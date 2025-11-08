PQC: Anarchist-Atheist

Islam vs the West: The four biggest fallacies about Islam explained

3 November 2025

Isn’t Islam inherently violent? What stopped the Islamic world having an Enlightenment? Why are some Muslims so into head-chopping? And isn’t Hamas the same as Islamic State?

A recent conversation with a friend highlighted to me how little most westerners know about Islam, and how they struggle to distinguish between Islam and Islamism. This lack of knowledge, cultivated in the West to keep us fearful and supportive of Israel, creates the very conditions that originally provoked ideological extremism in the Middle East and ultimately led to the rise of a group like Islamic State.

Here I examine four common misconceptions about Muslims, Islam and Islamism – and about the West. Each is a small essay in itself.

Islam is an intrinsically violent religion, one that naturally leads its adherents to become Islamists.

There is nothing unique or strange about Islam. Islam is a religion, whose adherents are called Muslims. Islamists, on the other hand, wish to pursue a political project, and use their Islamic identity as a way to legitmise efforts to advance that project. Muslims and Islamists are different things.

If that distinction is not clear, think of a parallel case. Judaism is a religion, whose adherents are called Jews. Zionists, on the other hand, wish to pursue a political project, and use their Jewish identity as a way to legitimise efforts to advance that project. Jews and Zionists are different things.

Notably, with the help of western colonial powers over the past century, one prominent group of Zionists had great success in realising their political project. In 1948 they established a self-declared “Jewish” state of Israel by violently expelling Palestinians from their homeland. Today, most Zionists identify at some level with the state of Israel. That is because doing so is advantageous, given that Israel is tightly integrated into “the West” and there are material and emotional benefits to be gained from identifying with it.

The record of the Islamists has been far more mixed and variable. The Republic of Iran was founded by clerical Islamists in a 1979 revolution against the despotic rule of the western-back monarchy led by the Shah. Afghanisan is ruled by the Islamists of the Taliban, young radicals who emerged after prolonged super-power meddling by the Soviets and Americans left their country ravaged and in the grip of feudal warlords. Nato-member Turkey is led by an Islamist government.

Each has a different, and conflicting, Islamist programme. This fact alone should highlight that there is no single, monolithic “Islamist” ideology. (More on that later.)

Some groups of Islamists seek violent change, others want peaceful change, depending on how they view their political project. Not all Islamists are the head-chopping zealots of Islamic State.

The same can be said of Zionists. Some seek violent change, others want peaceful change, depending on how they view their political project. Not all Zionists are the genocidal, child-killing soldiers sent by the state of Israel into Gaza.

The same kind of distinction can be made between the religion of Hinduism and the political ideology of Hindutva. The current government of India – led by Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party – is fiercely ultra-nationalist and anti-Muslim. But there is nothing intrinsic to Hinduism that leads to Modi’s political project. Rather, Hindutvaism fits Modi’s political objectives.

And we can see similar political tendencies over much of Christianity’s history, from the Crusades 1,000 years ago through the forced Christian conversions of the West’s colonial era to a modern Christian nationalism that prevails in Trump’s MAGA movement in the United States, and dominates major political movements in Brazil, Hungary, Poland, Italy and elsewhere.

The main point is this: followers of political movements can – and often do – draw on the language of the religions they grew up with to rationalise their political programmes and invest them with a supposed divine legitimacy. Those programmes can be more or less violent, often depending on the circumstances such movements face.

The West’s obsession with associating Islam, and not Juadism, with violence – even as a self-declared “Jewish state” commits genocide – tells us precisely nothing about those two religions. But it does tell us something about the political interests of the West. More on that below.

But Islam, unlike Christianity, never went through an Enlightenment. That tells us there is something fundamentally wrong with Islam.

No, this argument entirely misunderstands the socio-economic basis of Europe’s Enlightenment and ignores parallel factors that snuffed out an earlier Islamic Enlightenment.

Europe’s Enlightenment emerged out of a specific confluence of socio-economic conditions prevailing at the tail-end of the 17th century, conditions that gradually allowed ideas of rationality, science, and social and political progress to be prioritised over faith and tradition.

The European Enlightenment was the result of a period of sustained wealth accumulation made possible by earlier technical developments, particularly relating to the printing press.

The change from hand-written texts to mass-produced books increased the dissemination of information and slowly eroded the status of the Church, which until then had been able to centralise knowledge in the hands of the clergy.

This new period of intense scientific inquiry – encouraged by greater access to the wisdom of previous generations of thinkers and scholars – also unleashed a political tide that could not be reversed. With the erosion of the Church’s authority came the diminishment of the authority of monarchs, who had been ruling under a supposed divine right. Over time, power became more decentralised and core democratic principles gradually gained currency.

The consequences would play out over succeeding centuries. The flourishing of ideas and research led to improvements in shipbuilding, navigation and warfare that enabled Europeans to travel to more distant lands. There they were able to plunder new resources, subdue resistant local populations, and take some as slaves.

This wealth was brought back to Europe, where it paid for a life of ever greater luxury for a small elite. Surpluses were spent on the patronage of the artists, scientists, engineers and thinkers we associate with the Enlightenment.

This process accelerated with the Industrial Revolution, which increased the suffering of peoples across the globe. As Europe’s technologies improved, its transport systems grew more efficient, and weapons more lethal, it was ever better positioned to extract wealth from its colonies and prevent those colonies’ own economic, social and political development.

