In order to understand the “strange attitude” and “naive behavior” of Tehran toward the genocidal Jews, and the extermination of the Palestinian people, we need to look back at the “threesome” relationship between the Jews, the Jewish-A, and the Iranian Mullahs before and after the so-called 1979 revolution.

Please find time and read between the lines if you do want to unlearn and relearn in order to understand and fathom the Power and nation-states, the whole statist power and the deception of so-called “national interest” and “patriotism” then come to your own conclusion.

I do understand the process of unlearning is very intellectually painful. One has to see all evidences as they are and admit to oneself that “old knowledge”, “old understanding” are trash, lies, and just make believe!

For me, I have said enough.

BACKGROUND