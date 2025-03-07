Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterFYI & Entertainment: New World Next WeekCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFYI & Entertainment: New World Next WeekTheTaoOfAnarchyMar 07, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterFYI & Entertainment: New World Next WeekCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareThis is what you get from a system of authority of one “piece of shit” deciding the fate of the rest!Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterFYI & Entertainment: New World Next WeekCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare