Why Eugenics Fails

A Philosophical and Historical Challenge to David Skrbina

Jonas E. Alexis • August 30, 2025

Over the past several years, I have become increasingly troubled by a recurring pattern within certain intellectual and ideological circles—namely, the tendency of some writers to engage in what can only be described as mental gymnastics or intellectual tap-dancing in order to avoid grappling with the historical implications of their own ideological commitments. Rather than confronting the complexities or contradictions inherent in the historical record, these writers often resort to selective citation, omission of key evidence, or outright dismissal of rigorous scholarship that challenges their preconceived narratives.

In some cases, this behavior borders on deliberate misrepresentation. Certain authors willfully ignore the existing body of historical literature, not out of ignorance, but seemingly as a strategic choice meant to lend the illusion of originality or scholarly consensus to arguments that have, in fact, already been widely contested or discredited. Even more concerning is the habit of disregarding opposing viewpoints altogether—as if the mere act of contradiction is itself illegitimate or unworthy of engagement.

Let me be clear: my concern here is not simply with error or interpretive disagreement—both of which are inevitable in any field of inquiry—but with a sustained and systematic avoidance of scholarly responsibility. If one claims to be engaging in historical or academic analysis, then there is an ethical obligation to ground one’s claims in verifiable sources, to acknowledge contrary evidence, and to engage seriously with the arguments of others, particularly those who have arrived at opposing conclusions. This is not merely a matter of fairness; it is the very foundation of intellectual honesty and academic integrity.

To ignore the existing scholarly literature—especially the body of work that directly contradicts one’s thesis—is to cease engaging in scholarship at all. It is, instead, to engage in ideological enterprise masquerading as academic inquiry. This approach begins with a conclusion and works backwards, cherry-picking supporting evidence while systematically excluding anything that might complicate the desired narrative.

This epistemic sleight of hand is not only misleading; it is corrosive to the principles of rigorous scholarship. It promotes a kind of intellectual solipsism, wherein the writer’s position is treated as self-evidently correct and immune to challenge. Unfortunately, such an approach has gained traction in certain ideological echo chambers, where confirmation bias is mistaken for critical thought and scholarly material is dismissed as a form of conspiracy or group-think.

It is precisely this kind of intellectual negligence—or, in some cases, intellectual bad faith—that I seek to expose and critique. My current project, which I aim to publish by the end of next year, will examine this phenomenon in greater detail. It will analyze how ideologically motivated writers construct arguments that appear scholarly on the surface but, upon closer inspection, reveal themselves to be structurally hollow, methodologically flawed, historically irresponsible, and philosophically worthless.

This is not merely a matter of correcting a few inaccuracies; it is a call for a return to academic integrity—a demand that those who claim to speak in the name of truth subject their claims to the same rigorous standards that they would demand of others. Without such accountability, we risk confusing ideology for analysis and propaganda for scholarship.

I recently encountered David Skrbina’s article, “On the Need for Eugenics,” and it reveals a familiar and problematic pattern. At over 7,600 words, the piece is sufficiently lengthy to allow for a substantive engagement with the historical and contemporary scholarship on eugenics. Yet Skrbina’s approach to the existing body of research is remarkably superficial. His discussion of definitions begins with the Cambridge Dictionary and proceeds to Wikipedia—sources that are hardly representative of the rigorous academic work that has been produced on the subject. Beyond these cursory gestures, Skrbina makes no sustained attempt to interact with the extensive literature that has critically examined eugenics from historical, ethical, sociological, and philosophical perspectives.

While Skrbina does invoke Plato in order to lend classical support to his argument, such selective citation cannot substitute for an engagement with the vast array of scholarly contributions on the topic. The absence is particularly striking because meaningful dialogue on such a contested subject necessarily requires interaction with opposing views. Without such dialogue, Skrbina’s argument is not only one-sided but also methodologically unsound. His failure to acknowledge or wrestle with counterarguments raises the question: does he truly expect to engage with scholars who have been addressing the ethical, historical, and political dimensions of eugenics for decades?

Instead, Skrbina dismisses or trivializes the substantial academic work on this subject. He characterizes the post–World War II critique of eugenics as little more than ideological pressure from “mainstream academics and writers,” writing: “Under pressure from mainstream academics and writers since World War Two, and largely due to its association with National Socialism, the very concept of eugenics has been derided and defamed for decades. Today it is widely seen as misguided, racist, or as some downright evil social-programming scheme; but in fact, as I will argue, it is vital for our collective survival.”[1]

Such a sweeping generalization is rhetorically convenient but intellectually worthless. It effectively reduces decades of careful scholarship—across history, philosophy, bioethics, and the social sciences—to mere prejudice or ideological bias. The reality, of course, is that scholars have developed nuanced critiques of eugenics, addressing not only its association with its essentially Talmudic characteristics but also its inherent epistemological, moral, and social problems. By neglecting this literature, Skrbina deprives his argument of credibility and leaves it vulnerable to charges of selective reasoning and confirmation bias.

What makes this omission particularly perplexing is Skrbina’s academic background. With degrees in mathematics and philosophy, he is presumably well-versed in argumentation, sound deduction, and the importance of engaging with counterarguments. One would therefore expect a greater level of scholarly rigor, particularly when dealing with a subject as ethically charged and historically consequential as eugenics. To construct an argument in favor of eugenics while failing to interact with the considerable body of opposing scholarship is not merely an oversight—it undermines the very possibility of intellectual legitimacy.

I have been engaged in the study of the history of eugenics for the past fifteen years, and my experience in reading Skrbina’s article was marked by deep disappointment. This reaction stemmed from the fact that the essay offered virtually no sustained engagement with the extensive body of scholarly literature on the subject, a body of work that is indispensable for any serious discussion of eugenics. Consider, for example, the following works, which represent only a fraction of the available literature but demonstrate the depth and complexity of the scholarly and historical debate on eugenics:

I suggested at the beginning of this essay that the eugenic idea, as advanced by people like Skrbina, bears an essentially Jewish characteristic. The reason is straightforward: those who share this position assume the prerogative to determine who qualifies as “well-born” and who does not. Such a posture is not merely theoretical; it reflects an ideological framework that has historically authorized one group of individuals to claim moral and intellectual superiority over others. Before we examine parallels between Skrbina’s reasoning and the Talmudic or Jewish tradition, it is necessary to scrutinize the logic he himself deploys.

Skrbina asserts: “Children of good stock grow up and live long enough to have healthy children of their own, thus sustaining and strengthening the community. Conversely, sickly, weak, or malformed children are a terrible burden, both to their parents and to society—though few will admit it.”[2] This passage raises an immediate and pressing question: what, then, should society do with the “sickly, weak, or malformed children”? Here Skrbina reveals his central maneuver: he attempts to redefine eugenics in universal terms, suggesting that it is not a marginal or radical ideology but rather a universal instinct. He claims that “We all want children with good genes, and we take action to try to ensure this.”[3]



Such a claim is rhetorically clever but philosophically shallow. It collapses the complex, coercive history of eugenics into the ordinary human desire for healthy offspring. In so doing, Skrbina effectively bypasses the extensive body of scholarly literature on eugenics—its philosophical justifications, its political abuses, and its catastrophic consequences—and substitutes for it a set of superficial assertions. For those genuinely interested in the subject, one must turn to the substantial historical, medical, and ethical analyses already available, rather than rely on Skrbina’s reductionist interpretation.

To bolster his argument, Skrbina invokes the authority of the ancients. From Plato, he cites the following: “Children resulting from the best matches will be fully supported by the state, whereas the others will be neglected and perhaps left to die: ‘the former’s offspring must be reared but not the latter.’”[4]



From Seneca, he quotes even more starkly:

“We put down mad dogs; we kill the wild, untamed ox; we use the knife on sick sheep to stop their infecting the flock; we destroy abnormal offspring at birth; children, too, if they are born weak or deformed, we drown. Yet this is not the work of anger, but of reason—to separate the sound from the worthless.”[5]



Skrbina then adds his own commentary, in which he seeks to normalize these views: “Not anger, not cruelty, not maliciousness—but reason. If there is one lesson from these ancient sources, it is this: A wise society will not allow all children to grow to adulthood. The danger is too great. Eugenics is rational, and even in the pre-industrial age, it was seen as necessary.”[6]



Here the implications become unmistakable. Skrbina does not merely cite Plato or Seneca as historical curiosities; he aligns himself with their conclusions. In other words, he accepts the claim that reason itself dictates the elimination of those deemed unfit. This rhetorical move redefines eugenics not only as a pursuit of the “well-born” but also as an explicit program for the removal—or extermination—of the so-called “inferior.”

One cannot overlook the historical echoes here. The logic Skrbina advances is precisely the same logic that underpinned nineteenth- and twentieth-century racialist ideologies, culminating in some of the most destructive policies of the modern era. Indeed, the claim that “reason” itself demands the elimination of the weak is neither new nor benign. It is a recurring motif in the intellectual genealogy of eugenics, one that reveals how ideological abstractions can be mobilized to justify inhumane practices. Charles Darwin himself, in The Descent of Man, articulated the principle with characteristic frankness:

We build asylums for the imbecile, the maimed, and the sick; we institute poor laws; and our medical men exert their utmost skills to save the life of every one to the last moment…[If we] do not prevent the reckless, the vicious and otherwise inferior members of society from increasing at a quicker rate than the better class of men, the nation will retrograde, as has occurred too often in the history of the world.[7]

Darwin’s statement reveals the logical structure that Skrbina reproduces nearly verbatim: namely, that the protection of the weak is not an act of compassion but an obstacle to human progress. Just as Seneca declared that drowning deformed children was an act of “reason,” Darwin suggests that extending care to the weak is “highly injurious” to mankind as a whole. In both cases, the moral vocabulary of pity and solidarity is displaced by the cold calculus of ideological utility.

What is most striking about Skrbina’s appeal to Plato, Seneca, and Darwin is not merely the content of their arguments, but the way in which he appropriates them as normative. Rather than critically interrogating these positions in light of the catastrophic history of eugenics, Skrbina invokes them as authoritative voices validating his thesis. This is an interesting methodological strategy. A serious scholarly inquiry into eugenics cannot ignore the ethical, moral, and historical critiques that have been raised against such reasoning, nor can it reduce the entire discussion to the simplistic assertion that “we all want good genes.”[8]

Skrbina, it must be remembered, is a trained philosopher, and therefore he cannot be unaware of the logical leap his argument entails. Even if we were to grant, for the sake of argument, his claim that “we all want good genes,” such a premise by itself does not logically warrant the conclusion he wishes to draw—namely, the elimination of those whom he and his intellectual predecessors, such as Darwin and other eugenicists, have deemed injurious to mankind. The crucial philosophical question, then, is this: what hidden premises or unstated assumptions underwrite his reasoning? By what rational mechanism does one move from the relatively innocuous desire for “good genes” to the drastic and morally charged conclusion that the “weak” or “unfit” must be expunged from society? Here Skrbina offers no sustained philosophical or ethical justification. He does not engage the issue through moral reasoning, nor does he address the well-known counterarguments rooted in natural rights, human dignity, or Kantian ethics. Instead, he simply makes the transition as if it were self-evident, inviting the reader—or perhaps presuming his followers—to accept the leap without demanding rational substantiation.

At this point, it becomes abundantly clear that we are no longer in the realm of philosophy, rational inquiry, or moral reasoning—nor even of serious logical deduction. What we are confronting instead is ideology: a predetermined conclusion dressed up in philosophical language, but lacking the rigor, self-criticism, and ethical accountability that philosophy demands. Skrbina, rather than constructing a coherent argument, appears to be forcing an ideological framework onto his readers, hoping that the sheer assertion of his claims will substitute for reasoned justification.

In effect, Skrbina situates himself within a lineage of thought that runs from antiquity through Darwin and into the modern eugenics movement of the twentieth century. Yet he does so without acknowledging the devastating consequences this lineage produced—from forced sterilizations in the United States to the genocidal policies culminating in the killing babies in the womb. To praise such views as “rational” is to strip reason of its moral dimension and to reduce human beings to mere biological instruments.

At this juncture it is useful to draw a comparison between Skrbina’s framework and that of the Jewish Talmud, for the parallels are difficult to ignore. Both traditions proceed from the premise that certain categories of people are inherently “inferior” and therefore subject to exclusion or elimination. In the Talmud, such distinctions are often drawn along ethnic or religious lines, where the Gentile, the Samaritan, or even the “lesser” Jew is designated as outside the sphere of full moral obligation. In Skrbina’s version of eugenics, the categories are defined biologically rather than ethnically—“sickly, weak, or malformed” children as opposed to robust or “well-born” ones—but the underlying logic is structurally similar.

In both cases, a self-appointed elite assumes the authority to determine who belongs to the circle of the fully human. The Talmud accomplishes this through a series of theological pronouncements that sharply delimit the community of moral concern. Skrbina accomplishes it by appealing to his own description of reason—one that would deny life itself to those he deems unfit. The result, however, is the same: the reduction of certain human beings to expendable categories whose suffering or destruction is either ignored, justified, or positively mandated.

What is particularly revealing is the rhetorical strategy common to both. Just as Talmudic discourse often couches exclusionary practices in the language of divine reason and justice, Skrbina insists that the elimination of the weak is not cruelty but “reason.” In both frameworks, moral revulsion is disarmed by appeal to a higher principle—whether divine law in one case or arbitrary necessity in the other. In this way, what might otherwise appear as barbarism is rebranded as intellectual virtue.

The significance of this comparison cannot be overstated. If Skrbina is correct that eugenics is “rational” and “universal,” then he has, perhaps unwittingly, adopted precisely the same intellectual posture as those rabbinic authorities who, in the Talmud, redefined entire classes of people as outside the moral order. In each case, the effect is to transform categories of human life into objects of disdain, exploitation, or destruction—all under the guise of “reason” or “wisdom,” a wisdom that self-anointed intellectuals like Skrbina and his heirs claim to possess. This supposed wisdom, however, is deemed inaccessible to the so-called “inferior” people—those who, according to this narrative, do not, cannot, and will not recognize that their very existence constitutes an obstacle to what the elites define as progress, or what they euphemistically call “human flourishing.”

Thus, the ideological affinity between Skrbina’s eugenics and the Talmud is not merely accidental. It reflects a deeper continuity in the history of exclusionary thought: the attempt to elevate particularistic prejudices into universal truths, to mask cruelty with the veneer of reason, and to deny the fundamental dignity of those who do not conform to the prescribed standard of the “well-born” or the “chosen.”

The methodological flaw in Skrbina’s argument now becomes clear. By invoking antiquity (Plato and Seneca) and evolutionary theory (Darwin), he attempts to establish what philosophers call an appeal to authority masquerading as rational argument. Rather than critically examining the context in which these figures made their claims, or interrogating the consequences of applying their principles, he simply recycles their pronouncements as if they were timeless truths. In other words, the conclusion he reached appears to have been predetermined by the very assumptions and definitions he had already set in place. Had this not been the case, Skrbina would have at least engaged with the broader body of scholarly literature on the subject. Moreover, the present essay seeks to advance a series of counterarguments that directly challenge the foundations of Skrbina’s premises and assumptions. Though we will elaborate on this argument in greater detail later, it is worth noting in passing that Skrbina’s mode of reasoning bears a striking resemblance to the Talmudic method, wherein rabbinic authorities repeatedly invoke divine sanction to justify exclusionary practices. In both cases, the reasoning is circular: the very authorities that ought to be subject to critical examination are instead presupposed as normative.

