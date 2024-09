Well, I just cherry pick best part of MOATS. You will find the reason why I picked this segment!

BTW, the Quantum supper computer is a hoax, totally bullshit to “scare” the gullible into adoring the techno-security state and keep them away from crypto and from any decentralization anti-authority movement just like the Moon-Landing, Nuclear Weapon, PCR, Covid, and POX POX POX … Clotshot!