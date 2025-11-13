You analyse and make the final assessment yourselves folks! You have known my position when it comes to the evil monstrous Jews … and the seppo Yanks!
It would never be right when they deploy such a bunch of so-called “conservative Christians” into the battle to … defend “Judaism” against “Zionism!” after all these years and the on-going genocide!
Just remember that there has been a campaign to “rescue the Jewishness!” In the essence, the trick is:
“It’s Zionism, Zionists! Not Judaism, not the Jews!”
But all the evilness begins in the evil fictitious story a.k.a the Hebrew bible! Not just the Talmud and the Torat Hamelech (Royal Torah)
Everyone knows this! But would not dare saying it! Except some ex-Jews!
“Good Jews” is an oxymoron! Period!