The Talmud, for instance, frequently cloaks its discriminatory rulings in the language of divine law, thereby foreclosing critical inquiry. To question the ruling is to question God himself. Skrbina does something analogous when he insists that eugenics is not an invention but an inevitable rational necessity. To question his thesis, then, is implicitly to question reason itself. Both strategies rest on the same sleight of hand: the elevation of contingent, historically conditioned judgments into universal and unquestionable norms. We contend that Skrbina could not be more mistaken at this point. Indeed, the very rationale he summons in an attempt to buttress his claims is precisely what leaves his argument suspended in midair. Given that Skrbina identifies as a philosopher, it is only fitting that we evaluate his position against the standards of philosophy itself. In particular, Kant’s categorical imperative places Skrbina’s reasoning under significant strain, exposing the incoherence at the core of his project.

The Categorical Imperative as the Deathblow to Eugenics

If there is one figure who rehabilitated moral philosophy and metaphysics into the Western intellectual tradition—and into practical life itself—after David Hume’s skepticism had seemingly wrecked the very possibility of metaphysics, it is Immanuel Kant. At the outset, it must be emphasized that the moral life constitutes the essential foundation upon which the success or failure of any intellectual, philosophical, political, or cultural project ultimately depends. As a corollary, whenever practical reason or the moral law is excluded from any intellectual project, the inevitable result is contradiction, blatant dishonesty, illogical leaps, and at times deliberate deception. It is crucial to recognize that this universal law is not contingent upon our shifting feelings or subjective opinions about what is right. Nor is it grounded in personal appetite or preference. Rather, it stands independently of human inclination. We did not create this universal law; we merely discovered it and are bound to acknowledge its authority.

To neglect this foundation—by refusing to subordinate the intellectual life to the moral life, or to what Kant described as the categorical imperative—is to invite internal contradiction and eventual philosophical collapse. E. Michael Jones perhaps puts it best in Degenerate Moderns: “The intellectual life is a function of the moral life of the thinker. In order to apprehend truth, which is the goal of the intellectual life, one must live a moral life. One can produce intellectual product, but to the extent that one prescinds from living the moral life, that product will be more a function of internal desire—wish fulfillment, if you will—than external reality. This is true of any intellectual field and any deeply held desire. In the intellectual life, one either conforms desire to truth or truth to desire.”[9]

This dynamic can be observed in the thought and lives of figures as diverse as Baron d’Holbach, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Bertrand Russell, Aldous Huxley, D. H. Lawrence, Guy de Maupassant, Ayn Rand, H. G. Wells, Oscar Wilde, Gustave Flaubert, Lord Byron, Jean-Paul Sartre, Karl Marx, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Michel Foucault.[10] Many writers have acknowledged, either explicitly or implicitly, that the moral life is indispensable to the flourishing of practical life; others, however, rejected this principle outright. Aldous Huxley, for example, candidly admitted in Ends and Means that he dismissed morality because, in his view, “it interferes with our sexual freedom.”[11]

As already noted, the moral life extends beyond personal conduct to encompass scientific, philosophical, and political endeavors. Few thinkers have articulated this more profoundly than Immanuel Kant, who provided the West with a philosophical framework for understanding the indispensable role of morality in shaping these domains. Kant argues persuasively that human beings cannot live rationally or consistently without grounding their actions in practical reason, that is, in morality itself. Morality, by its very nature, cannot be reduced to the subjective opinions of individuals. By morality, we mean that certain actions are objectively right or wrong, regardless of whether particular individuals acknowledge or agree with this fact. In other words, the discussion here is not merely epistemological—concerning how we come to know moral truths—but ontological, pertaining to the very existence and reality of moral order itself. As he makes clear in the Foundations of the Metaphysics of Morals, morality, or practical reason, demands universality: “Act only according to that maxim by which you can at the same time will that it should become a universal law.”[12]

In other words, moral action is not contingent upon private preference or utilitarian calculation but must be measured against the standard of universalizability—the requirement that one’s maxim hold valid for all rational agents. This principle underscores that morality is grounded in reason itself, not in individual whim or social expediency. In contrast, modern relativistic and consequentialist approaches to ethics—such as those often implicit in the writings of MacDonald or Skrbina—tend to subordinate moral law to subjective preference or perceived social utility. By doing so, they risk eroding the very foundation of ethical reasoning, allowing policies and practices to be justified based on expedience rather than objective moral truth. Kant’s framework, therefore, serves as a necessary corrective, insisting that the legitimacy of any ethical or social project must be judged by its consistency with universal moral law, not by its alignment with utilitarian or ideological goals. According to Kant, the moral or universal law is that which binds all rational creatures together. Consequently, any system that seeks to dismiss or circumvent this law must, by definition, be fundamentally flawed, for such a system will inevitably collapse into incoherence.

Kant insists that for an action to be truly good, “it is not enough that it should conform to the moral law—it must also be done for the sake of the moral law.”[13] In other words, the moral law functions as the metaphysical linchpin by which all human actions and enterprises must be judged. Even the scientific enterprise, Kant would argue, must ultimately subordinate itself to this higher moral order. Kant recognized that the categorical imperative aligns with the spirit of the Golden Rule, which holds that one should love one’s neighbor as oneself. Darwin, however, sought to invert the universal principle of morality by reducing it to a mere branch of biology. As historians of science Peter J. Bowler and David Knight observe, Darwin “was trying to turn morality into a branch of biology”[14]—an endeavor that is not only philosophically incoherent but also metaphysically impossible.[15] As we shall see, modern Darwinians such as E. O. Wilson recognized that the metaphysics of morality is fundamentally at odds with the Darwinian paradigm. Wilson attempted to resolve this tension by proposing that morality should be removed from the domain of philosophy and, in his words, “biologicized.”

Because Darwin failed to recognize the transcendental foundation of morality, his ideological project was inevitably bound to encounter profound philosophical difficulties—difficulties that continue to constrain even contemporary Darwinians. Unsurprisingly, his intellectual descendants continue to wrestle with the unresolved contradictions that arise when morality is reduced to evolutionary biology, particularly when confronted with the problem of grounding universal moral obligation. If Skrbina’s principle is genuinely rational, then he should be able to universalize it without contradiction. I maintain that this remains a significant burden for him to bear, and we look forward to seeing how he will resolve that perennial issue—one that has puzzled Darwin and his intellectual heirs since the publication of The Descent of Man.

I further contend that once Skrbina seeks to universalize the eugenic principle he advances, the incoherence of his position becomes readily apparent, as will be demonstrated throughout this essay. His maxim—that the “sickly, weak, or malformed” ought to be eliminated for the sake of society—cannot be consistently willed as a universal law. If universally applied, it would require not only the extermination of those he explicitly names but also of countless others who, by any historical or cultural measure, would qualify as “inferior.” By Kantian standards, Skrbina is not advancing a categorical imperative at all, but rather a subjective preference—a hypothetical imperative rooted in his own arbitrary vision of human flourishing. In Kant’s terms, this is not reason but caprice masquerading as necessity.

Skrbina’s reasoning is not merely marked by arrogance; it reflects, in the starkest terms, a profound callousness toward human beings. For if Skrbina truly believes that his principle can be universalized, then he must also accept its necessary conclusion: whoever is not “well-born,” or whoever is deemed physically or mentally “inferior” according to some arbitrary standard, must be left to perish—“drowned,” to use his own phrasing he borrowed from Seneca.

This, once again, places Skrbina in a difficult position, since he is implicitly asserting a form of intellectual superiority over others. Yet Skrbina must be aware that certain Jewish thinkers have historically advanced similar claims of intellectual superiority. If such claims were accepted, would they then have the right to “drown” Skrbina on the grounds that he is intellectually inferior to them? To be clear, this is not my own conclusion; rather, rabbinic sources throughout history have perpetuated the idea that the Goyim are lower than animals and thus inferior to Jews. Would Skrbina be willing to concede the legitimacy of such a claim? Moreover, one might argue that a comparable dynamic is observable in the present, where the Israeli state exercises systematic dominance over Palestinians in places such as Gaza, with much of the Western world standing by in silence.

According to Talmudic ideology, Palestinians are often depicted not merely as intellectually inferior but as subhuman—likened to “donkeys” or “cockroaches” whose sole purpose is to serve Jews.[16] Given that Israeli ideology often regards Palestinians as inferior and that Jews traditionally emphasize their own intellectual and moral superiority, the Palestinians have been—and continue to be—systematically marginalized and erased from historical and political narratives. The historical record documenting these processes is extensive.[17]

If Skrbina objects to such characterizations, then he faces a significant problem, for he must acknowledge that his own reasoning runs parallel to the same logic he criticizes. If the Talmudic claim is taken at face value—that Jews are intellectually and morally superior to the Goyim—then, by Skrbina’s eugenic reasoning, they would be fully justified in determining the fate of those they deem mentally or morally inferior. In other words, Skrbina and his intellectual predecessors, including Darwin, inadvertently—or perhaps unwittingly—provided ideological ammunition that could be appropriated by Jewish radicals and Israeli policymakers or others seeking to justify actions against populations they deem inferior.

The problem deepens when one recalls that the Talmud and rabbinic tradition have long contained exclusionary teachings of a similar nature. Rabbis over the centuries have asserted, for instance, that Gentiles exist primarily to serve Jews, and that once the Gentiles fail in this function, their lives lose moral legitimacy. Such pronouncements reduce entire populations to mere instruments, devoid of intrinsic worth—an intellectual move uncannily similar to Skrbina’s rationalization of eugenics.

By excluding these incendiary issues from his philosophical calculus, Skrbina betrays the inconsistency at the core of his framework. He claims to appeal to reason, but in practice he shields entire categories of individuals from the universal law he claims to espouse. His principle, therefore, is neither categorical nor universal; it is, at best, a hypothetical imperative masquerading as necessity, and at worst, a selective ideology cloaked in the language of rationality.

By this measure, Skrbina’s principle collapses even more dramatically. His entire framework treats human beings not as ends in themselves, but as instruments whose worth is determined by their capacity to serve the collective “health” of society. The weak, sickly, or malformed are dismissed as burdens, and their destruction is justified as a rational means to secure the flourishing of the strong. But this is precisely what Kant insisted reason could never sanction: to strip persons of their intrinsic dignity and reduce them to expendable tools.

What makes the irony sharper is that Skrbina invokes “reason” to defend a principle that, in Kantian terms, is the very negation of reason. For Kant, reason’s highest function is not the efficient calculation of outcomes but the recognition of the unconditional value of human beings. The moment one denies that value—by claiming that some lives are not worth living, or that some children ought not to reach adulthood—one ceases to act in accordance with reason and begins to operate on arbitrary prejudice dressed in philosophical garb.

The analogy with Talmudic reasoning resurfaces here as well. Just as rabbinic tradition has historically reduced Gentiles to instruments of Jewish existence—permitted to live only insofar as they serve—so too does Skrbina reduce “unfit” individuals to mere means. In both cases, entire classes of people are stripped of inherent dignity and subordinated to a higher “rationality,” whether divine law in one framework or evolutionary necessity in the other.

Thus, on Kantian grounds, Skrbina’s eugenic principle cannot stand. It violates the first formulation by failing universalization, and it violates the second formulation by treating human beings as means rather than ends. What remains in such projects is not philosophy but ideology, and ideology has long stood at the center of the eugenics movement, frequently presented under the respectable guise of “science” or “scientific progress.” This was not the sober pursuit of truth characteristic of philosophy, but rather the imposition of preconceived social and political agendas under the mantle of evolutionary theory. In the nineteenth century, it was precisely this Darwinian-inspired ideology that provided intellectual justification for the harsh inequities of the Industrial Revolution. The emerging industrial elite and self-proclaimed “intellectually superior” classes increasingly came to regard the poor not as fellow citizens deserving of dignity but as burdens, expendable subjects whose suffering could be rationalized as part of a “natural” social order.

The consequences were twofold. On the one hand, the rise of Marxism can be understood as a systematic political response to such dehumanizing trends, seeking to address the exploitation of labor and the widening gap between classes. On the other hand, cultural and literary reactions also emerged, particularly in the social critiques embedded in the novels of Charles Dickens. Works such as Oliver Twist vividly exposed the brutal conditions of child labor, poverty, and neglect, while Bleak House went further by presenting a sweeping indictment of the institutional failures and systemic injustices that perpetuated human suffering. These literary works, widely read by both elite and popular audiences, served as a moral counterpoint to the ideology of social Darwinism, insisting that the measure of a society lies not in the advancement of the few but in the dignity and well-being of its most vulnerable members. As Ronald E. Osborn puts it, “Malthus’s doctrines led to the infamous Poor Law Amendment Act of 1834 [also known as the New Poor Law], passed by Earl Grey’s Whig government, which slashed social welfare programs and forced the destitute into workhouses marked by brutal exploitation and appalling conditions. This was the dehumanizing world of emerging industrial capitalism depicted by Charles Dickens in his novel Bleak House and Oliver Twist…”[18] The rise of the workhouse system in the nineteenth century represented a stark departure from earlier forms of communal care, often subjecting the poor to conditions that were scarcely better than prison camps. As Dickens’s biographer Claire Tomalin observes, the destitute “would be housed, scantily fed and humiliated by being made to wear uniforms, and their families would be broken up, husbands and wives, mothers and children, put into separate dormitories. To most landowners and middle-class members of parliament this made good sense.”[19] Yet this harsh treatment of the poor was not without its critics. Among the most vocal was William Cobbett, who warned parliament in unambiguous terms that such policies were hastening the disintegration of society. He “particularly objected to the separation of families, and to workhouse inmates being obliged to wear badges or distinctive clothing.”[20]The Whig Party, which at this time exerted significant influence over both parliament and social policy, played a central role in shaping and sustaining the workhouse system. Darwin himself grew up in a family with “strong Whig sympathies,”[21]

an intellectual and political environment that both reflected and reinforced the prevailing attitudes toward poverty, progress, and social order.

Numerous scholars have observed that pre-Reformation England, while not free of social stratification, nevertheless possessed a comparatively stable economic and communal structure. The late medieval Church, through its monasteries, guilds, and charitable institutions, provided not only spiritual guidance but also an economic safety net for the poor, the sick, and the marginalized. Poverty and destitution were mitigated by a social order in which wealth was often redistributed through ecclesiastical institutions and communal practices of charity.[22] Oxford historian Paul Slack notes in The English Poor Law, 1531-1782: “The Reformation destroyed much of the institutional fabric which had provided charity for the poor in the past: monasteries, guilds and fraternities. Their dissolution in 1538 and 1547 left a perceived vacuum which had somehow to be filled.”[23]

The upheavals of the Reformation disrupted England’s social and economic equilibrium, producing widespread poverty and chaos throughout the country. With the dissolution of the monasteries under Henry VIII, vast amounts of wealth and land that had previously supported hospitals, almsgiving, and educational foundations were transferred to the crown and, eventually, to a rising class of elites.[24] Numerous justifications were advanced to rationalize the dissolution of the monasteries, a process that in practice amounted to the elite class seizing vast amounts of church property. Nineteenth-century writers such as William Cobbett did not hesitate to describe this process as the theft of Church property.[25] This economic shift, compounded by the displacement of monks and priests—who were often forcibly ejected from their monasteries by agents of Henry VIII such as Thomas Cromwell—significantly weakened long-standing communal obligations to care for the poor.

