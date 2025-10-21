Folks, as of today Australian Melbourne time -Wed 21/22 Oct 2025 -I recorded some interesting things taking place in Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) and crypto trading!

In just some hours Gold dropped around 400AUD (from 6750.AUD down to 6360AUD)

whereas Crypto Bitcoin jumped up around 7,000AUD (from 107,000Aud to 117,000 AUD.

I noticed some kind of inverse relationship between Gold vs Bitcoin at this moment!

But that is not “important” to me at all.

What “important” is this rubbish that “someone” throwing right on people face:

Watch this “movement” carefully folks!

I just cannot imagine someone even bother to spend time to “trade” such valuable “coins” if they did exist at all!

Who create such “virtual market/trading?” and for what purpose?