I know for a fact that most people never do just some more clicks to protect themselves even after having been stolen by government thugs (a.k.a cops and spies). You know “I have nothing to hide” mantras. But… let the browsers remember their passwords and a file that stored with all passwords. Don’t mention that these kind of people would click everything onscreen and open every single mail! That’s kind of people!

This post is not meant for those kind of sheeple. It’s for you folks who have a strong self-respect with a thing called “privacy” to hide from everyone else, not just government thugs!