It must be emphasized that the traditional support extended to the weak and the poor never resulted in economic collapse, social chaos, or what contemporary commentators might describe as “demographic winter.” On the contrary, such practices of charity and communal responsibility often contributed to social stability by reinforcing bonds of solidarity and mitigating the extremes of wealth and poverty. This was neither Marxism nor Communism; rather, it was a form of social solidarity rooted in long-standing religious and communal traditions, a solidarity that fostered stability and, in many respects, contributed to positive social development in England. In fact, one of the central restraints on the elite class had been the inability to plunder the economic system unchecked. After the Reformation, however, new ideological currents provided justifications for social policies that increasingly placed the burden of poverty on the poor themselves. By the time figures such as Malthus and Darwin entered the ideological stage, it was almost inevitable that further rationalizations would emerge—rationalizations that framed the so-called weak of society as expendable and even deserving of elimination.

It is within this cultural trajectory that figures such as Malthus and later Darwin can be situated—both of whom emerged from an Anglican intellectual milieu that itself was the product of Henry VIII’s policies which eventually led to the dissolution of the monasteries. Darwin himself drew heavily on Malthus, adopting and expanding his ideas to construct a framework in which he justified the elimination of the so-called weak. As biographer and historian of science Janet Browne observes, both Malthus and Darwin operated within a conceptual framework that emphasized competition, the struggle for existence, and the dynamics of “adaptation, success, and extinction.” These, she explains, were “the Malthusian parallels on which Darwin had first drawn when composing his theory.”[26] Browne is hardly the only scholar to note that Darwin’s theory was deeply entangled with contemporary economic thought, particularly with what later came to be described as predatory capitalism or the doctrine of “survival of the fittest.” Oswald Spengler, for example, regarded On the Origin of Species as little more than “the application of economics to biology,”[27] underscoring the extent to which Darwin’s conceptual framework mirrored the assumptions of nineteenth-century political economy. Similar critiques were voiced in the twentieth century. Julian Huxley, though a defender of evolutionary theory, acknowledged that Darwinism in its social applications “led to the glorification of free enterprise, laissez-faire economics and war, to an unscientific eugenics” and other forms of ideological distortion.[28] Yet Darwin, like many of his intellectual disciples, lived in contradiction by repudiating anyone who attempted to put this theory of eliminating the weak into practice.

By the time Malthus published his Essay on the Principle of Population in 1798, followed decades later by Darwin’s Origin of Species (1859) and The Descent of Man (1871), the political and intellectual heirs of King Henry and the oligarchs had already been searching for sophisticated justifications to explain why the poor and the needy ought to be erased from the pages of history. Darwin, once again, appeared to offer them a solution: prevent the weak from marrying and gradually eliminate them, for, as he argued, they were “injurious” to society.[29] Once again, this attitude was not original to Darwin but was gleaned from Malthus, who had postulated: “Instead of recommending cleanliness to the poor, we should encourage contrary habits. In our towns we should make the streets narrower, crowd more people into the houses, and court the return of the plague.”[30]What, then, did Malthus articulate in his Essay on the Principle of Population? At its core, this is quintessential Malthus:

The power of population is so superior to the power of the earth to produce subsistence for man, that premature death must in some shape or other visit the human race. The vices of mankind are active and able ministers of depopulation. They are the precursors in the great army of destruction, and often finish the dreadful work themselves. But should they fail in this war of extermination, sickly seasons, epidemics, pestilence, and plague advance in terrific array, and sweep off their thousands and tens of thousands. Should success be still incomplete, gigantic inevitable famine stalks in the rear, and with one mighty blow levels the population with the food of the world.[31]

Malthus gave little consideration to the fact that England’s oligarchs were themselves making economic life increasingly untenable for the average laborer. Nor did he take into account the harsh working conditions that defined the era: child labor, housing shortages, overcrowded slums, and chronic unemployment—all of which contributed to the rise of homelessness, abandoned children, and youth crime. None of these social realities factored into Malthus’s rigid equation of population and resources, which reduced poverty to an almost mechanistic problem of numbers rather than a human crisis shaped by exploitation and structural inequality.[32] During the 1800s and into the early 1900s, loss of limbs and other serious injuries in factories was almost inevitable. Such accidents frequently occurred during the final hours of the workday, when fatigue set in and children’s concentration waned after long hours of labor. Historian Jane Humphries of Cambridge has characterized this system as “state-sponsored slavery,”[33] highlighting the extent to which industrial labor exploited the most vulnerable members of society.

Tragically, the children whose labor underpinned the so-called British Industrial Revolution have largely been rendered invisible, in part because the elites of the era preferred that the public remain unaware of the harsh realities faced by children as young as seven. These children often worked thirteen-hour days during the week and eleven-hour days on Saturdays, subjected to grueling conditions that modern observers would rightly view as exploitative and abusive.[34] William Pitt the Younger, a prominent British Tory statesman who eventually became Prime Minister, is reported to have said, “We must yoke up the children to work in the factories,” reflecting the belief that child labor was necessary both to increase economic output and to meet the financial and material demands of the war with Napoleon.In her comprehensive study Childhood and Child Labour in the British Industrial Revolution, Jane Humphries observes: “The standard economic history textbook (Floud and Johnson, 2004), contains only five references to child employment, all but one of which derive from the rather peripheral chapter on ‘Household Economy.’ As a topic of research, children’s role in industrialization has become passé (Bolin-Hort, 1989).”[35]



In short, the dissolution of the monasteries, driven in no small part by political ambition and personal desire, redirected ecclesiastical wealth and authority into secular hands, thereby reshaping the moral and social imagination of England. This historical trajectory, evolving over centuries, culminated in the widespread abuses of the Industrial Revolution, which in turn provoked a radical response in the form of Marxism. All of this historical backdrop is completely omitted from Skrbina’s analysis—as it is from virtually every proponent of eugenic ideology. This failure in Skrbina’s reasoning is not merely a personal flaw; it is symptomatic of a much larger problem in modern ideological defenses of eugenics. From Darwin in the nineteenth century to contemporary strands of bioethics, the same pattern repeats itself: human dignity is subordinated to utilitarian calculations, and exclusionary principles are smuggled in under the guise of “reason” or “necessity.”

Darwin, as we have seen, argued that the protection of the weak was “injurious to the race of man,” effectively transforming compassion into a vice and cruelty into an evolutionary virtue. In the early twentieth century, this logic was institutionalized in policies of forced sterilization across the United States and Europe, where thousands were stripped of their reproductive rights because they were deemed “unfit.” These policies were justified not by appeals to overt hatred, but by appeals to “science,” efficiency, and the supposed rationality of improving the human stock.

Francis Galton and His Apostles

The figure most instrumental in codifying and promoting these ideas was Francis Galton, Darwin’s cousin, who argued that “the Church had brutalized the breed of our forefathers” through its advocacy of clerical celibacy and its social practices, such as charity.[36] Galton, who once again entertained the idea of celibacy as a social instrument, suggested that the weaker members of society might be directed to “find a welcome and a refuge in celibate monasteries or sisterhoods,” where, over time, they would gradually disappear from the pages of history.[37]

Interestingly, Galton—who is notably absent from Skrbina’s discussion—was the originator of the term “eugenics.” Galton envisioned eugenics not merely as a scientific discipline but as a new form of religion, complete with its own priesthood. He hoped that his principles would give rise to “a sort of scientific priesthood,” in which individuals would be trained in the study and practical application of eugenics to human society. According to Galton, such a system could only take shape if it were framed as “a new religion, a religion which should not depend on revelation.”[38]

As historian Rob Boddice notes, this proposed “religion” would inherently require systematic “social engineering.” Galton himself was impatient to see this vision realized. He proclaimed, “When the desired fullness of information shall have been acquired then, and not till then, will be the fit moment to proclaim ‘Jehad’ or Holy War against customs and prejudices that impair the physical and moral qualities of our race.”[39]

Central to this crusade was a radical redefinition of charity: rather than alleviating human suffering, charitable resources should be allocated in a manner that favored the “best-adapted races.” Galton actively encouraged “charitably disposed persons” to bequeath substantial sums to the promotion of eugenic study and practice, rather than to conventional philanthropic efforts aimed at mitigating hardship.

Galton—who inherited a substantial fortune upon his father’s death, thereby freeing him from the necessity of earning a living[40]—never personally “improved the stock,” as he produced no children of his own even though he was married for forty-three years. Some critics might view Galton as “defective” in the sense that he did not reproduce, despite his intense focus on heredity and the improvement of human populations. It is unclear whether Skrbina would share this judgment. Yet the inquiring mind must ask what philosophical and moral criteria Skrbina employs to distinguish between the inability to reproduce and the act of killing those deemed “inferior.” How does he justify, on a theoretical or ethical basis, treating personal reproductive limitations differently from the deliberate elimination of certain human beings?

So, the practical implementation of Galton’s eugenic ideology depended entirely on the reproductive efforts of others. His prescriptions for improving the human race were entirely externalized; he advocated interventions and social engineering for populations over which he himself had no biological stake. This contradiction underscores a fundamental tension in the eugenic project.

Boddice identifies Karl Pearson as “the first apostle” of the eugenics movement,[41] following Galton’s foundational work. In contemporary times, new apostles have emerged, and Skrbina can be seen as one such modern-day advocate. Even today, echoes of eugenics persist in certain strands of contemporary bioethics. Debates over euthanasia, genetic engineering, and selective abortion often rehearse, in subtler form, the same utilitarian calculus: if certain lives are judged to impose more “costs” than “benefits,” then perhaps they ought not be lived at all.

What unites these diverse manifestations—from the Talmud’s reduction of Gentiles to instruments of Jewish existence, to Darwin’s reduction of the weak to biological impediments, to Skrbina’s reduction of malformed children to social burdens—is the systematic denial of practical reason that every human being possesses intrinsic worth. In each case, human dignity is eclipsed by a higher “rationality,” whether Talmudic, evolutionary, or purely ideological. The result is always the same: whole categories of people are declared expendable, and reason itself is co-opted to justify their exclusion or elimination.

Thus, Skrbina’s project is not simply historically inconsistent; it is part of a deeper intellectual pathology. It reveals how easily the language of reason, when detached from moral first principles, can be weaponized against humanity itself. Kant foresaw this danger with clarity: the moment reason ceases to recognize persons as ends in themselves, it ceases to be reason and degenerates into ideology.

What is particularly striking—and indeed profoundly ironic—is that the very individuals who have been most zealous in advocating eugenics are often the same voices expressing alarm over the so-called “demographic winter,” lamenting the numerical and cultural decline of their own “kind” or “people.” This contradiction is far from incidental; it is a structural feature of a worldview that simultaneously exalts the elimination of the “unfit” and mourns the diminution of those deemed most valuable. On one hand, the eugenicist celebrates the suppression of life, the enforcement of selective reproduction, and the marginalization of entire populations deemed undesirable. On the other hand, these same individuals grieve the decline of their preferred demographic, framing it as a moral, cultural, or existential crisis.

This irony has been a perennial feature in the writings of figures such as David Duke, and it is a theme I intend to explore in depth in a forthcoming book, which I hope to have published sometime next year. At its core, this tension reveals a fundamental contradiction within the eugenics movement: by advocating the denial of life to those deemed “unfit” under the banner of rational order, the movement simultaneously undermines the very demographic and cultural foundations it purports to safeguard. In effect, the logic of exclusion, when applied selectively, produces an internal instability—one that renders the movement self-defeating. The eugenicist’s celebration of sterility and elimination, juxtaposed with anxiety over population decline, illustrates not only the moral bankruptcy of the ideology but also its practical incoherence as a purportedly rational project.

Eugenic Thought: A Fatal Logic

Returning to the question of Jewish intellectual influence, if Kevin MacDonald is correct in asserting that Jews are, on average, intellectually superior to non-Jews—and if Skrbina’s writings imply a similar claim[42]—then, following the logic of certain figures such as the late Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef, one could argue that some might claim a prerogative to eliminate, exclude, or or marginalize those they consider “donkeys” or otherwise unfit. If Skrbina expresses offense at such a principle, he faces a stark inconsistency: the eugenic ideology he advocates aligns remarkably well with the practices of elite actors such as Bill Gates, who have leveraged interventions like the COVID-19 vaccine as instruments of political and social control. Historical evidence demonstrates that Gates’ initiatives in countries like India, for example, resulted in the severe injury of hundreds of men, women, and children.[43]

Apparently, Gates did not draw any lessons from his earlier failed experiment when, in a statement last year, he referred to India as “a kind of laboratory to try things.” He went on to remark that “when you prove them out in India you can take them to other places.”[44] Such language reflects not only a troublingly utilitarian outlook but also the kind of arrogance and mendacity that often characterize the self-perception of global elites—those who can be styled as, to use Skrbina’s own language, “the best and the brightest”—toward human life and toward populations they regard as less advantaged. Yet Skrbina’s analysis does not so much as acknowledge, let alone address, these concerns.

Healing the World or Controlling It? Tikkun Olam and Eugenics

Returning to Darwin, Skrbina appears to endorse a perspective closely aligned with Darwinian principles when he observes that “throughout the course of evolution, and for all lifeforms, nature has conducted a relentless sifting and selection process by which ‘the fittest’ survive and flourish—where fitness is determined by the environmental conditions at hand and, ultimately, by the number of viable offspring left behind.” In further elaboration, Skrbina contends that “eugenic Nature sifted out the weak, sickly, and malformed, and allowed the strong and healthy to flourish, driving biological life onward and upward.”[45]

Once again, the implications of Skrbina’s argument are unavoidable: if eugenic principles dictate that “Nature sifted out the weak, sickly, and malformed, and allowed the strong and healthy to flourish, driving biological life onward and upward,” then one must ask whether it is conceivable that Jewish intellectuals like Sigmund Freud might perceive a similar biological logic as applicable to non-Jews, potentially advancing Jewish biological interests. If the elimination or marginalization of the weak is framed as a natural and necessary process within the broader dynamics of life, then it raises a critical question: why do scholars such as Skrbina and MacDonald express moral or intellectual outrage when Jewish intellectual and political movements appear to act in accordance with what could be interpreted as a biologically deterministic imperative? In other words, if the principles of survival, selection, and the propagation of the strong are deemed inherent and universal within eugenic thought, then condemning one group’s application of these same principles appears inconsistent with the very logic that underpins eugenic ideology itself. I will reiterate: this implication is unavoidable, and any serious, inquiring mind must ask how Skrbina and others intend to reconcile—or extricate themselves from—this inescapable equation.

Moreover, can it be considered a positive development that the Bolshevik Revolution, which was disproportionately influenced by Jewish actors, resulted in the mass elimination of large segments of the non-Jewish population? Can the outcomes of Karl Marx’s Communist ideology, which led to the deaths of more than sixty million people, be justified as beneficial?[46] And more broadly, can the pervasive spirit underpinning these movements be seen as anything other than catastrophic, if not diabolical, given that it was responsible for the deaths of tens of millions throughout the twentieth century alone?[47] Once again, as David Horowitz himself observes, many Jewish intellectuals perceive this as tikkun olam—the “healing of the world”—achieved through revolutionary activity.[48] In their view, such transformative action is ultimately beneficial for the world at large. The failure to acknowledge these historical and ideological resonances represents a significant blind spot in contemporary discourse on evolutionary thought and its socio-cultural implications.

