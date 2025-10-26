From an American Muslim’s Perspective

From The Ex-Jewish-A Spook’s Perspective

As for me, anyone who still uses the terms “Zionism” and “Anti-semitism ” is misled and misleading simultaneously… Or I may even suggest that such person does know but lacks honesty and courage to defy the nefarious mainstream narrative, hence should not be taken seriously.

In the mean time, I stand by my every single word until facts prove me wrong! Then I will say proudly that “I was WRONG!”