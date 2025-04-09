This is a compilation of evidences:

“Someone” said: “The horrendous sufferings of children in this world is the strongest evidence that God does not exist! ”

God replies: “Sorry mate! I am here, but I cannot interfere with your Governments' business! They’ve even destroyed my houses everywhere!”

Some ancient people said:

“Is God willing to prevent evil, but not able? Then he is not omnipotent.

Is he able, but not willing? Then he is malevolent.

Is he both able and willing? Then whence cometh evil?

Is he neither able nor willing? Then why call him God?”

― Epicurus

I quote the saying above for some nonsensical incoherent comments on my conviction as an atheist anarchist.

BTW, as some comments mentioned the Jewish filthy fictitious book a.k.a the “Bible.”

I did read it! The content is full of racist cold-blood murders. senseless massacres, sexual perversions and incest, wickedness (cheats and deceits.)

My "favorite" biblical "orgiastic threesome" incest is "Lot and His Daughters". (Apart from the very first incest I suspect is the incest of Cain and his mother Eve.. but later the Talmudic Jews invent "new" character "Awan" along (daughter of Adam and Eve whom the “Fiction” does not mention at all) to fix the silly full-of-hole story.

Anyway, As Mark Twain commented on such "fictional bible":

"a wealth of obscenity; and upwards of a thousand lies"

And Thomas Paine wrote:

"Whenever we read the obscene stories, the voluptuous debaucheries, the cruel and tortuous executions, the unrelenting vindictiveness with which more than half the Bible is filled, it would be more consistent that we call it the word of a demon than the word of God. It is a history of wickedness that has served to corrupt and brutalize mankind; and, for my part, I sincerely detest it, as I detest everything that is cruel."

My other favorite of the Bible is the cold-blood massacre of children by God- Yahweh himself... just yesterday in Egypt!

Last but not least. Please let that evil God prove and defend himself with his very own words a.k.a in the "bible". Do not speak for him! He does not need anyone! He is God remember? You are not qualified! No one is.