Skrbina asserts that “the weakest 50% of humanity never lived to reproduce. Only the best half, the fittest, procreated.”[49] Such a sweeping claim demands rigorous scholarly substantiation, yet Skrbina provides none. He cites no empirical studies, historical records, nothing; readers are instead expected to accept it at face value. Building upon this unsubstantiated premise, Skrbina further contends: “Over time, this allowed humanity to progress from Australopithecus to Homo Erectus to Homo Sapiens. It allowed the appearance of an Akhenaten, a Homer, a Socrates, a Plato, and an Aristotle. Individually, of course, it was tragic; mothers routinely lost half their infants or children. But collectively, it was a godsend. It removed the weakest and the sickliest from the gene pool, allowing the species to flourish. It eliminated many of the imbeciles and dysfunctionals, and allowed the appearance of geniuses.”[50]

This argument is problematic on multiple levels. Not only does it rely on unverifiable historical and biological claims, but it also assumes a direct, deterministic relationship between mortality rates and the emergence of exceptional individuals—a connection that is highly speculative at best. Moreover, the suggestion that immense human suffering can be justified as a “godsend” for collective progress raises profound ethical and methodological concerns. In short, Skrbina’s reasoning, while rhetorically provocative, rests on a foundation that is simultaneously tenuous, unsubstantiated, and philosophically worthless.

Interestingly, Skrbina also expresses concern over the so-called population explosion. He laments that technological and medical advances, by allowing more children to survive infancy and adolescence, have disrupted what he perceives as the natural “sifting” process. To Skrbina, this development represents a catastrophic deviation from evolutionary norms, a lamentation of humanity’s collective survival beyond the bounds of natural selection:

“Actually, while good news for individual mothers and families, it is an unmitigated disaster for the human race. In fact, a double-disaster: on the one hand, it allowed the global population to explode, from 1.6 billion in 1900 to 8.2 billion today. This growth in human numbers, accompanied by a growth in per capita consumption, is rapidly depleting the planetary ecosystem, diminishing or eliminating other species, and exhausting the Earth’s capacity to support higher lifeforms. On this count alone, we might well drive ourselves to extinction.”[51]



One might suggest that Skrbina could benefit from consulting someone like David Duke, who has historically expressed alarm over the demographic decline of his own population. Such a conversation would likely underscore the fundamental flaws in Skrbina’s assumptions about “natural” population control and selective survival. The broader point is that these ideological positions—whether articulated as evolutionary determinism or social eugenics—cannot withstand rational scrutiny, despite the fact that their proponents have consistently presented themselves as guided by reason. These individuals often propose theories that can only function if they and their families are exempt from the very principles they advocate. A similar pattern is evident in the case of Charles Darwin, whose daughter Annie was physically frail from an early age; Darwin ensured that she received careful attention, despite his broader theories advocating the elimination of the so-called weak from society. The same inconsistency can be observed in Bertrand Russell, who championed sexual freedom throughout his life but reportedly distanced himself from his son when the latter came out as homosexual. In an additional irony, Russell advised his daughter Katharine to adopt a conservative approach to sexuality—an inconsistency that ultimately contributed to her rejection of the atheism her father had sought to instill.[52]

Skrbina writes: “When nature killed off half of all children, she was doing us a huge favor by removing disadvantageous genes (‘deleterious mutations,’ in the literature) from the human gene pool. Now, with virtually all children surviving to reproductive age, all genes, good and bad, reproduce. This will inevitably have disastrous consequences in the long run.”[53] This argument is evidently central to Skrbina’s thesis, as he reiterates it multiple times throughout his essay.

Once again, such reasoning raises profound ethical and philosophical concerns. It frames human mortality as a mechanism of genetic “improvement,” implicitly valorizing suffering and death as instruments of collective progress. This could easily be construed as providing ideological justification for policies or actions already applied by the Israelis in Gaza. The tension between these claims underscores the fundamental instability of Skrbina’s position: it is both intellectual incoherent or contradictory and logically inconsistent. Darwinian principles can only be applied to those whom the ideology has already deemed unfit to survive. The moment Skrbina expresses resentment toward Benjamin Netanyahu for his actions in Gaza, he implicitly reveals that he does not fully adhere to the very principles he professes.

If MacDonald genuinely agrees with Skrbina’s position, it raises a striking question: why does he simultaneously offer pointed criticism of the Israeli regime? This apparent contradiction calls into question the coherence of his overall framework. Works such as The Culture of Critique are, for the most part, careful and balanced scholarly efforts, yet this alignment with the eugenic ideology seems at odds with that rigor. What is particularly perplexing is that both MacDonald and Skrbina have extensive philosophical training—MacDonald as an undergraduate student of philosophy, and Skrbina holding a Ph.D. in the field—yet they appear unable to recognize the fundamental philosophical implications of their own weltanschauung. We eagerly anticipate observing how these gentlemen will address the inherent philosophical contradictions within their own framework.

Eugenics and White Identity: Tensions and Contradictions

If Skrbina is correct in asserting that “eugenics works best in ethnically homogeneous societies,”[54]

it raises a fundamental question regarding the purported goals of MacDonald and others who advocate for so-called “white identity.” While MacDonald likely does not intend to be deceptive, the ideology he and his intellectual circle promote is, at best, misleading to their supporters and, at worst, intellectually disingenuous. The notion of “white identity,” as articulated by these figures, is not applied universally to all people who happen to have pale skin or who happened to be of European descent; rather, it is selectively invoked to advance the interests of specific social and intellectual elites.

Historical parallels are evident: just as Madison Grant, an intellectual antecedent of MacDonald, framed eugenics in terms of preservation, MacDonald’s framework appears aligned with a lineage of thought rooted in Darwinian rationales, further complicated by historical currents dating back to the Church of England’s expropriation of Catholic wealth under Henry VIII. This connection, which I intend to elaborate in an upcoming manuscript, underscores the selective and ideologically driven nature of the “white identity” discourse promoted by these authors, revealing its inconsistency with the purportedly universal principles of eugenics they invoke. If anyone remains skeptical of this analysis, it is worth listening carefully to Skrbina’s own words:

We need to reintroduce selection: artificial selection, or some system of eugenics, by which we prevent deleterious mutations from accumulating and multiplying. Such action has traditionally been called “negative eugenics” because it halts the propagation of detrimental characteristics. By contrast, there also exist strategies for “positive eugenics” which aim to promote humanity’s best qualities: beauty, intelligence, strength, creativity, and so on. Given the preexisting and inevitable near-term future decline, both strategies are necessary.[55]

If there are individuals—particularly among economically disadvantaged whites—who have been persuaded that “white identity” offers a viable path of protection against the perceived threats of contemporary “woke” ideology, they should reconsider that assumption. Within the logic of Darwinian eugenics, one’s value is not grounded in moral identity and even cultural identity but in perceived biological fitness, which is often measured in terms of intelligence, health, and social utility. In this framework, those who do not belong to the so-called “elite whites” are marked as expendable. The implication is clear: average or below-average intelligence, or even mere economic vulnerability, becomes a liability.

This is not simply a hypothetical projection; history bears it out. In nineteenth- and early twentieth-century America and Europe, eugenicists and social Darwinists routinely directed their disdain not only toward racial minorities but also toward poor whites. The very phrase “white trash,” which emerged in this period, functioned as a social marker of exclusion. It embodied the idea that even within the dominant racial group, those deemed physically weak, intellectually deficient, or socially unproductive were considered unworthy of survival and were stigmatized accordingly.

In other words, eugenic ideology did not elevate all whites equally; it stratified them and discarded those who fell short of its arbitrary standards. In his study Not Quite White: White Trash and the Boundaries of Whiteness, Matt Wray documents: “What united many eugenicists was a primary concern with ‘race betterment’; they feared the threat posed by poor rural white ‘degenerates’ as much or more than they feared the presence of other races and ethnicities, miscegenation, or intermarriage among immigrants and ‘native’ whites.”[56]

In other words, those whom elites disparagingly labeled as “poor rural white degenerates” were effectively deemed not “white” enough in the full social and political sense of the term. Whiteness, far from being a uniform category, functioned as a stratified system in which class and property ownership determined one’s degree of inclusion. By the mid-nineteenth century, this stratification was clearly institutionalized. For example, as late as the 1850s, states such as North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Virginia continued to enforce property qualifications for holding public office. These measures effectively barred poor whites from meaningful participation in civic life.[57]

Even prominent Darwinists such as Theodore Roosevelt regarded “poor whites”—what later became popularly stigmatized under the epithet “white trash”—as socially undesirable and a potential threat to the American body politic. By the 1890s, Roosevelt had come to view certain groups of European descent themselves as problematic. For instance, he openly expressed suspicion toward French Canadians migrating to New England, whom he considered culturally retrograde and politically destabilizing. His anxieties extended further to immigrants from southern and eastern Europe, whom he categorized as “undesirables.” In Roosevelt’s estimation, the influx of these populations threatened to ignite a racial conflict against what he assumed to be the “superior” Anglo-Saxon stock—of which, of course, he counted himself a representative.[58]

Roosevelt was an admirer of Gustave Le Bon, whose 1894 book Les Lois psychologiques de l’évolution des peuples went through seventeen editions worldwide and was translated into sixteen languages. Le Bon himself was deeply influenced by Herbert Spencer, Charles Darwin, and other evolutionary thinkers. His racial speculations, in turn, exerted a powerful influence on figures such as Houston Stewart Chamberlain, Madison Grant, and Georges Vacher de Lapouge.[59] Lapouge, in particular, embraced and popularized Darwin’s notion of the “survival of the fittest.” For him, educating Europeans “without eugenic measures would develop and create nothing, and risk the breeding of degenerates.”[60] This was hardly surprising, given that the emerging disciplines of sociology and anthropology in the late nineteenth century were increasingly shaped by Darwinian and Spencerian assumptions. As the historian John F. Gossett has observed,

In the United States, the influence of [Herbert] Spencer on the developing discipline of sociology was tremendous. Charles H. Cooley thought that most of the people who took up the study of sociology in this country between 1870 and 1890 were drawn to the subject chiefly through Spencer’s writings. Spencer’s popularity was not merely academic. As an advocate of laissez faire, he was lionized by the business classes when he visited this country. His prestige among conservatives undoubtedly led many boards of trustees of American universities to look with favor upon the idea of founding departments of sociology. Spencer’s chief American disciple was William Graham Sumner, a professor of political science at Yale and one of the founders of American sociology.[61]

Spencer’s writings also exerted a profound influence on G. Stanley Hall, who in 1878 earned the first doctorate in psychology awarded by Harvard University. Hall went on to establish the first psychological laboratory in the United States at Johns Hopkins in 1883 and later founded the American Journal of Psychology in 1887. Much of Hall’s theoretical orientation reflected an uncritical adoption of Spencer’s evolutionary framework, which he disseminated across multiple disciplines, particularly psychology and sociology, thereby entrenching Spencerian thought within the American academic landscape. Hall “was opposed to the movement for educating American Indians because he believed they were incapable of profiting from the white man’s civilization and would be happier if permitted to live in their traditional ways. He was also pessimistic about the possibilities for educating and assimilating the great numbers of immigrants who were then coming to the United States from southern and eastern Europe.”[62]



In his work The Winning of the West, Roosevelt characterized the French and Spanish as “subject races.”[63] Echoing the rhetoric of his intellectual antecedents—most notably Darwin—Roosevelt argued: “A race of peaceful, unwarlike farmers would have been helpless before such foes as the red Indians, and no auxiliary military forces could have protected them or enabled them to move westward…. The West would never have been settled save for the fierce courage and the eager desire to brave danger so characteristic of the stalwart backwoodsmen.”[64]

According to Roosevelt, the conquest of the Indians was “the great epic feat in the history of our race.”[65]

By 1897, Roosevelt was already considering the application of his Social Darwinist outlook to questions of war and peace. In a speech delivered that year, he declared: “No triumph of peace is quite so great as the supreme triumph of war.”[66]



Roosevelt also persuaded himself that so-called “undesirables” from southern and eastern Europe posed a threat of race conflict against what he regarded as the “superior” stock of America. To counter this perceived danger, he urged Anglo-Saxon women to assume a central role in national preservation. The ideal woman, he argued, should be “a good wife, a good mother, able and willing to perform the first and greatest duty of womanhood, able and willing to bear, and to bring up as they should be brought up, healthy children, sound in body, mind, and character, and numerous enough so that the race shall increase and not decrease.”[67]

Roosevelt’s perennial fear found echoes in the writings of prominent racial theorists such as Madison Grant, author of the influential 1916 work The Passing of the Great Race: The Racial Basis of European History, and Lothrop Stoddard, whose The Rising Tide of Color Against White World-Supremacy appeared in 1920. Grant advanced the theory that Europe was divided into three principal racial stocks: the Nordic (or Teutonic), the Mediterranean, and the Alpine. According to his scheme, Nordics dominated Northern Europe and extended into other parts of the continent, Alpines were concentrated in Central Europe and regions of Asia, while Mediterraneans populated Southern Europe, North Africa, parts of Ireland and Wales, and the Middle East. Grant’s racial taxonomy not only shaped early twentieth-century American eugenic thought but also continues to exert influence, finding contemporary resonance among figures such as Richard Spencer and Jared Taylor.[68] Grant was among the first to employ the term “Nordic” in a specifically racial sense.[69] Stoddard, following Grant’s lead, likewise argued that the so-called Nordic race was under threat of invasion by “inferior” races. “Like Madison Grant, he thought the Germans were mainly Alpines and not Nordics.”[70]

Grant favored immigration from Western and Northern Europe, regarding these groups as the most authentic representatives of the so-called Nordic race. By contrast, he opposed immigration from Mediterranean and Alpine populations, whom he considered racially inferior and detrimental to the American stock. Stoddard, serving both as an advisor and as a member of the Ku Klux Klan,[71] endorsed these views, reiterating Grant’s racial hierarchy in his own writings. His book The Rising Tide of Color Against White World-Supremacy—which has since been reprinted by Jared Taylor’s American Renaissance[72]—articulated similar anxieties about the decline of the Nordic race under the pressure of what he termed “colored” and “inferior” races.