It is often assumed there has been no Enlightenment in the Islamic world. This is not quite true. Centuries before the European Enlightenment, Islam produced a great flourishing of intellectual and scientific wisdom. For nearly 500 years, starting in the 8th century, the Islamic world led the way in developing the fields of mathematics, medicine, metallurgy and agricultural production.

So why did the “Islamic Enlightenment” not continue and deepen to the point where it could challenge the authority of Islam itself?

There were several reasons, and only one – perhaps the least significant – is related to the nature of the religion.

Islam has no central authority, equivalent to a Pope or Church of England. It has always been more decentralised and less hierarchical than Christianity. As a result, local religious leaders, developing their own doctrinal interpretations of Islam, have often been better able to respond to the demands of their followers. Similarly, the lack of centralised authority to blame or challenge has made it harder to create the momentum for a European-style reformation.

But as with the emergence of a European Enlightenment, the absence of a proper Enlightenment in the Muslim world is really rooted in socio-economic factors.

The printing presses that liberated knowledge in Europe created a major handicap for the Middle East.

Europe’s Roman scripts were easy to print, given that the letters of the alphabet were discrete and could be arranged in a simple order – one letter after another – to form whole words, sentences and paragraphs. Publishing books in English, French and German was relatively straightforward.

The same could not be said of Arabic.

Arabic has a complex script, where letters change shape depending on where they occur in a word, and its cursive script means each letter physically connects to the letter before and after it. The Arabic language was almost impossible to reproduce on these early printing presses. (Anyone who underestimates this difficulty should remember that it took Microsoft Word many years to develop a legible digital Arabic script, long after it had done so for Roman scripts.)

What was the significance of this? It meant that European scholars were able to travel to the great libraries of the Islamic world, copy and translate their most important texts, and bring them back to Europe for mass publication. Knowledge in Europe, drawing on the Muslim world’s advanced research, spread rapidly, creating the first shoots of the Enlightenment.

By contrast, the Middle East lacked the technical means – chiefly because of the complexity of Arabic script – to replicate these developments in Europe. As western science surged ahead, the Islamic world progressively fell behind, never able to catch up.

This would have an all-too-obvious consequence. As Europe’s technologies of transport and conquest improved, parts of the Middle East became a target for European colonisation and control, from which they struggled to free themselves. Western meddling dramatically increased in the early 20th century with the weakening and then collapse of the Ottoman empire, soon followed by the discovery of vast quantities of oil across the region.

The West governed through brutal systems of divide and rule, inflaming sectarian differences in Islam – such as those between the Sunni and Shia, the equivalents of Europe’s Protestants and Catholics.

More than 100 years ago, Britain and France imposed new borders that intentionally cut across sectarian and tribal lines to produce highly unstable nation-states, such as Iraq and Syria. Each would rapidly implode when western powers started directly meddling in their affairs again in the 21st century.

But until that point, the West benefited from the fact that these volatile states needed a local strongman: a Saddam Hussein or a Hafez al-Assad. These rulers, in turn, would look to a colonial power – typically Britain or France – for support and to stay in charge.

In short, Europe arrived first at its Enlightenment chiefly because of a simple technical advantage, one that had nothing to do with the superiority of its values, its religion or its people. Deflating as it may be to hear, Europe’s spectacular dominance may be explained by little more than its scripts.

But perhaps more importantly in this context, that dominance exposed not an especially “civilised” western culture but a naked, brutal greed that repeatedly laid waste to Muslim communities.

Once the West got ahead in the race – a race for resource control – everyone else was always going to be playing a difficult game of catch-up, in which the odds were stacked against them.

That’s all very well, but the fact is the Middle East is full of people – Muslims – who want to chop off the heads of “infidels”. You can’t tell me a religion that teaches people to hate like that is normal.

“They hate us for our freedoms” – George W Bush’s memorable slogan – conceals far more than it illuminates. The sentiment might be better expressed as: “They hate us for the freedoms we have made sure to deprive them of.”

The political projects variously ascribed to Islamism are of far more recent origin than most westerners appreciate.

The early Islamist movements, which emerged 100 years ago in the wake of the Ottoman empire’s fall, were chiefly grappling with ways to strengthen their own societies through charitable works. Their larger political projects remained marginal compared to the much greater appeal of a secular Arab nationalism, championed by an array of strongmen who rose to power, usually on the coat-tails of the British and French colonial powers.

It was actually the 1967 war, in which Israel swiftly defeated the major Arab armies of Egypt, Syria and Jordan, that provoked the emergence of what, by the 1970s, scholars were calling “political Islam”.

The 1967 war was a severe humiliation for the Arab world – to add to the running sore of the 1948 Nakba, in which the Arab states were unable, and unwilling, to help the Palestinians save their homeland from European colonisation and prevent its replacement with an avowedly “Jewish state”.

It was a painful reminder that the Arab world had been not seriously modernised under its western-backed autocrats. Rather, the region languished in an imposed backwardness that contrasted with the financial, organisational, military and diplomatic advantages the West had lavished on Israel – continuing advantages evident in the West’s lock-step support for Israel as it carries out its current genocide in Gaza.

Westerners might be surprised by the street scenes in secular Arab cities in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Photos and films from the time often show a hip, swinging environment – at least for urban elites – in which women could be seen in mini-skirts and wearing open-necked blouses. Parts of Damascus (below in 1970) and Tehran looked more like Paris or London.

