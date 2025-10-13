I am very happy for Palestinian people, especially all the families that are waiting for their loved ones coming home.

However, for the whole week of listening and observing the way all the involved parties’ acts and talks. I really don’t feel good about this at all.

I have the exact feeling I had when I was sitting and listening to my late father and his friends discussed about Paris Peace Accords (Jan-1973) and the “prisoner exchange.” The Peace Agreement was violated by both sides just one day after it had come into effect.

Both in retrospect and hindsight, the so-called Paris Peace Accords Jan-1973 was not for “peace” or self-determination for both North and South Vietnam at all, it just set faster the motion for the fall of Saigon in exchange for the new Sino-US relations that began with the secret meeting between Kissinger and Zhou in 1971.

After the subsequent official visit to China by Nixon Feb 1972, this Sino-US relations was cemented, tested, and confirmed by China with The Battle of the Paracel Islands, in which the Communist Chinese navy invaded and crushed the South Vietnamese navy on January 1974 and took control over Paracel Islands, while the US Navy and the North Vietnam’s navy just looked on!

March 29, 1973 — The last combat Yanks left Vietnam. All US Aids and assistance to Saigon were cut off.

Saigon fell on 30 April 1975.

In this so-called “Gaza ceasefire” which has been elevated by many as “peace deal” and “the end of war” although this is not a “war” by no stretch of the imagination! It’s pure occupation, land theft, and genocide.

No one mentioned a word about the right to self-determination of the Palestinians. Let alone an independent Palestine with full sovereignty…since once such re-lived sovereign-Palestine will be flooded with coming home Palestinians around the world! I would be one among them, If allowed!

Maybe they will. I don’t know!

But given the announcement of non-participating in Cairo signing conference by both Hamas and the Jewish terrorists State.. coupled with way all the governments’ thugs around the Western world are intensifying their intimidation, harassment, and persecution of Palestinians and their supporters … amid the so-called “Peace process” … This political omen tells me they have been prepared for something bad, very very bad!

For the sake of Palestinians and their children, let’s hope I am wrong! My intuition is no longer sensitive enough as it usually was. And I am very very more than happy to be wrong!