Stoddard, a disciple of Madison Grant, consistently argued that southern and eastern Europeans were ill-suited to become American citizens. He dismissed claims to the contrary as, in his words, “just plain bunk,” adding: “Everyone who has honestly faced the facts knows that the immigrant masses which congest our industrial centres or have settled in blocks upon the land are, generally speaking, not ‘good Americans.’ They are still essentially ‘aliens,’ who are, for the most part, either indifferent or hostile to American ideals and institutions.”[73] “Homo Europaeus,” wrote Grant, is

the white man par excellence. It is everywhere characterized by certain unique specializations, namely, wavy brown or blond hair and blue, gray or light brown eyes, fair skin, high, narrow and straight nose, which are associated with great stature and a long skull, as well as with abundanthead and body hair…No nation, not even England although richly endowed with a Nordic gentry, can stand the loss of so much good blood. Here is the evidence, if such be needed, of the actual Passing of the Great Race.[74]

As historian Jonathan Spiro has observed, Grant distinguished the Teutonic peoples from what he considered the “sluggish Mediterraneans and the servile Alpines,” describing them as “an impressive, energetic race comprising hunters, explorers, adventurers, sailors, and soldiers.”[75] For Grant, the Nordic race represented Homo europaeus—a stock that Friedrich Nietzsche would almost certainly have recognized as akin to his concept of the Übermensch, or “superman.” For Grant, prominent historical figures such as Alexander the Great, Dante, Raphael, Titian, Michelangelo, and Leonardo da Vinci were all considered Teutonic, a classification he based largely on physical characteristics such as nose and hair features. He further asserted that King David was almost certainly of the Teutonic race, and extended the same claim to Jesus, whom he argued possessed both the “physical and moral attributes” characteristic of Teutonics. Grant wrote:

The Nordics are, all over the world, a race of soldiers, sailors, adventurers and explorers, but above all, of rulers, organizers and aristocrats in sharp contrast to the essentially peasant and democratic character of the Alpines. The Nordic race is domineering, individualistic, self-reliant and jealous of their personal freedom both in political and religious systems and as a result they are usually Protestants.[76]



Grant maintained that this perspective was “so deeply rooted in everyday consciousness that . . . in depicting the crucifixion no artist hesitates to make the two thieves brunet in contrast to the blond Saviour.”[77]

Spiro writes, “Madison Grant’s mother, Caroline Manice, was a descendant of Jesse De Forest, the Walloon Huguenot who in 1623 recruited the first band of colonists to settle in the New Netherlands…On his father’s side, Madison Grant’s first American ancestor was Richard Treat, dean of Pitminster Church in England, who in 1630 was one of the first Puritan settlers of New England.”[78] Grant, a friend of Theodore Roosevelt, maintained that through carefully managed breeding practices and the regulation of fertility among the “unfit,” it would be possible to produce a superior race. A lifelong bachelor, Grant devoted considerable effort to addressing what he termed the “worthless race” problem, proposing:

A rigid system of selection through the elimination of those who are weak or unfit—in other words social failures—would solve the whole question in one hundred years, as well as enable us to get rid of the undesirables who crowd our jails, hospitals, and insane asylums. The individual himself can be nourished, educated and protected by the community during his lifetime, but the state through sterilization must see to it that his line stops with him, or else future generations will be cursed with an ever increasing load of misguided sentimentalism. This is a practical, merciful, and inevitable solution of the whole problem, and can be applied to an ever widening circle of social discards, beginning always with the criminal, the diseased, and the insane, and extending gradually to types which may be called weaklings rather than defectives, and perhaps ultimately to worthless race types….Man has the choice of two methods of race improvement. He can breed from the best or he can eliminate the worst by segregation or sterilization.[79]

Echoing Darwin, Grant unequivocally declared:

Mistaken regard for what are believed to be divine laws and a sentimental belief in the sanctity of human life tend to prevent both the elimination of defective infants and the sterilization of such adults as are themselves of no value to the community. The laws of nature require the obliteration of the unfit and human life is valuable only when it is of use to the community or race… As the percentage of incompetents increases, the burden of their support will become ever more onerous until, at no distant date, society will in self-defense put a stop to the supply of feebleminded and criminal children of weaklings.[80]



How, then, did eugenicists identify the “unfit”? Primarily through intelligence testing, a methodology imported from France and widely employed by eugenicists as a tool for so-called “race betterment.”[81] What emerges from this analysis is that “white identity” is, historically, a highly incoherent and largely meaningless category. As anthropologist John Hartigan of the University of Texas has meticulously demonstrated, the existence of so-called “white trash” poses a significant challenge for those who attempt to base social solidarity solely on skin color.[82] Hartigan’s research, which examines historical developments in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, concludes that “one might be both white and racially distinct from other whites. This system of difference becomes audible in the rhetorical tactics and representational strategies that crafted white trash as a distinct cultural figure in the mid-nineteenth century and continue operating to this day.”[83]



David Roediger of the University of Illinois and Yiorgos Anagnostou of Ohio State University make a similar point, arguing that the existence of so-called “white trash” complicates any effort to base social solidarity solely on skin color.[84] In 1911, Henry Pratt Fairchild, an American sociologist at New York University and then-president of the American Eugenics Society, compared European immigrants to Negroes, arguing that these immigrants were generally not accepted in American society. He suggested that acceptance could only be achieved through a process of rigorous assimilation, typically over the course of a generation.[85] Anagnostou points out that “the labor conditions of industrial capitalism test racial immigrant fitness.”[86]

Greek immigrants were viewed as “undifferentiated members of a racially inferior Mediterranean race.”[87]

Fairchild offered a particularly harsh assessment of Greeks, declaring: “The Greek is much inclined to be indolent, egotistical, vain and superficial. In general, dishonesty is one of the most serious faults of the race.”[88] Racialists “drew immutable boundaries racialized citizenship and the immigrants, barring the latter from participation in the polity. Access to whiteness here became a utopian impossibility, for the immigrants were seen as organically alien substances to the national body…Racist nationalists dehumanized Greek immigrants, fixing them outside whiteness, even outside common humanity.”[89]

In the early twentieth century, newspaper advertisements such as “No sailors, dogs, or Greeks allowed” and “John’s Restaurant, Pure American. No Rats, no Greeks” were relatively common. As Roediger observes, “Italians and Poles stood among the ‘worst’ of the ‘races’ from Europe.”[90] Through the lens of eugenics, racial theorists came to view Slavs, Germans, Italians, and other groups as intellectually, physically, and morally inferior to populations such as the British, Dutch, Canadians, Scandinavians, and Scots.[91] How, then, do these historical and social realities align with the notion of “white identity” as promoted by MacDonald in works such as Individualism and the Western Liberal Tradition: Evolutionary Origins, History, and Prospects for the Future? Well, MacDonald does not engage with these central issues. He largely ignores the relevant scholarly literature, making it difficult—if not impossible—for his concept of “white identity” to be meaningfully coherent and historically rigorous.

The most perplexing question is this: Are figures such as Jared Taylor and Kevin MacDonald descendants of the so-called “white trash” population, or do they descend from the privileged and elite classes that included thinkers like Darwin? What is clear, however, is that MacDonald frequently appeals to Darwin to support his arguments. Historical evidence demonstrates that it was precisely the intellectual followers of Darwin who, in the 1920s and 1930s, employed eugenic principles to justify the sterilization of large segments of the population in both Europe and the United States.[92] As we have already observed, it was the intellectual disciples of Darwin who waged a targeted campaign against so-called “white trash” in America, particularly in the South. The magisterial work of sociologist Matt Wray of Temple University illuminates the complexity of these efforts. Wray notes: “Eugenicists were extremely effective in portraying white trash as racially degenerate and biologically inferior and therefore incapable of making any positive contribution to a democratic society.”[93]

No one within the so-called “white identity” community has adequately addressed these historical and social complexities. Kevin MacDonald, in particular, cites Madison Grant approvingly in Individualism and the Western Liberal Tradition and The Culture of Critique, yet he fails to acknowledge that many of Grant’s theories were historically unfounded and categorically false.[94] It is increasingly apparent that the ideology of “white identity,” as advanced by figures like Jared Taylor, contains layers that require critical scrutiny. The historical persecution of Catholic immigrants from Ireland, Italy, Poland, and Québec in the United States illuminates key issues that complicate the notion of a unified or coherent “white identity.”[95] “Anti-Catholicism as a social movement did not surface until the 1840s, when large numbers of German Catholics and especially Irish Catholic immigrants arrived in the United States.”[96]

One of the primary agents of anti-Catholic persecution during this period was the Ku Klux Klan, an organization that identified itself as Protestant in creed, prayer, and public expression. The Klan had a documented history of producing repeated fabrications to vilify Catholics, marginalize them from the public sphere, and exclude them from meaningful participation in political discourse.[97]

Many Klansmen viewed themselves as heirs to the Reformation, tasked with promoting church reform, democracy, and freedom in the United States. Hiram Wesley Evans, the second Imperial Wizard of the Klan, characterized the founding of the organization as a “second Reformation,” aimed explicitly at eradicating any political influence or presence of Catholicism in the country.

Drawing on Martin Luther’s principles, Evans believed that the Klan possessed the potential to reform much of Christianity. In his view, the organization could achieve “universal and rock-bottom reform.”[98] It is no coincidence that Catholics emerged as one of the Klan’s primary targets. In fact, the organization expressed greater concern over Catholic influence in the United States than over the presence or rights of black Americans.[99]

The Klan contended that Catholics were overly loyal to the Pope, which, in their view, threatened American sovereignty and culture. Consequently, the organization advocated strict immigration restrictions, asserting that “the recent arrivals from eastern and southern Europe were of inferior racial stock and incapable of assimilation.” The Klan further claimed that the United States was becoming a “dumping ground” for the “scum,” “dirt,” and “filth” of Europe—a perspective that closely mirrored the ideas promoted by leading academic critics of immigration at the time.[100]

Another movement that sought to eliminate “the political influence of immigrants and Catholics” was the Know Nothing Party, which emerged prominently on the American political scene in 1854.[101] Historian Peter Schrag of the University of California notes that Know Nothings were “a strange animal, a conglomerate of largely Protestant blue-collar workers in the Order of the Star Spangled Banner and similar fraternal Masonic-like organizations.”[102] According to historian Tyler G. Anbinder, “anti-Catholic sentiment never diminished during the mid-nineteenth century.”[103] This prejudice, one scholar notes, had its roots as early as the 1820s.[104] In 1836 in Michigan, “virulently anti-Catholic Presbyterians dominated the Whig party and committed it to oppose a provision to allow alien suffrage in the new state’s constitution.”[105] Some of these sentiments were explicitly articulated in party documents. For instance, certain records called for “the repeal of all Naturalization Laws,” the election of “none but native Americans to office,” “war to be hilt on political Romanism,” and the enactment of “more stringent and effective Emigration [sic] Laws.”[106] The term “Romanism” was originally used by Martin Luther to denounce the Catholic Church and historically denotes a form of religious nationalism—a system that Luther himself helped shape in Germany during the Reformation.[107]

By 1879, a writer in the North American Review—one of the most prestigious journals of the period—declared: “The Roman Catholic peasantry, who have flowed over into America, are poor, ignorant creatures, who care nothing for the Constitution, whose interests, so far as they have any, are in Ireland and in their creed, and who vote as their priests direct them. . . . The Constitution guarantees liberty of speech and of the press. The Pope says this is the liberty of perdition, and should not be tolerated.”[108] Similarly, the American Protective Association declared: “We are not a lot of bigots or of fools. But ye Roman Catholic hordes, / We will buckle on our swords, / If you dare meddle with our public schools.”[109]

In the same year, Reverend William Henry Poole went so far as to hypothesize that the Anglo-Saxons were the lost tribes of Israel. Following the publication of Darwin’s On the Origin of Species in 1859 and The Descent of Man in 1871, the Know Nothing Party increasingly embraced notions of imperialism and the supposed triumph of the Anglo-Saxons over so-called “inferior races.”[110]

Anti-Catholic sentiments did not arise from perceptions of laziness among Catholic immigrants. On the contrary, the Catholic population that arrived in the United States in the two decades following the War of 1812 was widely recognized as industrious and hardworking. As Anbinder puts it,

The Catholics who emigrated were “the most enterprising, industrious, and virtuous part” of the Irish Catholic population: well-todo farmers and middle-class city dwellers. Furthermore, the immigrants arriving in these years usually brought business or artisanal skills with them. Those without such skills had often been successful farmers, and a “substantial minority” of immigrants either bought farms when they arrived or worked in eastern seaboard cities until they saved enough money to buy farm land further west. “In general it is not the poorest who emigrate,” noted one visiting Frenchman, but “chiefly . . . the middle classes . . . , comfortable tradesman, or small farmers, who, though already possessing some comforts, arc anxious to better their conditions.” Few ventured to the United States unless they had accumulated enough savings to finance a comfortable adjustment to their new home. The high cost of the Atlantic crossing also discouraged unskilled laborers and cash-poor tenant farmers from emigrating in this period.[111]

Why, then, did anti-Catholic attitudes pervade the political climate? The answer lies in the largely Protestant establishment, including groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, which associated the entire Catholic Church with the symbolic figure of the Whore of Babylon and the ominous “Lady in Scarlet.”[112] As Schrag interprets the anxieties of the period, “there was the shadow of the Vatican, looming to take over American democracy and, more ominously, seducing the nation’s children.”[113] He further notes that the first settlers in New England, New York, and Virginia shared a common denominator: “the fear and hatred of Rome.”[114]

This sentiment extended even to prominent figures such as John Jay, one of the authors of The Federalist and the first Chief Justice of the United States. Consequently, numerous efforts were made to eradicate the remaining vestiges of Catholicism in America. Some of these conflicts and riots were particularly violent, culminating in the destruction by fire of two Catholic churches in Philadelphia in 1844. The perceived threat intensified as Catholic immigrants began to outnumber native-born Protestants by the 1850s. Anbinder states:

By 1855, immigrants outnumbered native-born citizens in Chicago, Detroit, and Milwaukee, and the immigrant population would soon surpass the native in New York, Brooklyn, Buffalo, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. More than a third of the inhabitants of Boston, Pittsburgh, Albany, Rochester, and Troy were immigrants, and nearly that proportion lived in Philadelphia and Newark.[115]

Persecution of Catholics in the United States began in the 1830s. In the summer of 1834, a mob in Charlestown, Massachusetts, burned a convent following a rumor that a priest had prevented a nun from leaving her order. Yet, as Schrag observes, this incident was merely the beginning of a broader pattern of anti-Catholic violence and intimidation: “In succeeding years, there would be more anti-Catholic, anti-Irish riots in the textile-mill city of Lawrence, Massachusetts, in Baltimore, and in New York, among other places… Battles over prohibition, partisan animosity, literature like Maria Monk’s Awful Disclosures, and fear of the growing ‘foreign influence’ of the Catholic hierarchy in Philadelphia public schools triggered a wave of anti-Catholic demonstrations that quickly turned violent.”[116]

Protestant ministers, including the prominent Reverend Lyman Beecher—the father of Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin—played a significant role in inciting their congregations to act against Catholics. Beecher, in particular, frequently warned of the creeping influence of “Popery” and portrayed foreign immigration as a threat to American society.[117]

In the same year, American inventor and painter Samuel F. B. Morse penned numerous acerbic letters asserting that European monarchies were conspiring with the Catholic Church to corrupt or pollute “the underpopulated American West.” Morse warned that such influence would obstruct the spread of democracy and threaten religious freedom in the United States.[118] Anti-Catholic conspiracy literature, such as Lyman Beecher’s A Plea for the West (1835) and Maria Monk’s Awful Disclosures of the Hotel Dieu Nunnery of Montreal (1836), gained widespread circulation. Numerous organizations, including the Native American Democratic Association (NADA), founded in 1835, actively sought to curtail the influx of Catholic immigrants into the United States.

The historical record further demonstrates that the colonial period was marked by pronounced strains of anti-Catholic sentiment, which were often intertwined with broader political, cultural, and religious conflicts.[119] These attitudes not only reflected lingering prejudices inherited from Europe but also helped shape the social and ideological frameworks of the emerging colonies, where Catholicism was frequently portrayed as incompatible with Protestant notions of liberty, governance, and moral order. By the late 1950s and 1960s, members of the WASP establishment—figures such as Paul Blanshard—began collaborating with Jewish intellectuals and activists, including Louis Wirth, in efforts to undermine Catholic influence in the United States.

This campaign ultimately contributed to the destruction of Catholic neighborhoods, a process extensively documented by E. Michael Jones in his archival study The Slaughter of Cities: Urban Renewal as Ethnic Cleansing.[120] Blanshard, who characterized America as having “a Catholic problem” in his 1949 book American Freedom and Catholic Power, devoted considerable effort to what he perceived as the task of addressing that problem. As Philip Jenkins of Pennsylvania State University observes, “Older nativist themes are well represented in Blanshard’s book…. While Blanshard does not actually conjure up crocodilian Catholic bishops, the image is certainly implied. To this extent, the book would have been instantly comprehensible in 1850 or 1920…Though in some ways harking back to the days of the APA or the Klan, the book also marks a transitional point in the long story of anti-Catholicism.”[121]

Blanshard’s Anti-Catholic polemics appear to have exerted a powerful influence on Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In keeping with the broader mid-twentieth-century debates over church–state separation and the role of parochial education, Roosevelt maintained that Catholic schools should not be eligible for federal aid, reasoning that “once that is done they control the schools, or at least a great part of them.”[122] Although she denied any charge of anti-Catholic sentiment, she nonetheless remarked that, “I cannot, however, say that in European countries the control by the Roman Catholic Church of great areas of land has always led to happiness for the people of those countries.”[123]



This anti-Catholic attitude was not confined to the United States but was also evident in other countries such as Canada and England. In Canada, anti-Catholic sentiment manifested in long-standing tensions between Protestants and French-speaking Catholics, shaping controversies over education, language rights, and political representation well into the twentieth century. In England, deep-rooted hostilities toward Catholicism persisted through restrictive legislation, such as the penal laws, and continued to inform political and cultural discourse, even after formal legal disabilities had been lifted.[124] Together, these examples underscore the transnational character of anti-Catholic prejudice and its enduring influence across the Anglophone world. One may argue that anti-Catholicism permeated nearly all strata of American life and, as Arthur M. Schlesinger Sr. himself observed, constituted “the deepest bias in the history of the American people”[125]—a prejudice he described as not only enduring but also marked by profound hostility.

