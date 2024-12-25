Look at the way THEY, the so-called Muslim/Arab leaders, all sneered at him and his words of facts and truth. Yet Gaddafi himself did not listen to Louis Farrakhan, who tried to warn him about his “embracing” the Jewish controlled West while Putin-Russia and ComiCap China cowardly did their usual back stabbing the Muslim/Arabs.

The fake news was (and still is) spread that Saddam Husein and Gaddafi were killed because of their attempt of dishing the USD for Arab Dinar blah blah blah. Such defying economic and financial basic principles stupidity is spread out to distract and divert from the truth that the Jews have been using the USled-West to destroy any Arab/Muslim nation that tries to modernize their society especially in developing independent economic and strong military. They will even destroy any “potential” as they just smell it!

By destroying, it does not necessarily mean only bombing but also installing or/and supporting different types of zealot fundamentalist regimes to hold back the development of such society.

Have the Muslim/Arabs, both the ruling class, intellectuals and the average citizens learnt anything from all these years? I don’t know.

For years, particularly for some recent months, I have many personal conversations with some Turks, Palestinians, Lebanese, Afghans, Muslim Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Syrians, Iranians etc… I learn one thing that these people, despite being eternally despised and targeted by the Jews, do not “know” the Jews at all!

That’s me folks. The last word is always yours

