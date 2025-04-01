Yes, you hear it right from me! That’s what I had waited for by the end of last year!

So now I say bring it on, Jews and Seppos!

The Palestinians have been being exterminated in the most cruel way with the participation and complicit of the whole world. The reality is that this world, this humanity has been dying in slow motion. And such world is not a good place to live and does not deserve to exist any longer.

The attack on Iran will trigger and speed up the collapsing process of this current paradigm. No one will have any illusion about the Jews and the Yanks any more. This “war” will speed up the implosion of the Jewish-A. The Jewish State in the stolen land will no longer have a power to lean on and will have to face the revolting Muslim/Arab peoples… Palestine will have a chance to survive while the Jews as a whole will face the “judgement” even from the people in the West and the Rest!

How long will it take? I don’t know! I may not be around to see the new world! :-) :-) :-)

Hopefully “new humanity” will rise from such ashes!

It’s me and my crazy foolish idea, folks!

The last word is always yours!