Taken together, these historical examples make it evident that the “white identity” ideology promoted by figures such as MacDonald and Taylor is both historically unsustainable and logically incoherent. The eugenics ideology, which is currently promoted by David Skrbina and in some cases Kevin MacDonald, is likewise historically and intellectually unsustainable. MacDonald offers descriptions of eugenics that bear a striking resemblance to those advanced by Skrbina. In 2009, for example, MacDonald wrote: “The logic behind eugenics is impeccable. In its classical form, it proposes that qualities such as health, intelligence, and moral character are socially valuable. Eugenicists were correct that these qualities are strongly influenced by genetics, and they argued that society can promote these qualities by policies such as discouraging reproduction of people with negative traits and encouraging reproduction of people with positive traits. Many of those who advocated eugenics were social radicals with utopian visions.”[126] If this is not identical to Skrbina’s position, it is at the very least closely aligned with it.

In The Culture of Critique, MacDonald asserts: “Current data and theory support the idea that eugenic procedures would result not only in a more competitive group, but also result in a much more harmonious society because they would produce a decline in criminality and psychiatric disorders.”[127] Yet such a claim immediately raises serious questions. When, in fact, has the practice of eugenics ever produced a “more harmonious society”? Who would be entrusted with implementing such procedures, and according to what criteria? Would the state of Israel, for instance, be included within this ideological framework?

Consider the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu toward the Palestinians, who, as numerous observers have documented, have often been treated in ways that deprive them of basic human dignity. Can such measures plausibly be described as contributing to a “harmonious society,” or do they instead generate widespread international condemnation? MacDonald’s statement thus reflects not a historical reality but rather an abstract construction—a category of the mind that fails to correspond either to the historical record or to contemporary experience. Furthermore, what MacDonald does not adequately address is the historical reality that such “utopian visions” invariably translated into coercive and destructive policies—policies that produced widespread human suffering rather than the harmonious societies he imagined.

Eugenics: An Ideology That Invalidates Itself

One of MacDonald’s sources regarding eugenics is Richard Lynn’s Eugenics: A Reassessment, in which Lynn defines classical negative eugenics as consisting of measures “designed to reduce the fertility of people with genetic disorders, low intelligence, and psychopathic personality.”[128] Let us focus briefly on psychopathic personality. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (American Psychiatric Association), a psychopath may display behaviors such as “repeated lying for the purpose of gratification, confusing reality and imagination.” One commonly cited definition characterizes a psychopath as a person “who does not care about other people, and who is usually dangerous or violent.”[129]

Forensic psychologist Robert D. Hare of the University of British Columbia elaborates further, noting that psychopaths can be “charming” yet “deadly,” with a “stunning lack of conscience.” He emphasizes that their behavior centers on self-gratification at the expense of others, with many engaging in criminal activity—though not all. Hare continues, “The most obvious expressions of psychopath—but by no means the only ones—involve flagrant violation of society’s rules.” Psychopaths often employ charm and “chameleon-like abilities” to navigate society, leaving “a wake of ruined lives behind them” and operating largely “without the restraints of conscience.”[130] Richard Lynn agrees here: “There is a strong association between psychopathic personality and crime. Many psychopaths are criminals, and many criminals are psychopaths. The reason for this is that psychopaths lack the conscience and the capacity to control their behavior and their impulses, which together restrain most people from committing crimes. In addition, many psychopaths are highly aggressive, and this predisposes them to commit violent crimes.”[131]

In short, psychopaths exhibit a profound inability to empathize with the suffering of others—a complete lack of concern for the pain they inflict, which is a prerequisite for genuine love or moral responsibility. Furthermore, they demonstrate an abiding hostility toward truth, a point that is particularly relevant in considering the ethical implications of eugenic thought.

Kent A. Kiehl of the University of New Mexico emphasizes that psychopaths are pathological liars who lack empathy, guilt, and even remorse. More importantly, they typically refuse to accept responsibility for the consequences of their actions.[132] Additional studies by experts in this field corroborate these findings.[133]

Here we arrive at a decisive argument against the eugenic movement: numerous figures, though ostensibly possessing high intelligence, have nonetheless displayed unmistakably psychopathic tendencies. For example, individuals who participate in, or lend support to, the deliberate slaughter, maiming, and systematic targeting of innocent civilians—as has been evident in certain Israeli policies over the past six decades—present a profound challenge to the eugenic movement, one that cannot be readily dismissed or explained away. In an article entitled ‘Survival of the Fittest,’ first published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the Zionist historian Benny Morris offered the following assessment of 1948:

A Jewish state would not have come into being without the uprooting of 700,000 Palestinians. Therefore it was necessary to uproot them. There was no choice but to expel that population. It was necessary to cleanse the hinterland and cleanse the border areas and cleanse the main roads. It was necessary to cleanse the villages from which our convoys and our settlements were fired on.[134]

Was it necessary to expel those Palestinians? From a moral standpoint, such a claim is indefensible. Yet within the framework of Darwinian, eugenic, or even Talmudic ideologies, the logic becomes self-justifying: if Jews are presumed to be intellectually superior to the so-called “backward” Palestinians, then on what grounds could figures like Skrbina or even MacDonald object to the Israeli expulsion of Palestinians from their land? Morris also records in The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, 1947–1949 that the rape of Palestinian girls and women was widespread during this period. Other Israeli scholars, such as Ilan Pappé, have likewise documented these atrocities.[135] More recently, Israeli forces have demolished over 1,000 buildings in Gaza City—the same place where they have already killed thousands of Palestinians.[136] Is such destruction truly necessary?

It is worth questioning whether thinkers such as Skrbina or MacDonald can consistently apply Darwinian or eugenic principles in their critiques of the Israeli regime. If they attempt to do so, they face a significant intellectual conundrum: the very frameworks they employ to justify certain social hierarchies or population policies elsewhere appear difficult, if not impossible, to reconcile with the actions of a state whose policies result in the systematic suffering and elimination of large populations. One might reasonably ask how they have managed to navigate—or evade—this apparent contradiction over so many years without addressing it in a rigorous or consistent manner. Readers who have supported these figures over the years certainly deserve coherent and logically consistent answers to these pressing issues. Until such answers are provided, their principles will appeal only to those who have already conformed to the very ideologies they espouse, rather than persuading a broader audience through reasoned argument.

Similarly, political leaders in the West who have endorsed or facilitated comparable actions—such as Tony Blair, George W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice, Barack Obama, John Bolton, Lindsey Graham, the Neocons, and Donald Trump—invite scrutiny. Should eugenic principles be applied to such individuals, or will the definition of “unfit” be conveniently narrowed to exempt them?

More broadly, one must consider institutions and historical actors responsible for destabilizing entire nations. The Anglo-American intervention in Iran, which removed the democratically elected Prime Minister Mossadegh, is one example.[137] Winston Churchill’s willingness to endorse the deliberate targeting of German civilians during World War II, and the use of atomic bombs on heavily populated areas, including Dresden and Japan more broadly, illustrate similar ethical transgressions. Likewise, recent interventions in Libya, Syria, and other regions—often justified through fabricated claims or the support of proxy actors—have resulted in widespread destruction and civilian suffering. More recently, the war in Ukraine has been intensified by the so-called “best and the brightest,” raising the question of how much money has already been spent on this seemingly perpetual conflict—billions of dollars, perhaps. Were the “unfit” responsible for these endless wars? And yet, Skrbina would have us believe that the unfit pose a greater danger than the very individuals who have orchestrated one conflict after another. Does such an assertion make any sense at all?

Once again, if we adhere to the very definition of psychopathy as it has been invoked by eugenic proponents, this places those same proponents in a particularly precarious position. If psychopathy is defined as a profound disregard for the welfare of others, coupled with a willingness to pursue self-interest or ideological objectives at extreme human cost, then any individual or group that seeks to slaughter millions and devastate an entire nation—at the expense of the broader world—clearly fits that definition, if not a diabolical one. It is really that straightforward. If this is the case, then the question arises: where do MacDonald and Skrbina situate these individuals within their frameworks of eugenics? Where, one might ask, do MacDonald and Skrbina situate individuals such as members of the CIA, the Dulles brothers, and Sidney Gottlieb—the architect of the MK-Ultra program[138]—within their framework of eugenics and moral assessment? While they may explicitly oppose the ideologies these actors espouse, applying eugenic reasoning selectively raises serious ethical and logical concerns. Indeed, these individuals arguably pose far greater danger to society than those whom eugenicists typically categorize as “inferior.”

Moreover, the repeated invasions of sovereign nations, carried out at the cost of millions of lives and with blatant disregard for legal and ethical norms, constitute striking examples of psychopathic behavior.[139] This raises a pressing question again: would eugenic principles be applied to individuals who display such conduct, or would they be excluded from consideration? If the latter is the case, then this clearly illustrates that eugenics functions as an ideology rather than a consistent ethical or scientific framework. If, on the other hand, such individuals are included, proponents of eugenics must recognize that the system rests on an unstable foundation. In either scenario, the intellectual coherence of the eugenics framework appears deeply compromised.

In keeping with the theme under discussion, it is essential to introduce concrete and well-documented examples in order to substantiate the broader arguments being advanced. A particularly illustrative case can be found in the writings of Jewish Neocon Daniel Pipes. During the Syrian conflict—an upheaval that was, at the very least, facilitated and sustained by Israeli geopolitical maneuvering and subsequently endorsed by the United States and a number of Western powers—Pipes put forward an argument in 2013 that exemplifies the diabolical ideology often employed in such circles. He contended that Western nations ought simultaneously to support both the Assad government and the rebel factions, including groups widely regarded as terrorist organizations. His recommendation was strikingly revealing: “The West should prevent either side in the civil war from emerging victorious by helping whichever side is losing, so as to prolong their conflict.”[140]

Pipes was undoubtedly aware that the strategy he proposed was both morally indefensible and politically destructive. He could not have been ignorant of the fact that intentionally prolonging the conflict would inevitably result in further bloodshed, misery, and devastation across the region. Moreover, he must have recognized that policies designed to perpetuate war would also perpetuate resentment and hostility toward the nations most directly implicated in such interventions, namely Israel and its closest ally, the United States. Rather than advocating for a peaceful resolution—an approach that might have aligned with both international law and the principles of a just political order—Pipes effectively called for the escalation of violence.

Moreover, Pipes himself appeared to recognize that his proposal might strike most reasonable observers as deeply diabolical, if not morally perverse. He openly conceded: “This policy recommendation of ‘helping whichever side is losing’ sounds odd, I admit, but it is strategic.”[141]

Really? In what sense can the deliberate prolongation of chaos, bloodshed, and human suffering be called “strategic”? And more importantly, strategic for whom? Certainly not for ordinary Syrians whose lives were being shattered, nor for Americans whose stated foreign policy goals often invoke the language of peace, democracy, and stability.

The irony is striking. Pipes, a Harvard-educated Jew with a doctorate in history, cannot be dismissed as lacking intellectual capacity. In effect, Pipes was advancing an agenda that can only be described as psychopathic in its indifference to human suffering, and yet he was urging the broader public and policymakers to accept it as legitimate strategy. Once again, where are the critics and self-proclaimed proponents of eugenics in this discussion? If, according to eugenic logic, those deemed “unfit” must be eliminated—whether by so-called positive or negative means—then how should we classify individuals who openly advocate policies that perpetuate violence and mass death? Does not the promotion of such destructive and morally bankrupt ideas itself constitute a form of pathology? And if so, why are such individuals not subjected to the same scrutiny that eugenicists once demanded of others? The inconsistency is glaring. To advocate for the elimination of the weak or “unfit,” while simultaneously excusing policymakers like who promote large-scale violence and human suffering, exposes the fundamentally selective and self-serving nature of such ideologies.

A final example may further illustrate this point. It is now well-documented that the war in Iraq will ultimately cost the United States an estimated six trillion dollars.[142] Beyond its staggering economic burden, the conflict devastated countless lives in both Iraq and America. In Iraq, the destruction of civil society left many women in conditions of such desperation that they were forced into prostitution, in some cases even selling their own children in order to survive.[143]

At the same time, thousands of American soldiers—many of them motivated by ideals of service and duty—lost their lives in what was, in effect, a war fought to advance the strategic interests of Israel rather than those of the United States itself. It was reported that at least 360,000 veterans suffered brain injuries as a result of a war built on lies and fabrications.[144]

Faced with such catastrophic consequences, one might expect individuals of supposedly high intelligence to acknowledge the profound moral and political failure of the Iraq invasion. Yet instead, some commentators continue to minimize its significance. Jonah Goldberg, the founding editor of National Review Online, went so far as to declare in the Los Angeles Times that “Iraq was a worthy mistake.”[145]

Neoconservative architects of the Iraq War systematically misled the public to justify and perpetuate the conflict, and now figures such as Goldberg have attempted to reframe the outcome as a “worthy mistake.” Goldberg elaborated further, asserting: “Wouldn’t an invasion of Iraq result in instability in the region? Yes. But in this context, instability is more likely to be good than bad”[146]

Goldberg’s position raises a further ethical question. If individuals who advocate or legitimize mass violence on such a scale are not regarded as threats to humanity, then what standard of accountability remains? In particular, one must question why proponents of eugenics—and similar ideologies that claim to identify and eliminate “unfit” individuals—consistently exclude figures like Goldberg from their ideological consideration. By this logic, those wielding significant influence over policy and public opinion, who may in fact be far more destructive than the so-called inferior or intellectually limited, are indirectly deemed less dangerous.

Because much of the West has been entangled in perpetual wars for at least three decades—many of them waged in the interest of the state of Israel—and because there never seems to be a shortage of funds for such ventures, ordinary citizens are now being forced to bear the financial burden. In the United Kingdom, for instance, pension funds are being stripped. By the end of August of this year, Tom McPhail of The Times, formerly head of retirement policy at the investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, announced that in order to preserve the state pension system, resources would have to be taken from those under 75 years of age. This is no exaggeration. According to McPhail, the pension age currently stands at 66, will rise to 67 by 2028, and then to 68 by 2046. He further declares: “There’ll be nearly 20 million in retirement by 2075. We need a radical reset if we want to pay them enough to live on.”[147]

What, then, is the stated reason for raising the pension age? According to McPhail, the justification is straightforward: “Life expectancy is increasing, hence the expectation of a higher state pension age.”[148]

In other words, because people are living longer, the state assumes it must push retirement further into the future in order to reduce the number of years it will be required to provide pension support.

In effect, McPhail is advocating that people remain in the workforce well beyond the age of 70—a policy that implicitly undermines family formation, as younger generations will face even greater difficulty in securing stable employment. This leads to a straightforward question: is the real problem pensions, or is it the perpetual and aimless wars that have drained resources, devastated nations, and produced little beyond human suffering and misery across much of the globe? And once again, we must ask: are the so-called “unfit” truly responsible for these diabolical policies?

