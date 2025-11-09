Folks, those of you who are kind enough to read this Substack know what and how I “knew” about Putin as koshered boy decades ago, and my “guessediction” (or my contention if you like) about the fate of Syria under Putin “assistance” …So there is no need to repeat.

This Sunday (9thNov2025) afternoon as I was sitting at my local library to play my “little cat and mouse game” with govt-thugs- I came across an interesting article from Substack in which it claims of obtaining a trove of correspondence-text-emails between Putin, Jeffrey Epstein, and the Jews concerning the fate of Syria and Bashar al-Assad.

As you have known, I have no sympathy for any government/leaders regardless sides at all. I still remember Bashar al-Assad shook hands with the Jewish-A and hosted a “CIA renditions and secret detention” for the Jewish-A!

I just feel sorry for all innocent people who are naive and gullible in believing and trusting their “governments” only to suffer and perish!

Any way, as always I just post the article to inform you about "the news” that I and many already knew decades ago! This doesn’t necessarily mean I agree with all the details the Drop Site News” presents in the article. As a matter of fact there are some details that I even suspect are “red-herring.”

By the way, the “Drop Site News” is the creation of Jeremy Scahill the “journalist” I distrust and detest since the day he took side and played “Jewish-A politics of free-speech” against the Syrian Catholic Nun Mother Agnes:

As Syria was sold-out and gone (as I had predicted). The dark old picture of Syria still grey but does get a little bit clearer now. You folks still remember the “White Helmets” and the “Mossad/CIA Free Syrian Army” don’t you?

Anyway, I post some key info about Mother Agnes from BOTH SIDES at the appendix so you folks could have a look, and do further research with your own due diligence and form your own conclusion.

As always, the last word is yours!