But the westernisation of secular Arab elites, and their palpable failure to defend their countries from Israel in the 1967 war, set off demands for political reform, especially among some disillusioned and radicalised youth. They believed the West’s false promises, and a growing western-style decadence, had left Muslim societies complacent, fragmented, weak and subservient.

A political project was needed that would transform the region, making it more dignified and resilient, and ready to struggle for liberation from western control and against the West’s highly militarised client state of Israel.

It should hardly be surprising that these reform movements found inspiration in a politicised Islam that would clearly demarcate their programme from a colonial West, and cleanse their societies of its corrupting influence.

It was also natural that they would craft an empowering origin story: a narrative of a “golden era” of early Islam, when a more pious and unified Muslim community was rewarded by God with the rapid conquest of large swaths of the globe. The Islamists’ goal was to return to this largely mythical era, rebuilding the fractured Muslim world into a caliphate, a political empire rooted in the teachings of the Prophet himself.

Note, paradoxically, that political Islam and the more secular Zionist movement shared many ideological themes.

Zionism expressly sought to reinvent the European Jew, who, in Zionist thinking, was ascribed a weakness that made him all-too-readily a victim of persecution and ultimately the Nazi Holocaust. A Jewish state would supposedly restore the Jewish people to their ancestral lands and renew their power, echoing the mythical golden age of the Israelites. A Jewish state was intended to rebuild the Jewish people’s character as they toiled for themselves, working the land as muscular, tanned farmer-warriors. And the Jewish state would ensure the Jewish people’s security through a military prowess that would prevent others from interfering in its affairs.

PROMOTIONAL POSTER FROM 1935 FOR THE FILM, “LAND OF PROMISE”.כרזה משנות 1935 לסרט “לחיים חדשים” אשר הופק ע”י קרן היסוד.

The Islamists, unlike the Zionists, of course, would be offered no help from the western powers in realising their political dream.

Instead, their vision offered consolation at a time of failure and stagnation for the Arab world. The Islamists promised a dramatic change of fortunes through a clear programme of action, employing religious language and concepts with which Muslims were already familiar.

Islamism had an additional advantage: it was hard to falsify.

Failure by these movements to remove western influence from the Middle East, or defeat Israel, did not necessarily undermine their influence or popularity. Rather, it could be used to strengthen the argument for intensifying their programmes: through a stricter application of dogma, a more extreme approach to Islamic rectitude, and more violent operations.

This very logic led ultimately to al-Qaeda and the death cult of Islamic State.

What is happening in Gaza is awful, but Hamas are just like Islamic State. If we cannot allow Islamic State to take over the Middle East, we cannot expect Israel to let Hamas do so in Gaza.

I am based in the UK and therefore answering this point is difficult without risking contravening Britain’s draconian Terrorism Act. Section 12 makes it an offence liable to up to 14 years in prison to express an opinion that might lead readers to take a more favourable view of Hamas.

The fact that Britain has outlawed free speech when it comes to the political movement that governs Gaza – in addition to the proscription of Hamas’ military wing – is revealing about western fears of allowing a proper and open discussion of relations between Israel and Gaza. In effect, one can cheer on the mass-murdering of Gaza’s children by the Israeli military without consequence, but praising Hamas politicians for signing up to a ceasefire flirts with illegality.

The following observations should be understood in this highly restrictive context. It is impossible to speak truthfully about Gaza in Britain for legal reasons, while social and ideological pressures make it similarly difficult in other western states.

The idea that Hamas and Islamic State are the same, or different wings of the same Islamist ideology, is a favourite Israeli talking point. But it is patent nonsense.

As the foregoing should have made clear, Islamic State is the ideological and moral cul de sac Islamist thought was driven into by decades of failure – not just to create a modern caliphate but to make any significant impact on western interference in the Middle East. Through repeated failure, Islamism was certain to arrive sooner or later at nihilism.

The question now is where does Islamism head next, having reached this low point. Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former al-Qaeda leader whose followers helped topple Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria and who became the country’s transitional president in early 2025, may serve as a signpost. Time – and western and Israeli interference in Syria – will doubtless tell.

There are, however, very obvious differences between Islamic State and Hamas that westerners misread only because we have been kept entirely ignorant of Hamas’ history and its ideological evolution – chiefly to stop us understanding what kind of state Israel is.

Islamic State seeks to dissolve nation-state borders imposed by the West on the Middle East so as to create a global, transnational theocratic empire, the caliphate, governed by a strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Unlike the maximalist positions of Islamic State, Hamas has always had a far more limited ambition. In fact, its goals conflict with Islamic State’s. Rather than dissolving nation-state borders, Hamas wants to create just such borders for the Palestinian people – by establishing a Palestinian state.

Hamas is chiefly a national liberation movement that wants to repair Palestinian society and liberate it from the structural violence inherent in Israel’s dispossession of the Palestinian people and illegal occupation of their lands.

Islamic State views Hamas as apostates for this reason. Remember that during the two-year genocide in Gaza, Israel has been cultivating and arming criminal gangs, chiefly those led by Yasser Abu Shabab, which have explicit links to Islamic State. Israel has recruited these associates of Islamic State in Gaza to help weaken the, by comparison, more ideologically moderate forces of Hamas. What does this suggest about Israel’s true intentions towards Gaza, and the Palestinian people more generally?