If the United Kingdom had not involved itself in the Iraq War, would it now have sufficient resources to support its pension system? Would Tom McPhail even be suggesting the effective looting of pension funds? Between 2003 and 2009, it has been reported that the UK spent nearly eleven billion dollars on its military campaign in Iraq[149]—an intervention widely understood to have been undertaken, at least in part, for the benefit of Israel. Had Tony Blair not deceived the West with fabricated claims about so-called weapons of mass destruction, the UK might well be in a stronger financial and social position today. Yet, psychopaths such as Blair have never faced prosecution for these catastrophic decisions and continue to move freely in society, shielded from accountability despite the immense human and economic costs of their policies.

There is no plausible way for proponents of eugenics to evade the blatant hypocrisy, internal inconsistency, and logical contradictions exposed by these examples. If we go by their own definition of psychopaths, and if such individuals are to be “eugenicized,” then why not include John Bolton, Lindsey Graham, Condoleezza Rice, Dick Cheney, Richard Perle (“the Prince of Darkness”), Paul Wolfowitz, Douglas Feith, Bill Kristol, Max Boot, Michael Ledeen, Charles Krauthammer, Robert Kagan, Colin Powell, George W. Bush, and the rest of the Neocons and their allies? Why not, by their logic, eliminate political psychopaths who have brought nothing but devastation and burden upon much of the world? One can only hope that they will now take the opportunity to articulate, in a coherent and rational manner, how their eugenic ideas can be defended as universally consistent and logically tenable. Until such a demonstration is provided, their framework remains fundamentally undermined by selective application and double standards.

If they still cannot articulate their ideology in moral terms, then it is clear that they remain intellectually crippled by Darwinian thought, which asserts either that objective morality does not exist or that morality is merely a biological adaptation without universal binding force. Yet, when they find themselves in difficulty, they are quick to invoke morality to support their claims. In this, they resemble Nietzsche, who mocked morality as “anti-nature,”[150] yet collapsed into madness after witnessing a man brutally beating his horse.

Nietzsche, citing Schopenhauer, argued that morality is “the negation of the will to live.”[151]

From this premise, he concluded that morality is “a specific error for which one should have no sympathy, an idiosyncrasy of degenerates which has done an unspeakable amount of harm!”[152]

If morality has indeed caused unspeakable harm, then by Nietzsche’s logic, the so-called “immoralists” should be the true benefactors of humanity. As he himself declared: “we immoralists have opened our hearts wide to every form of understanding, comprehending, approving.”[153]



Yet why, then, could he not extend this same “approval” to the man who was mercilessly beating his horse? Why did he collapse in anguish instead? Nietzsche, like Darwin and his intellectual heirs such as Richard Dawkins, demonstrates that one cannot excise morality from its proper matrix and still remain intellectually coherent or philosophically consistent. As Augustine observed long ago, those who deny Logos will inevitably end up imitating it in distorted and perverse ways.

Darwin’s Influence on Eugenic Ideology

In relation to eugenics and the broader discourse on “the survival of the fittest,” one could contend that Darwin articulated the principle with far greater clarity than Skrbina, though not without serious philosophical and ethical difficulties. The very subtitle of On the Origin of Species (1859)—The Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life—is revealing. While defenders of Darwin often argue that “races” in this context referred to varieties of plants and animals, Darwin himself extended the concept directly to human beings, making explicit the racial implications of his evolutionary framework. In the concluding passages of Origin, he famously declared: “Thus, from the war of nature, from famine and death, the most exalted object which we are capable of conceiving, namely, the production of the higher animals, directly follows.”[154]

The ambiguity of the term “higher animals” raises immediate questions regarding the criteria by which such “higher” status is determined. Darwin clarified this in The Descent of Man (1871), published twelve years later, where he wrote:

At some future period, not very distant as measured by centuries, the civilized races of man will almost certainly exterminate and replace throughout the world the savage races. At the same time, the anthropomorphous apes…will no doubt be exterminated. The break will then be rendered wider, for it will intervene between man in a more civilized state, as we may hope…the Caucasian, and some ape as low as a baboon, instead of as at present between the Negro or Australian and the gorilla.[155]

Darwin himself remarked: “When two races of men meet, they act precisely like two species of animals—they fight, eat each other, bring diseases to each other, but then comes the more deadly struggle, namely which have the best fitted organization, or instincts (i.e., intellect in man) to gain the day. The stronger [are] always extirpating the weaker.”[156] This statement raises important questions for Darwin’s intellectual heirs, including figures such as MacDonald. If Darwin’s observation is taken as an empirical generalization about human populations, then it arguably predicts the very sorts of cultural and political clashes that MacDonald attributes to what he calls “Jewish intellectual and political movements” in the West. Despite MacDonald’s assertion that Social Darwinism has little or nothing to do with Darwin himself, the historical record suggests otherwise. Darwin’s own notebooks, as well as the work of leading Darwin scholars and biographers, reveal a more complex and troubling picture:

Social Darwinism is often taken to be something extraneous, an ugly concretion added to the pure Darwinian corpus after the event, tarnishing Darwin’s image. But his notebooks make plain that competition, free trade, imperialism, racial extermination, and sexual inequality were written into the equation from the start—‘Darwinism’ was always intended to explain human society.[157]

This evidence undercuts the apologetic narrative that seeks to divorce Darwin from the ideological currents his work inspired. Rather than being a distortion of Darwinian theory, Social Darwinism can be seen as a natural extension of Darwin’s own reflections on human society, race, and hierarchy. That is to say, the seeds of “Social Darwinism” were present in Darwin’s writings from the beginning, even if they were later codified and radicalized by others such as Herbert Spencer, Francis Galton, and others. To deny this continuity is not only historically untenable but also philosophically evasive, since it overlooks the ways in which Darwin’s theory itself provided the intellectual scaffolding for these later movements.

As I argued in Kevin MacDonald’s Metaphysical Failure, Darwin was compelled to operate outside of any coherent moral order in order for his concept of “survival of the fittest” to function, and Skrbina finds himself in precisely the same position. As we have already seen, Darwin derived a number of his key insights from the Anglican cleric Thomas Malthus, whose population theory exerted a profound—though deeply troubling—intellectual influence in the nineteenth century. Malthus’s ideology was not merely speculative but had devastating real-world consequences, having been invoked to rationalize the suffering and mass starvation of Irish Catholics during the Great Famine.[158] Let us consider Malthus’s own words during the period of the Potato Famine in Ireland: “The land in Ireland is infinitely more peopled than in England; and to give full effect to the natural resources of the country, a great part of the population should be swept from the soil.”[159] Moreover, his arguments concerning overpopulation provided much of the theoretical foundation for the later birth control movement,[160] thereby linking his thought to both social policy and broader cultural shifts that treated human life as a problem to be managed rather than a gift to be protected.

In his An Essay on the Principle of Population, first published in 1798, Malthus argued that human population grows at a geometric rate—progressing, for example, as 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128—while food and agricultural production increase only at an arithmetic rate, such as 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8. From this disparity, Malthus concluded that even if food supplies were to expand, population growth would inevitably outpace available resources, creating chronic scarcity. He predicted that, in the not-too-distant future, widespread starvation would become unavoidable, famine would afflict large swathes of humanity, competition for limited resources would intensify, and only the strong and well-adapted would survive. In essence, Malthus’s theory posited a deterministic relationship between population pressure and human suffering, whereby societal and natural checks—famine, disease, and mortality—serve to restore equilibrium. The central thesis of Malthus’s argument regarding population and subsistence can thus be summarized as follows:

[T]he power of population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man. Population, when unchecked, increases in a geometrical ratio. Subsistence increases only in an arithmetical ratio. A slight acquaintance with numbers will show the immensity of the first power in comparison of the second…This implies a strong and constantly operating check on population from the difficulty of subsistence. This difficulty must fall somewhere, and must necessarily be severely felt by a large portion of mankind.[161]

Malthus relied heavily on speculative data and far-reaching extrapolations to support his conclusions; yet, as historian Linda Gordon observes, his central formula “does not stand up. His prediction that deliberate birth limitation could not work was already being proven false in France, where birth rates had been falling for many decades.”[162]Scholar Bjorn Lomborg similarly contends that empirical evidence fails to support Malthus’s predictions. As Lomborg notes: “The population rarely grows exponentially…Likewise, the quantity of food seldom grows linearly. In actual fact, the world’s agricultural production has more than doubled since 1961, and in developing countries it has more than tripled. This means that there has been a steady growth in the amount of food available for each member of the population.”[163] In other words, contrary to Malthus’s assumptions, both population growth and food production follow far more complex trajectories, and technological and agricultural innovations have consistently expanded food availability, undermining the inevitability of mass famine predicted by his model.

Historian J. R. Poynter observes that Malthus “gave a misleadingly precise form to a thesis which did not need to be precise at all, the thesis that even a moderate estimate of the power of increase of human population was greater than even an optimistic estimate of the possible increase in subsistence.”[164] In a similar vein, historian David Cannadine observes that:

No one could be sure whether the population of the United Kingdom was growing (as he [Malthus] insisted), declining or staying constant, or whether the patterns or trends differed between the four nations. There were no reliable statistics concerning the distribution of landownership, the size and range of people’s incomes, or the number of people living in particular towns and cities and countries. There was growing talk about the increased importance of the ‘middle class,’ but no one knew how many of those sort of people there actually were, or what they were worth. There was widespread concern during the 1790s and 1800s about poverty, but again, there were no national statistics available, since most aspects of local government were carried out independently of Westminster and Whitehall….It would not be until the 1830s and 1840s that governments began to gather systematic information about the condition of the United Kingdom, and even then much of it would be biased and highly impressionistic.[165]

Danish and French economist Esther Boserup delivered a decisive critique of Malthusian theory by presenting empirical evidence indicating that, contrary to Malthus’s predictions, “increasing population densities often stimulate agricultural intensification and higher levels of food production.”[166]

In any event, Malthus’s thought was evidently influenced—and arguably distorted—by his alignment with prevailing Whig ideology. As philosopher and historian Étienne Gilson observes, Malthus was effectively “freeing the rich from the burden of sustaining the poor,” thereby providing an intellectual justification for social and economic policies that privileged the wealthy while neglecting the needs of the lower classes.[167]

Malthus can also be understood as advancing the interests of Whig ideology. As Matthew Connelly notes, Malthus “was actually living among the best-fed and healthiest people in Europe,”[168] suggesting that his warnings about famine and population pressure were largely abstract and detached from the lived reality of his immediate social environment. This point will be further elaborated in a forthcoming manuscript, in which it will be argued that Malthus can be viewed as an intellectual descendant of Henry VIII, who famously founded the Church of England in order to appropriate Church property.

As I briefly noted in Kevin MacDonald’s Metaphysical Failure, the sexual politics and avaricious actions of Henry VIII set in motion a series of profound social and religious transformations. By founding the Church of England and initiating the English Reformation, Henry VIII dismantled the monastic system that had, for nearly a millennium, provided care for the poor, the sick, and the vulnerable throughout England.[169] The destruction of this social infrastructure not only eroded traditional forms of charity and communal responsibility but also created a context in which thinkers like Malthus could emerge. Within this environment, the poor and needy were increasingly conceptualized not as individuals deserving of care and protection, but as burdens on society—a population to be managed, limited, or even expunged. John Guy declares that “The monasteries had possessed two-fifths of the rights of presentation to parochial livings, rights which the Crown first subsumed, then alienated along with the lands it sold—setting a pattern that lasted for three centuries.”[170] It was nearly three centuries later that both Malthus and Darwin emerged as influential figures on the political and intellectual stage. Malthus himself was ordained as a minister of the Church of England in 1788, positioning him within both religious and social hierarchies that informed his thinking on population and poverty. Darwin, like Malthus, was also raised within the Church of England and identified as a former Anglican, a background that situates his early intellectual formation within the same religious and cultural milieu that shaped Malthus’s thinking.

Darwin and Kantian Metaphysics Square Off

As we have already seen, eugenics, by its very nature, cannot be universalized without reducing human beings to mere instruments of selective breeding, a position that strips away their intrinsic worth and dignity. Darwin himself struggled with this tension, particularly in light of personal tragedy, and it was this moral rupture—his inability to reconcile his theory with the existence of suffering and evil—that profoundly unsettled him in his own lifetime. In short, both Darwin and Skrbina construct theoretical systems that demand the suspension of moral reason, and this is precisely why they ultimately fail as comprehensive accounts of human existence.

When Darwin was challenged by a lady named Frances Power Cobbe to engage with Kant’s work Metaphysics of Ethics, and eventually did so, he confessed that he could make neither head nor tail of Kant’s philosophy. Darwin admitted that he did not understand it, though he seemed at least to perceive that his own ideas stood in stark contrast to Kant’s moral framework. Darwin confessed:

It has interested me much to see how differently two men may look at the same points, though I fully feel how presumptuous it sounds to put myself even for a moment in the same bracket with Kant—the one man a great philosopher looking exclusively into his own mind, the other a degraded wretch looking from the outside thro’ apes & savages at the moral sense of mankind.[171]

This admission is telling, for it highlights Darwin’s intellectual limitations when confronted with the deeper philosophical implications of his theory. Darwin failed to resolve the central moral problem upon which his entire work rested, and thus he was compelled to live in contradiction throughout his life. In a rather desperate move, he even attempted to appropriate Kant by reducing the very notion of duty to a mere biological instinct.[172]

In doing so, Darwin not only misunderstood Kant’s categorical imperative but also inverted its meaning—transforming an autonomous moral law grounded in reason into an inherited survival mechanism. The result was not a synthesis but a collapse, leaving Darwin’s project vulnerable to the very critiques he sought to avoid.

Unlike Darwin, Skrbina is well trained in philosophy. This fact renders the discussion all the more compelling, for it places upon him the considerable burden of reconciling his claims with the demands of moral philosophy. Moreover, if Skrbina wishes to advance eugenics as a rational and moral project, then he must be willing to bring his claims into dialogue with Kant’s categorical imperative. At the very least, one would expect him to respond directly to Kant: can the principles of eugenics be universalized without contradiction? Can the reduction of human beings to biological specimens for selective breeding respect their intrinsic dignity as ends in themselves rather than as mere means? Until Skrbina confronts these questions head-on, his appeal to “reason” in defense of eugenics remains philosophically vacuous.

Ever since Darwin evaded this central issue, no Darwinian, to our knowledge, has ever demonstrated how Kant’s Metaphysics of Ethics can be reconciled with the Darwinian paradigm. The two remain in fundamental tension: Kant grounds morality in the universality of reason and the inviolability of persons, whereas Darwinian naturalism reduces moral life to adaptive behaviors serving survival and reproduction. The former insists on dignity; the latter on utility. This unresolved dichotomy places a substantial burden upon Skrbina. As we have already stated, he cannot merely gesture at “reason” or “desirable genes”; he must show, on rigorously philosophical grounds, how his eugenic proposals are not only logically coherent but also morally universalizable. My primary challenge to him, therefore, would be to reconcile—or even attempt to reconcile—his eugenics project with Kant’s moral philosophy.

