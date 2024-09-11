West Bank! Welcome to the fight for Palestine! It’s a little bit late for a whole year of Genocide of Palestinians by the Jews has passed! But better late than never. I hope and wish Jordanian Palestinians will join next!

From the very beginning… No! I must clarify that even long before the October 7 2023.. Ever since I realized how stupid and how ignorant I had been in swallowing all the horseshit about the “holohaox”, about the “exodus” (Leon Uris) the BS “legendary of 1967 6-day War” blah blah blah… During the War, the South VN was completely flooded with all the Jewish Yanky garbish that were obediently sanctioned by the Junta regime!

After the Vietnam War ended, I fled the communist Vietnam and with newly acquired English skills, I started my own research. I read, and read, and read...The more new information I gathered the further it set I with my political stand in general against the Viets’ both inside and outside Vietnam.. even my whole family, particularly on the Jew-Palestine issue, the Holohoax, and on the USA! At this very juncture I began to learn how to graciously accept the dear price of being waked up! Or as modern speaking, for taking the red pill! (No need to mention the covidclotshot scam, it was a complete showdown, so to speak)

I’ve come to the conclusion that ONLY the Palestinians’ determination of fighting back can change their own fate and destiny. This conclusion partly comes from the dearest lesson of my life and my direct involvement in Vietnam politics before and after 1975.

Hence, I stand by my every single word I’ve said and commented and still saying and commenting on the Palestinian struggle against the Jews’ occupation and genocide.

I have no doubt in my mind that Palestinians have paid a very high price. The sacrifice will continue to be exceeding high as NOT ONLY the Jews, but the West and even the large part of the Muslim/Arab world are against them, want to get rid of them as their “weakest link!” But no matter what, Palestine will be free as long as Palestinians keep fighting back directly at the Jews.

Simply, the Jews have proven themselves not only inhumane, evil, but weak and are just a bunch of cowards full of hubris, who are extremely “good” at bullying and murdering defenseless women, children, and babies.. but have to drag the big guys, the USA and the West along to fight Palestinian Hamas and Resistance Forces. Without the USA and the West these Jews will be run over in no time! Everyone knew this. So did the Jews!

The reality is the USA and the West are just human like every one of us, who are in no way the supper nations or super peoples, they have their own limits and limitation. Thus even if their plan of wiping out the names of Gaza and West Bank succeeded tomorrow, as long as Palestinians still exist, alive, and keep fighting back with whatever they have, the stolen land will fall and be returned to its rightful owners, the Palestinians!

This is not a hopium or wishful thinking. It’s the reality. History has proved this. And the Palestinian Resistance Forces have been proving it with determination and perseverance!

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” is neither an empty slogan nor a wishful thinking. It’s an ultimate goal of the Palestinian life with fearless determination in heart and mind. Once your love for freedom, your love for your posterity’s dignity are greater than the fear of hardship and death, you obtain a super strength and weapon that no one can defeat!

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!