Hamas has a political wing that contested and won elections in Gaza in 2006 and has been governing Gaza for nearly two decades. During that time it has not imposed Sharia law, though its rule is socially conservative. Hamas has also protected the enclave’s churches – many of them now bombed by Israel – and has allowed Christian communities to worship and integrate with Muslim communities.

Islamic State, by contrast, rejects elections and democratic institutions, and is brutally intolerant not just of non-Muslims but of non-Sunni Muslim communities, such as the Shia, and non-believing Sunnis.

Another noteworthy difference is that Hamas has limited its military violence to Israeli targets, and has not waged operations outside the region. Islamic State, on the other hand, has called for violence against those opposed to its Islamist programme and has selected western targets for attack.

As alluded to in a previous section, Hamas’ nationalism and Israel’s Zionist nationalism echo each other.

Both view the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea as exclusively theirs to rule. Both have an implicit one-state agenda. Despite Zionism starting as a secular movement, both draw on religious justifications for their territorial claims.

Ultimately, Hamas has concluded that mirroring Israel’s violence is the only way to free Palestinians from that violence. It must inflict such a high cost on Israel that it will choose to surrender.

The terms of the surrender demanded by Hamas of Israel have changed over the years: from all of historic Palestine to the lands occupied in 1967. Westerners have been encouraged to ignore this softening in Hamas’ ideological position – its reluctant, implicit acceptance of a two-state solution – and focus instead on its break-out in October 2023 from Israel’s brutal, illegal, 17-year siege of Gaza.

Perhaps what has been most striking after Hamas relented on its maximalist territorial demands was Israel’s response. It became even more viciously hardline in seeking Jewish territorial expansion, to the point where it now appears to be pursuing a Greater Israel project that includes occupying southern Lebanon and western Syria.

The religious Zionists in the Israeli government, including the self-declared Jewish fascists of Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich now look firmly in charge. Maybe it is time to focus a little less on what the Islamists are up to and start worrying a lot more about what Israel’s extremist Zionist rulers have in store for the world.

Appendix

Interesting "Comments" and …. "religious things"

https://www.unz.com/jcook/islam-vs-the-west-the-four-biggest-fallacies-about-islam-explained/#comments

“Islam vs the West: The Four Biggest Fallacies About Islam Explained”

• 70 Comments

The European Enlightenment was the result of a period of sustained wealth accumulation made possible by earlier technical developments, particularly relating to the printing press.

Islam is a religion, whose adherents are called Muslims. Islamists, on the other hand, wish to pursue a political project, and use their Islamic identity as a way to legitmise efforts to advance that project. Muslims and Islamists are different things.

The author shows a complete misunderstanding of reality. All Muslims are Islamists. They are the same thing. Jihad is a core belief of Islam. Its primary tenant is political. All infidels must be converted to Islam. And, Jihad embraces violence as an acceptable, even required, method to enforce that political end. For example: • If early reports are correct, the UK train stabber was a UK born Muslim.

• The Pulse Nightclub massacre was carried out by an American citizen who swore loyalty to ISIS. Christendom must accurately understand that Islam is an intrinsically violent religion. The only way for Christians to be safe is to restrict or outright ban the danger presented by Islam. Remigration Now! PEACE

“I appreciate your honesty. You are a full-throttled supporter of a genocide that has slaughtered, dismembered, orphaned, burned to a crisp and permanently traumatized hundreds of thousands of wholly innocent children. And, you advocate for such barbarism to accelerate.”

There is no and has not been any genocide in Gaza. Repeating a falsehood will not make it come true. If fifty million people say a foolish thing, it is still a foolish thing.

—Anatole France • Replies: @Apostolos ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Anglo Mark says: November 4, 2025 at 7:33 pm GMT • 3.5 days ago • 700 Words ↑ Compare and contrast the Islamic belief about Jesus Christ and Mary with the Judaic belief: Islam honors Jesus with the utmost respect and reverence; the Jews dishonor Jesus with the utmost disrespect and contempt. Indeed, Jews view Jesus as a sex freak and sorcerer subject to boiling in a giant cauldron of feces and semen. Islam, in contrast, regards Mary, the mother of Christ, as the highest of all women. The Jews characterize Mary as a “hairdresser and a whore who was the descendant of princes and governors and played the harlot with carpenters.” Ad infinitum . . . However, the hasbarists – always wise to world opinion – recognize the necessity of agitating for hate against Muslims because Muslims represent the impediment . . . today. Christians were the impediment yesterday and will be the impediment tomorrow and always! Islamic Praise for Christianity vs. Jewish Hatred for Christianity Islamic Praise for Christ Ayatollah Khamenei, January 3, 1994: Jesus Christ was equipped with the power of performing miracles. He carried a divine message for humanity which saved them from the darkness of polytheism, atheism, ignorance, and oppression: guiding them towards justice, knowledge, and worship of God. He never hesitated in a fight against evil or calling people towards piety throughout his life. These are lessons that all Christians and Muslims, who believe in the prophet-hood of Jesus Christ, should learn. And Islam, which is a complement to real Christianity, holds the call of humanity towards piety and moral perfection high on its list of priorities. Ayatollah Khamenei, December 27, 2000: The value of Jesus Christ (as) through the eyes of Muslims is no less than his value to Christians, who pay tribute to this prophet. This great divine prophet has spent all his life among the people: fighting or resisting oppression, corruption and those who, relying on money and power, oppressed the people and dragged them from the hell of this world into the hereafter. The sufferings of this great prophet have persisted since childhood — God gave him prophecy when only a child — and it was all for this cause. It is expected that followers of Christ and all those who regard him of magnificence and high spirituality, corresponding to his elevated position, will follow his [Jesus’s] path. Today, many of those who claim to follow Christ tread down a different path than the one Christ had embarked upon. The guidance of the Prophet, Isa-ibn-Maryam (as), is guidance towards God’s worship and confronting pharaohism and rebellion. Today, some of those who claim to follow this great divine messenger act like the very Pharaohs and tyrants that Prophet Jesus Christ was up against [ed. – Christian Zionists]. Sources [Hide MORE] https://revisionistreview.blogspot.com/2018/03/farrakhans-defense-of-jesus-against.html https://english.khamenei.ir/news/5359/Jesus-Christ-s-value-to-Muslims-is-no-less-than-that-of-Christians http://english.khamenei.ir/news/5356/Through-guarding-her-chastity-the-Virgin-Mary-changed-history https://www.unz.com/article/from-the-ground-in-gaza/#comment-6706896 Jewish Hatred for Christianity Itamar Ben Gvir praised Israelis spitting at Christians in Jerusalem as an “old Jewish tradition.”