Unpacking Skrbina’s Utilitarian Assumptions

Skrbina asserts that “The best individuals have the highest obligation to the community—and vice versa.” This statement is particularly striking given Skrbina’s philosophical training, as he provides no clear criteria for determining who qualifies as “the best individuals.” Without such criteria, the concept becomes highly subjective and vulnerable to ideological manipulation. Would figures such as Bill Gates, the Rothschilds, Steven Pinker, Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, or any number of Jewish revolutionary leaders from modern history fall into this category? If the answer is no, then on what basis does the prejudice rest? What, moreover, are the criteria being invoked

The lack of definitional rigor renders the claim essentially a carte blanche for those in positions of power to justify actions in the name of “collective obligation.” Whether Skrbina or MacDonald recognizes it or not, this approach carries the potential to legitimize the oppression of humanity under the guise of serving the community—a deeply troubling implication of their philosophical framework.

Skrbina further contends: “Today in the West, the best and brightest often live for themselves, for money or material pleasures, and generally pursue hedonistic lifestyles, often without bearing children. A materialist mindset is actively promoted in media, entertainment, and academia, in large part because of the dominance of Judaic values and worldview. This needs to change.”[173] At this point, the argument becomes internally contradictory. If behavior is indeed biologically determined, as evolutionary biologists such as E. O. Wilson—former mentor to Kevin MacDonald—have argued,[174] then the so-called “best and brightest” lack genuine agency to modify their hedonistic tendencies; they are merely acting according to their genetic and environmental programming. To suggest otherwise implicitly grants them moral choice, directly contradicting the deterministic logic of evolutionary biology that underpins Skrbina’s own argument.

Moreover, the invocation of the so-called “best and brightest” constitutes an implicit concession to the utilitarian framework of morality as articulated and popularized by figures such as Jeremy Bentham and John Stuart Mill, both of whom I have examined at length in Kevin MacDonald’s Metaphysical Failure. Within the utilitarian tradition, the moral worth of an action is determined not by intrinsic qualities or adherence to a categorical duty, but rather by the extent to which the action contributes to the production of happiness or the reduction of suffering. Bentham, the founder of modern utilitarianism, defined the principle in unambiguous terms: it is “that principle which approves or disapproves of every action whatsoever, according to the tendency which it appears to have to augment or diminish the happiness of the party whose interest is in question.”[175]

Bentham’s intellectual influence was particularly decisive in shaping the outlook of James Mill, who in turn transmitted these principles to his son, John Stuart Mill, ensuring that utilitarianism became not only a personal moral philosophy but also a pedagogical inheritance. Although John Stuart Mill sought to refine and expand Bentham’s utilitarianism—especially by introducing distinctions between higher and lower pleasures—the underlying structure of the theory remained rooted in a hedonistic calculus. At its foundation, utilitarianism posits that pain and pleasure are the ultimate arbiters of moral judgment: actions are to be approved or condemned in direct proportion to their capacity to promote pleasure or minimize pain. In Bentham’s formulation, therefore, the concepts of right and wrong are not derived from abstract principles of duty or natural law, but from the measurable outcomes of human conduct. The ethical course of action is thus identified as that which secures “the greatest happiness for the greatest number,” a maxim that would become the enduring slogan of the utilitarian school.

In other words, within the utilitarian framework, a principle is deemed morally valid insofar as it maximizes the aggregate sum of human well-being; if it does not, it is thereby disqualified as deficient or misguided. John Stuart Mill, in his own formulation, essentially reiterates this foundational claim. He states: “The creed which accepts as the foundation of morals, Utility, or the Greatest-Happiness Principle, holds that actions are right in proportion as they tend to promote happiness; wrong as they tend to produce the reverse of happiness. By happiness is intended pleasure, and the absence of pain; by unhappiness, pain, and the privation of pleasure.”[176] Mill’s exposition does little more than restate in more refined language the core axiom already articulated by Bentham—namely, that moral legitimacy is reducible to the calculus of pleasure and pain, with the decisive criterion being the maximization of happiness understood in essentially hedonistic terms.

There are, of course, a host of serious problems with the utilitarian position—far too many to address comprehensively here. Even within the analytic tradition, utilitarianism has been subjected to devastating critiques. G. E. Moore, for example, charged utilitarians with the fundamental error of conflating goodness with pleasure, thereby collapsing a complex moral category into a mere psychological state. More recently, the Harvard philosopher T. M. Scanlon has presented a scenario that exposes the inadequacy of utilitarian reasoning in even more striking terms. As Scanlon observes:

Suppose that Jones has suffered an accident in the transmitter room of a television station. Electrical equipment has fallen on his arm, and we cannot rescue him without turning off the transmitter for 15 minutes. A World Cup match is in progress, watched by many people, and it will not be over for an hour. Jones’s injury will not get any worse if we wait, but his hand has been mashed and he is receiving extremely painful electrical shocks. Should we rescue him now or wait until the match is over? Does the right thing to do depend on how many people are watching – whether it is one million or five million or a hundred million?[177]

According to the strict logic of utilitarian principles, Jones’s injury should be treated as morally negligible, since it does not contribute to the greatest happiness of the greatest number. On this reasoning, the immense joy experienced by millions of spectators during a World Cup match would outweigh, and thus morally eclipse, the suffering of a single individual. Such a conclusion, however, exposes the profound inadequacy of Bentham’s principle of utility. While utilitarianism may appear persuasive in contexts where outcomes can be quantified in terms of collective satisfaction, it collapses when confronted with questions of metaphysical morality and ethics. The reduction of moral worth to a calculus of aggregated pleasures and pains fails to account for the intrinsic value of the individual, the inviolability of rights, and the deeper dimensions of justice that cannot be measured by hedonic arithmetic.

Eugenics, much like utilitarianism, can only gain traction when the metaphysical foundations of morality and the intrinsic worth of human beings are either neglected or explicitly denied. This is precisely why I remain skeptical that David Skrbina can, or will, engage this issue from a genuinely metaphysical standpoint. I must therefore reiterate my central challenge: he should be required to explain how his eugenic ideology can be reconciled with Kant’s moral metaphysics, particularly the categorical imperative, which affirms the irreducible dignity of the human person as an end in itself rather than a means to collective utility.

The late E. O. Wilson was acutely aware that questions of metaphysics and moral philosophy would pose a formidable challenge for evolutionary biologists such as himself. In response, he advanced a provocative claim that has continued to startle and trouble moral philosophers since the time of Aristotle. Wilson argued that “scientists and humanists should consider together the possibility that the time has come for ethics to be removed temporarily from the hands of the philosophers and biologicized.”[178]

This proposal amounted to nothing less than a metaphysical coup. By suggesting that ethics be “biologicized,” Wilson was calling for a wholesale transfer of moral inquiry from the philosophical to the scientific domain, reducing prescriptive moral reasoning to empirical accounts of human behavior and evolutionary adaptation. In so doing, Wilson effectively collapsed the distinction between what is and what ought to be, thereby disregarding what G. E. Moore famously termed the “naturalistic fallacy.” For centuries, philosophers from Aristotle through Kant had insisted that ethics must remain rooted in rational deliberation about ends, purposes, and duties. Wilson, by contrast, sought to replace such reasoning with a biologically determinist framework, wherein moral norms were interpreted as evolutionary strategies conducive to survival and reproduction.

The question, then, naturally arises: why does Wilson wish to see ethics or morality “biologicized”? The answer lies in the underlying metaphysical commitments of evolutionary biology itself, which, at their deepest level, stand in direct tension with the moral law—or, to use Kant’s terminology, with practical reason. The question then arises: why does Wilson endeavor to ‘biologicize’ ethics and morality? The underlying reason is that evolutionary biologists advance claims which, at their metaphysical core, are incommensurable with the moral law—what Kant identifies as practical reason. Wilson emerged as one of the most influential advocates of this intellectual shift, promoting the doctrines of sociobiology as though they could account for, and ultimately displace, the very foundations of moral life. Within this paradigm, ethical norms are reinterpreted not as rationally grounded imperatives but as biologically adaptive constructs, evolutionary by-products instrumental to the survival and continuity of the species. Wilson himself was unambiguous on this point:

Ethics as we understand it is an illusion fobbed off on us by our genes to get us to co-operate. It is without external grounding. Ethics is produced by evolution but not justified by it, because, like Macbeth’s dagger, it serves a powerful purpose without existing in substance.[179]

This extraordinary claim reveals the inner logic of Wilson’s project. If morality is an “illusion,” then its apparent binding force evaporates, leaving in its place nothing more than evolutionary utility. The analogy to Macbeth’s dagger is telling: the dagger, though potent in shaping Macbeth’s action, was a hallucination; in the same way, Wilson suggests, ethics exerts a pragmatic influence on human cooperation without possessing any ontological or normative reality.

Such a position, however, is not without grave philosophical consequences. To reduce morality to an adaptive illusion is to undermine the very possibility of obligation, responsibility, and justice—concepts that presuppose an authority higher than biological convenience. Here the divergence between Kantian ethics and Wilsonian sociobiology becomes stark: whereas Kant anchors morality in rational necessity and universal law, Wilson dissolves it into an epiphenomenon of genetic strategy, thereby emptying it of normative weight. In short, Wilson’s attempt to biologicize ethics amounts to a radical form of moral reductionism, one that collapses the distinction between descriptive explanations of human behavior and prescriptive claims about how human beings ought to act.

A natural corollary of Wilson’s biologization of ethics is that morality, so construed, is neither universal nor binding in any categorical sense. Once ethics is reduced to a function of evolutionary adaptation, its authority cannot extend beyond the pragmatic demands of survival and reproduction. It becomes relative to biological contingencies rather than grounded in reason or transcendent moral law. Philosopher of biology Michael Ruse, one of the most influential defenders of this evolutionary account, expressed the point with striking bluntness: “Morality is flimflam.”[180] For Ruse, ethical imperatives are not objective truths but evolutionary constructs—useful fictions that promote cooperation within social groups. Their apparent universality is, in his view, merely a projection of their survival utility, not a reflection of any real moral order. Thus, what appears as obligation is in fact a “trick” played on human consciousness by evolutionary pressures, fostering group cohesion but lacking any external or metaphysical grounding.

Ruse makes his position even more explicit by acknowledging that the only conceivable foundation for universally binding morality would be the existence of God. In his own words, without such a transcendent source, “there are no grounds whatsoever for being good.” Once the Nietzschean verdict that “God is dead” is presupposed, Ruse insists, moral norms can no longer be seen as objectively binding but must be reinterpreted as adaptive strategies—biological conveniences rather than categorical imperatives. What Kant regarded as the voice of pure practical reason commanding universally and unconditionally is, in Ruse’s evolutionary account, nothing more than a useful illusion, a fiction generated by natural selection to promote cooperation and social stability. In short, morality survives not as truth but as expedience.

Ruse is not unaware of the gravity of this problem, and he attempts to soften its implications. “Does this mean,” he asks, “that you can just go out and rape and pillage, behave like an ancient Roman grabbing Sabine women? Not at all. I said that there are no grounds for being good. It doesn’t follow that you should be bad.” Yet such reasoning, from a Kantian perspective, amounts to little more than equivocation. Kant would argue that Ruse is engaging in what might be called intellectual “tap-dancing” or double-talk, since once the universality of the moral law is denied, the distinction between good and evil loses its rational foundation. The real question, then, is how individuals ought to conduct themselves in a world where objective morality has supposedly been dismantled. Ruse’s proposed solution is to shift the ground once again: “Start with the fact that humans are naturally moral beings.” But this appeal to an inherent moral disposition only underscores the paradox of his position. If morality is a mere byproduct of evolutionary adaptation, how can it carry any prescriptive force? To say that humans are “naturally moral” is to reintroduce—under the guise of biology—the very universality that his naturalism initially rejected.

In short, if Darwinian evolution ultimately undercuts the very foundation of morality, then there is no coherent sense in speaking of “moral beings.” Yet Ruse himself cannot even sustain his own skepticism for more than a few pages without reintroducing morality through the back door, implicitly smuggling back into the discussion what he has just denied. As I argued in Kevin MacDonald’s Metaphysical Failure, Darwinians are compelled to live with this contradiction. Ever since Darwin began to question the metaphysical grounding of morality and sought to replace it with a thin biological account, the tension has remained unresolved. Biology, however, can never furnish the universal and prescriptive force that morality requires. MacDonald, for his part, must be aware of this difficulty, yet he chooses either to ignore it or to live with the contradiction, as though it did not exist. The challenge for David Skrbina, then, is to do better: to clarify whether his eugenic proposals can be reconciled with any coherent metaphysics of morality, or whether he, too, will dismiss morality altogether as an illusion. One hopes, for the sake of philosophical rigor, that Skrbina will rise above the evasions of his predecessors and offer a more serious account rather than disappoint.

Conclusion

What, then, can we conclude about the eugenics movement that Skrbina seeks to perpetuate? At its core, it is philosophically incoherent and riddled with contradictions that even its greatest proponents—both past and present—were unable to reconcile. Consider Darwin himself. Although he articulated the framework that later gave rise to Social Darwinism, Darwin’s own life exposed the fragility of his position. Several of his children were physically weak or chronically ill, a reality that conflicted with the very principles of “fitness” he theorized. More importantly, Darwin’s gradual estrangement from Christianity was not, as is often assumed, the result of his scientific discoveries alone, but rather a profound personal struggle with the problem of evil—particularly the suffering and eventual death of his beloved daughter Annie.

This devastating loss left Darwin psychologically shaken and intellectually unable to reconcile his theory with the realities of human suffering. As he later lamented: “I am bewildered. I had no intention to write atheistically. But I own that I cannot see as plainly as others do, and as I should wish to do, evidence of design and beneficence on all sides of us. There seems to me too much misery in the world.”[181] Darwin’s reflections in both On the Origin of Species and The Descent of Man are intimately connected to his struggle or inability to account for the existence of suffering and evil within a framework that presupposes a benevolent and providential deity. This difficulty, while historically significant in shaping Darwin’s intellectual trajectory, is hardly novel. Classical philosophers such as Augustine and Aquinas developed sophisticated theodicies that grappled with precisely this issue, and contemporary philosophy of religion has continued to refine these responses.

Moreover, many agnostic and even atheistic philosophers—including figures like Paul Draper—have acknowledged that the so-called problem of evil, at least in its traditional formulations, is less decisive than it might initially appear, with Draper himself conceding that certain evidential arguments from evil do not amount to a definitive refutation of theism. These considerations suggest that Darwin’s theological perplexities, though influential for his personal outlook, need not be taken as insurmountable challenges within the broader philosophical discourse. A more detailed treatment of these issues is provided in Kevin MacDonald’s Metaphysical Failure. In effect, Darwin did not—and perhaps could not—apply his own principle of “survival of the fittest” to his personal life. His theory required the sacrifice of other people’s children, not his own, in order to appear viable.

As G. K. Chesterton perceptively observed more than a century ago, eugenics is not truly about the “survival of the fittest,” as its proponents claim, but rather about the “survival of the nastiest.”[182] Chesterton’s remark captures the moral inversion at the heart of the movement: what is presented as scientific progress often masks a justification for cruelty, exploitation, and the domination of the vulnerable by those with power.

To summarize the central points: the eugenic ideology situates itself outside the moral order, or what Kant identified as practical reason. As a corollary, in order for eugenics to function as a coherent worldview, its proponents must sever practical reason from its metaphysical foundation and substitute it with a set of incoherent and internally inconsistent axioms. Darwin himself took this path, and his intellectual heirs—most notably figures such as E. O. Wilson—followed suit. In this sense, MacDonald walks in the very footsteps of his intellectual mentor Wilson, particularly in his commitment to an evolutionary ideology that ultimately collapses under its own metaphysical contradictions. The pressing question, then, is whether Skrbina can propose anything genuinely different—whether he can advance a philosophical framework that avoids the well-worn and deeply flawed path his intellectual predecessors have been treading for more than a century. Until he does, his project risks becoming yet another repetition of an already exhausted intellectual paradigm.

