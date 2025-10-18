Jews and their Western minions, in a nutshell they are all “occidentalists.” These “occidentalists” are dishonest to themselves and cowardly to the Jews, their masters!

Not just this “PISS DEAL” - I call this “piss deal” for two reasons:

1- There is no WAR in Palestine. Only the Jewish genocide of Palestinians has been going on since 1948, the Nakba. So there is no “Peace deal.” Only liberation needed! Period!

2- The Jews and their Western minions always piss on their own words at their own mouth. Hence it ‘s just a “piss deal!”

No one ever sincerely means to give the Palestinians back their natural rights to self-determination and self-defense. They must fight for these rights!

Thus, Hamas/ Palestinian delegates must bear all the responsibility for this absence of such fundamental demands, the foundation of their sovereignty!

I agree with George on the “rubbish promise” in the Abrahamic fiction! This alone tells everything about the so-called “Western Judaeo-Christian values”