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64562

The Torah commands the death of Christians for being idol worshippers. (See the embedded video when posted.) Christians suffer being regularly spat on by Orthodox Jews in Israel in accordance with “ancient Jewish customs.”

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64378

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64017

https://archive.is/20231009051827/ https:/www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2023-10-03/ty-article/prominent-right-wing-activist-says-spitting-on-christians-ancient-jewish-custom/0000018a-f4a1-d12f-afbf-f5f50ab90000#selection-925.0-933.236 Jews of course say in their most sacred texts that Jesus is in Hell boiling in a vat of feces, that his Holy Mother was a whore and that Jesus was an evil wizard. Hagee supports Netanyahu, while being aware that it’s Netanyahu’s belief that Mother Mary was a whore and Jesus is in hell boiling in feces. Netanyahu supports Hagee while being aware that the latter believes (or at least claims to believe) that Jesus, the greatest enemy of the Jews, is going to come down and conquer Israel. https://www.unz.com/aanglin/christian-zionism-is-making-a-comeback-as-middle-east-tensions-rise/ Religious Jews regard the Muslim Quran as just another book, though a totally mistaken one, but the Christian Bible represents purest evil, and if circumstances permit, burning Bibles is a very praiseworthy act. Pious Jews are also enjoined to always spit three times at any cross or church they encounter, and direct curse at all Christian cemeteries. Indeed, many deeply religious Jews utter a prayer each and every day for the immediate extermination of all Christians. https://www.unz.com/runz/the-state-of-israel-as-cartoonishly-evil/ https://www.unz.com/aanglin/new-york-imams-calling-for-destruction-of-israel-calling-out-christians-for-being-obsessed-with-gay-anal/#comment-6729939 • Thanks: muh muh, mark green • Replies: @Tennessee Jed ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Anglo Mark says: November 4, 2025 at 8:11 pm GMT • 3.5 days ago • 200 Words ↑ @Ct2

A vile, racist and uber-violent ideology that has perverted the humanistic teachings of Judaism . . .

Does not Zionism represent the true “teachings of Judaism” as interpreted by the rabbis and set forth in the Talmud, rather than a body of “humanistic teachings”? For example, Trump’s DOJ equates anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, although Zionism is a Christian doctrine that pre-dates Jewish Zionism by 50 years and 90% of its followers are Christians, not Jews.

See

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64950

. Thus, Trump’s DOJ and the apologists for Israeli genocide claim that to oppose Zionism (or Jewish supremacy) is to oppose Judaism. Is not this an admission that Judaism itself – not just Zionism – is a supremacist and racist ideology? Indeed, in the Old Testament of the Holy Bible God refers to Jews as the “chosen” and commands that the Jews kill all of their enemies. Is not this a supremacist and racist ideology then? • Replies: @Anglo Mark, @JesusWasAGayJew ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Gerbils says: November 4, 2025 at 8:40 pm GMT • 3.4 days ago • 100 Words ↑ @Mr. Crowley

Another insane Semitic religion where its wack job members slice off a piece of their dongs just like Jews. What is the source of all the world’s sociopolitical problems? Judaism, Christianity & Islam.

I’m willing to be the one that leaves but would rather not share a country with these people. Mormons especially on the “Christian” side. Catholics are hardly better. Anglicans have King (((Charles))) as their leader. Lutheranism just evaporated so is not really an issue. • Replies: @Mr. Crowley ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread A123 says: • Website November 4, 2025 at 8:50 pm GMT • 3.4 days ago • 100 Words ↑ @Passing by ROTFLMAO As Christian, I oppose your Anti-Christ Muhammad. It is unsurprising that my accuracy terrifies you. Are you posting from Tehran? If not, you should head there ASAP. FYI — You misspelled the word “pupil” and used it incorrectly. Is your mother also your sister, your cousin, or both? Inbreeding explains your predictable low-IQ raghead incompetence. ============================

None of us are laughing with you.

Everyone is laughing at you!

============================ PEACE

…Dhimmitude is a state of fear and insecurity on the part of non-Muslims who are required to accept a condition of humiliation. It is characterized by the victim’s siding with his oppressors, by the moral justification the victim provides for his oppressors’ hateful behavior….

Or paying jizya, as:

…Differences of taxation demonstrate distinctions in citizenship. As a symbol of subjection, it signifies that the state is not really the common property of all its permanent residents, but only the Muslims. The non-Muslims are conquered outsiders. It demonstrates their inferior condition. It also punishes them for their disbelief in Islam. Islamic law makes it very clear that the Jizyahis punitive in character.

Further, it is to levied with humiliation….

Who installed these ideas in people of Europe?, Christ Jesus through His Gospel.

FYI — You misspelled the word “pupil” and used it incorrectly. Is your mother also your sister, your cousin, or both? Inbreeding explains your predictable low-IQ raghead incompetence.

Good God! Your idiotic and hateful hasbara is only exceeded by your idiotic and churlish response to Passing by! First, Passing by spelled pilpul correctly and second, Passing by used the word correctly. That you never heard of the word is humorous; that you accuse a clearly superior wordsmith of misspelling and using a word incorrectly is outright ridiculous! Pilpul is a method of studying the Talmud through intense textual analysis in attempts to either explain conceptual differences between various halakhic rulings or to reconcile any apparent contradictions presented from various readings of different texts. The word pilpul entered the English language as a colloquialism to indicate extreme disputation or casuistic hairsplitting. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pilpul#:~:text=Pilpul%20(Hebrew%3A%20%D7%A4%D7%9C%D7%A4%D7%95%D7%9C%2C%20loosely,contradictions%20presented%20from%20various%20readings And everyone is laughing at you – the idiotic punk raised by hate-filled Zionists! • Agree: acementhead • Thanks: mark green • Troll: Jameson ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread A123 says: • Website November 5, 2025 at 3:09 am GMT • 3.2 days ago ↑ @Jameson Arab Mark is a non-Anglo Taqiyya Troll. Add they/them to your “Commenters to Ignore” list. It is too retarded to engage with, and it has nothing of value to offer. PEACE

https://twitter.com/wasitever/status/1985899457897271763

Ehh, Zionism is just a secular and modern flavor of Judaism.

So it would appear, until you realize how deep the religious origin of it runs:

Maimonides himself advocated the re-establishment of Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel through human initiative rather than waiting for the Messiah. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Three_Oaths#Zionist_arguments_that_consider_the_Three_Oaths

ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread muh muh says: November 5, 2025 at 8:46 am GMT • 2.9 days ago • 700 Words ↑ My personal responses to the falsehoods: 1. Islam is an intrinsically violent religion, one that naturally leads its adherents to become Islamists. Violence is an inescapable reality of our world. As apex predators, we necessarily use it to procure sustenance, and given the unpredictable nature of our own species, we rationalize the value of its potential in defense of ourselves and our loved ones. Islam regulates this reality, prescribing fighting strictly in self-defense or, alternatively, as a means of removing the yoke of tyranny (as manifest by usurious lending, onerous taxation, deprivation of religious liberty, and so forth). Even Christianity has its ‘just war doctrine’, though neither Islam nor Christianity include the doctrine of cherem (total annihilation) set forth in Jewish scripture such as the Book of Samuel or Deuteronomy, a doctrine that Israel literally strives to implement in Palestine with America’s support at the present hour. 2. But Islam, unlike Christianity, never went through an Enlightenment. That tells us there is something fundamentally wrong with Islam. These statements presuppose that unless religion changes in accordance with the material progress of humankind, there is ‘something fundamentally wrong’ with it. It’s a flawed presupposition in that the appeal of religion lies in affirmation of truth and principle transcending time and place rather than in its malleability against worldly vicissitudes. Religion is beloved for its constancy in an otherwise fleeting and ever transitory realm of existence. That any religion ‘needs’ to experience an ‘enlightenment’ would defeat the purpose of the religion itself, which is meant to enlighten its devotees. That said, ours is a world of mutually contentious worldviews, demanding a bare minimum of mutual tolerance as a measure intended to forestall violent conflict or abuse of authority predicated upon said contention. It’s reasonable enough to expect that, today, religion should function to affect such an arrangement. Where it does not, one usually finds the failure arises from the practitioner’s perspective rather than the religion itself, though I’d counsel my Jewish audience to scrap any portions of the Talmud that facilitate such failure — and there are far too many. (Preserving them as historic relics works, too. So long as they’re not a springboard for the leaping.) 3. That’s all very well, but the fact is the Middle East is full of people – Muslims – who want to chop off the heads of “infidels”. You can’t tell me a religion that teaches people to hate like that is normal. Extremists in the Muslim world are a fringe minority. This doesn’t mean they’re insignificant, but rather, as a risk factor, they’re hardly an existential threat to the west. Before 9/11/2001, America’s relations with the greater Muslim world were much better, our support of Israel notwithstanding. The attacks served the larger purpose of building support for neutralizing Muslim countries in accordance with the Oded Yinon and Clean Break plans, accomplishing a preliminary objective toward the establishment of ‘Greater Israel’. Regional Muslims are conscious of the endgame, as well as America’s support for Israel’s territorial ambitions. They’re acutely aware of the 4.5-4.7 million, mostly Muslim lives lost as a consequence of that support. America and Israel have done a pretty good job of inciting hatred against them all on their own, which explains their desperation in scapegoating Islam for such sentiment. 4. What is happening in Gaza is awful, but Hamas are just like Islamic State. If we cannot allow Islamic State to take over the Middle East, we cannot expect Israel to let Hamas do so in Gaza. Here, I believe Jonathan answered admirably, so I’ll defer to his response. Bottom line: Islam’s actual threat lies in its practitioners’ willingness to resist the tyranny of such institutions as usurious banks and governments denying their subjects a bare minimum of rights according them human dignity. It’s only a threat if Muslims actually practice said resistance, though. Nothing prevents others from fulfilling that obligation, which is why we see a lot of UR’s resident Islamophobes (mostly Zionists) accusing many non-Muslim posters of ‘taqiyyah’ (lying). Zionists have now succeeded spectacularly in confusing resistance to them with Islam. Were I an imam or shaikh, I couldn’t imagine better ground preparation for mass conversion. ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter Anonymous19 says: November 5, 2025 at 10:32 am GMT • 2.9 days ago ↑ @Jameson Of course, if the author is not jewish, he can only lie… Like Wikipedia…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Muslim_conquest_of_Jerusalem • Replies: @muh muh ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread JesusWasAGayJew says: November 5, 2025 at 3:00 pm GMT • 2.7 days ago • 100 Words ↑ @Anglo Mark

