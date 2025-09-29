From The Old Vault: About Putin Russia, WW3
Folks, these days all the “news” and “discussion” are focusing on Russia, Russia, Russia, Putin, Putin, Putin and WW3 …which I have tried to stay away for years. All the so-called “experts” have been wrong on this “Putin-Russia”, especially Scott et all… The reason is these “experts” are statists who base their understanding and their analyses on the imagined make believe “Nation” and “National Interests.” The reality is it’s all about “power” of self-serving “leaders.” It has always been so and will ever be so as long as statism still be the foundation of human society… and “leaders” are the worst of humanity!
I already shared my take on this and I was done with it years ago. I am really sick of repeating myself. So here are all I said.
(If your are not interested, do not read. If you want to know, then read them in its entirety. Please do not skim over and make silly comments)
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/05/11/the-fucking-jews-have-won-putin-has-been-on-board-russia-is-gone-syria-is-fucked-iran-is-next/
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/04/30/putin-the-fake-or-the-stupid/
https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2018/04/24/yanks-and-jewss-responses-to-putins-animated-super-weapon-bluffs-we-shot-you-and-will-shoot-you-again/