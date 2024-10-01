1- INSIDE TRAITORS

My young friend, You are not alone in this “assumption” because very few actually “suspected” or even “knew” the proven fact that the Jewish terrorists had planned to kill ALL the Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and destroy the chain of command of these two organizations in order to INVADE and TAKE all Palestine and Lebanon as per Yinon Plan for the greater Judaist State, despite the Jews have bragged about NOT ONLY their intention bu their ultimate PLAN openly . All has been well documented with the open evidences! How could all the “independent experts” such as Scott Ritter and all the “experts” in the Muslim/Arab World missed such a open Jewish project?

That means, they MUST HAVE PLANTED or/and BOUGHT one or two high level MOLES as well as some in the middle rank FOR YEARS to gain complete trust and credentials and patiently waited. That’s why they have assassinated most of the key-leaders at pinpoint locations and time AS IF they knew the time-table meeting schedules of Hamas-Hezbollah!

I even suspected that Nasrallah had found out about the “pagers” but it was too late.. And after the “pagers”, like RFK, he was guided/advised by the most “trusted” into a “crucial meeting” location instead of turning back to the mountain as it should have been.

What I am not sure even now is IF Nasrallah had found out who the mole(s) and the traitors he had met to discuss “existential issues” were before he was killed, since the assassinating still continues at this moment with accuracy. Maybe people will know about this some decades later in someone’s memoirs! I digress!

2- How a nation to become rich and powerful:

I disagree with your explanation. And here is my understanding.

Yes, it’s true that the so-called “industrialization revolution” and according to “history”, it began in Great Britain, then to Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, and France and to other areas in Europe and North America… which gave them both economic and military power.

However since ““industrialization” is a process of human brain, NOT an exclusive unique possession, then WHY these advanced Non-West nations did not pick it up AFTER such “successfully industrialization” despite the fact that those NON-EUROPEANS such as Middle East and Asian had been ahead of the West in technology and invention for centuries before?

If you just make a simple search online, you would find that Middle East, Asia in general, and Muslim Arab in particular had been far ahead of the backward Europe before the “industrialization.”

Here are just some facts:

Just set aside the invention of Algebra, Arab science had the golden age (750-1258 C.E.)

The-Verona-astrolabe 11century

India (Hindustan) with not only the concept of “zero”, but had been in a very advange situation in term of technology, millitary, and social organization before the “industrialization in the backward West”

And China alone had been in the highest level in almost every aspect of an advanced society.

Overall, these non-European nations had many discoveries and inventions in science, technology, medicine before the “industrialization.”

We are NOT “stupid races” as they have always STUPIDLY thought at all!

Thus, the question I have been searching for an answer for decades is:

WHY and HOW did such advanced progress in science and technological stop in those nations/societies?

And most critically WHY did these nations not take up such "industrialization " even after Western had proved to them by such brutal colonization and even after the DECOLONIZATION until right now as we speak?

Industrialization is a process that is the result and the manifestation of human thinking power. And the wealth and progress of a nation is a result of such “human thinking power” of its general citizens being fully utilized. Japan and South Korea have proved this in this respect.

My young friend, I don’t like to impose my “speculation and answer.” I would like to invite you to think of your own answer to this penultimate question:

In what condition for such “human thinking power” in a person (or even of a society as a whole) to be developed and fully utilized in order to be manifested in tangible results?

In other words, in what condition and how the people of a society can be EMPOWERED and fully UTILIZED in order to build a wealthy and technologically advanced society/nation?

And here is the last question:

Do WE, the non-West nations have such condition? If NOT, WHY NOT?

Please, my young friend, You don’t need to agree with me and please DON’T give me your answer at all. I already have my own.

All I need and I sincerely wish is You and your people will think it hard and work out the right answer for your nations, your societies.

My ex- tribe has failed the task in this century. Yes, they now have more food to chew, more new entertainments for tourists to laugh and waste their energy … But crème et crème de la crème' will migrate to the West when they can. The country has become totally dependent on Western supply in every crucial aspect of life!

That’s what my ex-tribe achieved for half of a century after the War ended. Let it sink in my friend.

PS:

Please don’t fall into the thinking trap to believe that CHINA is strong! CHINA may be classified as rich but NOT strong let alone powerful! BRICS is a trap and will go no where. I believe that you have been able to see my point!

IMHO, this humankind needs a new paradigm badly if we really want to remain humane and human being!