Does not Zionism represent the true “teachings of Judaism” as interpreted by the rabbis and set forth in the Talmud, rather than a body of “humanistic teachings”?

SEVENTEEN DIFFERENCES BETWEEN JESUS OF THE CHRISTIANS AND ISA OF THE MUSLIMS -5- (A) ISA A.S.: HE IS NOT THE SON OF GOD. Qur’an Suratul Al-An’am, 6:101, “He is the Creator of the heavens and the earth. How could He have a son when He has no consort? He created all things, and He has knowledge of all things.” Qur’an Suratul At-Tawba (Repentance), 9:30, “The Jews say, ‘Ezra is the son of Allah,’ and the Christians say, ‘The Messiah is the son of Allah.’ That is their saying with their mouths, resembling the saying of those who disbelieved aforetime. Allah’s curse be on them: how they are deluded away from the truth!” The doctrine of the Sonship of God as taught in the Bible is not found in the teachings and beliefs of Islam; therefore, Isa a.s. is not the Son of God. (B) JESUS CHRIST: HE IS THE SON OF GOD. Luke 1:30-31,35, “Then the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call His name Jesus.’ The angel answered and said to her, ‘The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Highest will overshadow you; therefore, also, that Holy One who is to be born will be called the Son of God.’” Therefore, Isa is not the Son of God, but Jesus is the Son of God. Therefore, Jesus is not Isa. -10- (A) ISA IS JUST ANOTHER PROPHET LIKE OTHERS. Qur’an Suratul Baqarah (The Cow), 2:136, “Say (O Muslims): ‘We believe in Allah and that which has been sent down to us and that which has been sent down to Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, and to Al-Asbat (the twelve sons of Jacob), and that which has been given to Moses and Jesus, and that which has been given to the Prophets from their Lord. We make no distinction between any of them, and to Him we have submitted.’” (B) JESUS IS ABOVE ALL THINGS. Ephesians 1:20-23, “Which He worked in Christ when He raised Him from the dead and seated Him at His right hand in the heavenly places, far above all principality and power and might and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this age but also in that which is to come. And He put all things under His feet and gave Him to be head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him who fills all in all.”

Please read the entire article. You can save your soul by turning away from the false prophet Isa and your Anti-Christ Muhammad. You need to discover God and Jesus. PEACE

__________

Upon Umar’s arrival in Jerusalem, a pact was composed, known as the Umar’s Assurance or the Umariyya Covenant. It surrendered the city and gave guarantees of civil and religious liberty to Christians and Jews in exchange for the payment of jizya tax. It was signed by Caliph Umar on behalf of the Muslims, and witnessed by Khalid, Amr, Abd al-Rahman ibn Awf, and Mu’awiya. Depending on the sources, in either 637 or in 638, Jerusalem was officially surrendered to the caliph.[24] For the Jewish community this marked the end of nearly 500 years of Roman rule and oppression. Umar permitted the Jews to once again reside within the city of Jerusalem itself.[25][26] It has been recorded in the Muslim chronicles, that at the time of the Zuhr prayers, Sophronius invited Umar to pray in the rebuilt Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Umar declined, fearing that accepting the invitation might endanger the church’s status as a place of Christian worship, and that Muslims might break the treaty and turn the church into a mosque.[27][28] After staying for ten days in Jerusalem, the caliph returned to Medina.[29] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Muslim_conquest_of_Jerusalem#Events

The Christians who refused to convert in Antioch were burned to death.

The earliest Christian sources of information on the loss of Antioch to Muslim forces were Sebeos (~660 CE) and Theophanes the Confessor (758-815 CE), neither of whom corroborate your mythical account. Later, Crusade-era chroniclers, such as William of Tyre, were given to exaggeration about the treatment of Christians at the hands of Muslims. Their accounts have since been relegated to the ‘never happened’ file by serious historians. Thanks for the opportunity to kick your ass yet again, Dick. I could do this all day.

Maybe you Jameson and meamjojo can put your heads together and come up with a new catch phrase.

I’d envision Moe, Larry, and Curly simultaneously headbutting each other in a brainstorming huddle, but I’d rather not offend the dignity of the stooges.

It seems jew morons come in sets of three.

