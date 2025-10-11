https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2019/08/14/jewish-power-roth-dylan-and-the-nobel-prize/

Jewish Power: Roth, Dylan and the Nobel Prize

Date: 14/08/2019Author: TheTaoOfAnarchy

PQC: Kudos to Gilad Atzmon for having good eyes and ears to spot out this “sensitive” story. However in my own experience I know for a fact that Jewish power, like White privilege, has been contributed overtime by the very perception of Jewish power by its goyim victims. One can easily see this phenomenal “voluntary servitude” in Asia where “white people” are treated with “privilege” by the locals voluntarily. It’s ironic that in the White world, the Jews have been handed the “privilege” voluntarily by white goyim’s perception of “Jewish power” even without being demanded.

In this particularly case , I don’t blame the “Jews” or Bob Dylan, who in his own right deserves the praise for his music and performance. I myself gave him a great respect for what he did for “Hurricane” (Rubin Carter) ! It’s the White’ cowardice and stupidity that are to blame! The same is true in Asia, it’s Asians’ cowardice and stupidity that are to blame!

Last but not least, the whole Nobel Prize is just a political shit! It should never be a measure of any ability of anyone at all! It has been used by the Jewish Cabal for political propaganda and to boast and brag about their “chosen IQ”.

Roth, Dylan and the Nobel Prize

Gilad Atzmon • August 12, 2019

Introduction by GA: The other day I found the following comment under my Predators United article on unz.org. I am not in any position to validate or refute the explanation offered in regard to the Nobel Committee’s decision to award the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature to Bob Dylan. Whether the story offered here is truthful or not, it seems as if Jewish power (pressure, relentless lobbying, the obsession with anti-Semitism etc.) is gradually becoming a comic act.

schrub says:

I recently heard a rather revealing story about Phillip Roth.

In or 2015 or 2016 the committee that was to chose the winner of the Nobel Prize for literature came under intense pressure to award the prize to the then-ailing Roth since Nobel Prizes cannot be awarded after a recipient’s death. Besides the scheduled time had come to award a Jew the prize.

Committee members absolutely abhorred the idea of Roth getting the award. Several felt that he was merely an extremely parochial and increasingly bigoted Jewish writer rather than an American one. These committee members had so far refused to acquiesce to the pressure that had been mounting for over a decade on them from Jewish groups worldwide to award Roth the prize.

Charges then started being made that the only reason for the refusal to award Roth the prize was because of antisemitism. This charge made many the committee members panic because of the potential effect that this charge might have on their own social standing and careers. A quick solution was sought.

Committee members quickly decided that only the choice of another Jew as the prize winner could neutralize the charge made against them.

These committee members then started looking far and wide for a suitable Jewish substitute.

Initially, their efforts were unsuccessful. Some potential candidates were dismissed as either being lousy writers or too obscure. Others were dismissed because of their active or tacit support of Israeli government’s policies towards the Palestinians.

Oddly enough, others were similarly dismissed from consideration because of their often virulent opposition to Israel’s governmental policies. This was done because it was felt that such a choice could potentially start another controversy and potentially reignite the dangerous charges of antisemitism. A Nobel prize might also give the newly selected writer a platform popularize this or her “dangerous ” beliefs.

One of the committee members suddenly came up with an absolute brainstorm of a candidate in the form of Bob Dylan to be the eventual prize winner. True, he wasn’t really a writer in the conventional sense, just a songwriter. His abbreviated scribbling would never be confused with those of Shakespeare’s or even a Whitman’s.

He had two significant attributes however besides his Jewishness: he was well known and his beliefs regarding current Israeli government policies were unknown if in fact he had any at all.

In a word, he was ideal. After all, who in the younger generation even reads full-length books now. Songs and songwriters like Dylan appeal more to younger people with their increasingly short, action game driven attention spans.

The Nobel Prize committee members were nervous about their choice of Dyaln. Would the public accept their rather bizarre choice.?

It turns out they had no reason to worry.

Leonard Cohen is probably now on the shortlist for a future Nobel prize in literature/song writing./.