At least the stooges were entertaining. I’ve never been more bored than by this group of losers. One-tooth (my phonetic nickname for one-two-three ‘tard) is so eye-wateringly, predictably dull, I’d prefer to watch paint peel off the neighbor’s barn. A little more than a year ago, I wrote this:

One-tooth retard’s reply template: 1) Pretend to roll on floor laughing.

2) Level accusation of ‘taqiyyah’.

3) Write ‘Let me fix that for you,’ then copy and paste respondent’s words, swapping out key terms with those sympathetic to Israel. Just a reminder for future reference. He really doesn’t have any new material. https://www.unz.com/acrooke/a-stunning-de-capitation-the-netanyahu-madness/#comment-6832765

ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter This Thread Hide Thread Subscribe to New Columns Anon[105] • Disclaimer says: November 7, 2025 at 2:16 pm GMT • 17.1 hours ago • 900 Words ↑ There is still hope in all these madness. You have to get out of your Tel LIE vision which has programmed you to accept cognitive dissonance. Truth shall set your souls free. There is still hope until your last breath on this Planet Earth. Take heed before the appointed time with Angel of Death who comes to take your soul.

The Creator of the universe is a singular, powerful, unique God who has no partners, no relatives, no associates, no peers, no rivals, no counterparts, no comparability, no beginning, no end, no limitations, no deficiencies, and no needs. He created us for only one purpose: to worship and obey Him. Any other reason to live is misguided and ultimately fruitless.

God calls upon humanity to behave according to strict moral guidelines, which include strict prohibitions against murder, theft, criminality, adultery, fornication, intoxication, indecency, malice, deceit, treachery, transgression, injustice, torture, abuse, and defamation, among other things, and He calls upon humanity to uphold the opposite of these vices. The purpose of life on earth is to exert ourselves toward good, to prove our worth. Life, then, is simply a test. Right and wrong are made clear to us, and even though choosing the right action is not always easy, it is expected of us.

After death, all humans will be resurrected and will stand before God and face judgement for every single action and belief. Each person is responsible for what they did or failed to do. No one will be punished for someone else’s wrong actions, and no one will be pardoned for their own wrong actions except through God’s mercy and forgiveness, IF such mercy was previously recognized and intensely beseeched during our life on earth. God repeatedly sent prophets and messengers with the same divine message, which has remained unchanged from the very beginning of human existence (prophets which include Adam, Noah, Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, David, Soloman, Jesus Christ, and countless others, peace be upon them all). It is the generations after these great prophets of God who eventually went astray and introduced changes and deviations into God’s pure religion, necessitating the sending of further messengers, until the last messenger Muhammad was sent forth with the final revelation from God before the end of time. This revelation is preserved completely to this day, the Quran, and along with it the living legacy of the Prophet Muhammad, whose life and authentic teachings were faithfully recorded. The final message of Islam is an affirmation of all the prior prophets of God, and it is a call to unity among all people of religion in returning to the worship of God alone. The divine message has always been and remains as follows: God is one, and He is without any partners or other false gods. Only He is to be obeyed and worshipped. His commands and His will are to be given precedence in life, since we owe our entire existence and our sustenance to God, including every brain cell, every breath, and every heart beat. We are completely dependent upon our Creator, and we are expected to show gratitude and to submit our lives to Him, and that is the meaning of “Islam.”

Although we were created by God with this purpose, and we were given the ability to recognize it as the truth, we happen to have a sworn enemy who is envious of us and whose stated goal is to mislead us and cause us to fail in our purpose. This enemy is none other than Satan, and his means are to distract humans with their desires and their lower selves. He abases them by tempting them with illicit sex, intoxicants, mindless entertainment, destructive habits and addictions, dishonestly obtained money, worldly indulgence, inflated egos, violence and strife, seeking power, and anything else to distract them from their Creator. It is many who are consumed by these diversions and who are held back from seeking God and fulfilling their true purpose in life.

When all is said and done, and our lives have ended, we will all be resurrected, and our fate will be either to burn in Hellfire (if we did not believe in God and obey and worship Him with sincerity and with effort), or we will enter Paradise, the abode of all pleasure and comfort in the presence of our Maker. As for those who were mostly on the right path but had significant shortfalls, they will burn in Hellfire for some time, but eventually God will show them mercy and admit them into Paradise. One’s degree of torment in Hell and the length of time spent in Hell, or the degree of reward in Paradise (which is eternal), is commensurate with his faith (or lack thereof) and the goodness of his actions (or lack thereof), in keeping with God’s infinite justice.When the world comes to an end before the Day of Judgment (and that time is ever near), everything and everyone will be dead, except for the Living One who does not die, the Creator, all praise and glory be to Him. A majority of humanity will later wish that they could have remained dead rather than face what they failed to prepare for. My fellow Children of Adam, take heed, and prepare yourselves. If you think any of this is a fairy tale, think about your own existence and your very presence before your computer screen, and think about how much of a fairy tale that itself would otherwise seem



Video Link ReplyAgree/Disagree/Etc. This Commenter muh muh says: November 7, 2025 at 6:12 pm GMT • 13.2 hours ago • 100 Words ↑ @Rich Amazing how frequently you introduce your fantasies into a conversation that had nothing to do with them. If friendly dialogue and mutual upratings were an indication of what you imagine, one would be compelled to conclude your crew consisted of orgiastic tonguebathers. And given what’s been broadcast far and wide of Israel’s predilection for that sort of thing, it wouldn’t be surprising in the least.

← Maccabi Tel Aviv Row Breaks Starmer’s...