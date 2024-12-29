Ukraine sẽ là thuộc địa "kiểu mới" của Mỹ hay một nước Do Thái thứ 2?

Một biến chuyển đã được đoán trước với những ai quan tâm và hiểu biết rõ về chiến lược của Âu Mỹ – Do Thái qua sự kiện tại Ukraine, nhưng cũng gây “bàng hoàng” cho những con dân Ukraine “tối dạ”. Đó là chính phủ “mới” của tổng thống Ukraine, một tài phiệt gốc Do thái, ngày 2- 12- 2014 vừa chỉ định ba (3) nhân vật NGOẠI KIỀU Âu Mỹ vào 3 chức vụ cao cấp quan trọng hàng đầu của Ukraine. 3 nhân vật ngoại nhân này đã được cấp tộc nhập quốc tịch Ukraine trước đó chỉ có vài giờ đồng hồ!!!

Sự kiện này đã được tiến hành trắng trợn nhưng lại “lấp ló” khiến một số “dân biểu” trong quốc hội Ukraine bàng hoàng và phản đối mãnh liêt đến mức ẩu đả ngay trong quốc hội khi bỏ phiếu thông qua đạo luật cho phép ngoại nhân mới nhập tụch vào trong cơ quan đầu não chính phủ Ukraine!!!

Ba (3) nhân vật mới này xa lạ với dân chúng Ukraine ngây ngô tối dạ, nhưng không hể xa lạ với những ai quan tâm và theo dõi guồng máy ẩn tàng của nhóm tài chính thế giới. Theo thứ tự trong hình bên từ TRÁI qua PHẢI:

1- Aivaras Abromavicius, gốc Lithuanian, quản trị tài chính ngân hàng, trở thành thành viên quốc hội, được “tặng” chức Bộ Trưởng Kinh Tế Ngoại Thương.

2-Natalie Jaresko, công dân Mỹ, thương gia, nhân viên bộ ngoại giao Mỹ, được tặng “thành viên quốc hội” và giữ Bộ trưởng bộ Tài Chính.

3- Aleksandr Kvitashvili , công dân Georgia, sinh hoạt làm việc tại Mỹ, trong các cơ quan nghiên cứu kinh tế chính trị, và LHQ tại New York. Được tặng giữ chức Bộ trưởng Y Tế Ukraine.

Và còn có khả năng nhiều nhân vật “bên ngoài” thuộc Âu Mỹ Do Thái đang nằm trong các lực lượng”cố vấn” hoặc huấn luyện an ninh quân sự tình báo của Ukraine hiện nay. Vụ việc thứ trưởng ngoại giao Mỹ gốc Do Thái Victoria Nuland và cuộc điện đàm nổi tiếng “Đéo mẹ bọn Liên Âu” (‘Fuck the EU’: US diplomat Victoria Nuland’s phonecall) trong cuộc dàn xếp kế hoạch đảo chính và moi móc “Yanukovych’s project” tại Ukraine và đưa Arseniy Yatseniuk người của Mỹ làm thủ tướng Ukraine đã cho thấy quá rõ “kế hoạch” đường dài này. US-EU Clash on How to Install a Puppet Regime in Ukraine. -Yanukovych một cách nào đó đã tự đào hố chôn “sư nghiệp của mình khi đã chơi bẩn chính trị để cho vụ cách mạng Mầu Cam xảy ra (2005)- Nói cho cùng, như chúng tôi đã có phân tích chính trị trong những bài trước đây, nền dân chủ gián tiếp đã phá sản, chứng tỏ bất lực không hữu hiệu và phi dân chủ.

Cũng nên biết 3 nhân vật này có liên hệ “tiền nhân” người Ukraine.

Theo giải thích của tổng thống Petro Poroshenko, thì lý do bổ nhiệm những ngoại kiều có dính dáng “tiền nhân” Ukraine là một biện pháp “đổi mới” cần thiết trong tình trạng “cực kỳ gay go” của đất nước (an effort to find “innovative solutions in the government” due to the “extraordinary challenges facing Ukraine.)

Chúng ta cũng nên biết rằng Ukraine và Georgia là hai quốc gia trước kia là đế quốc Khazar từ thế kỷ thứ 7 đến 11 (652-1016 ), đã tự nguyện cải đạo Do Thái toàn quốc trong nhu cầu sinh tồn chính trị giữa cuộc chiến của hai khối Thiên Chúa giáo Âu Châu và Hồi Giáo Trung Đông. Những người Đông Âu theo Do Thái giáo (Judaism) này được gọi là Ashkenazi Jews. Ngôn ngữ chính của họ là tiếng Yiddish (hay Jewish) với cấu trúc ngữ pháp văn phạm Trung Âu, nhưng lại được viết bằng văn tự Hebrew theo lối ký âm (phonetic system) như tiếng Việt ký âm theo mẫu tự Latinh.. (tham khảo nguồn The Thirteenth Tribe của Arthur Koestler và bài báo The Times of Israel phần nguồn dẫn)

Theo tờ báo chính qui Do Thái tại Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel, hiện nay nhóm chính trị gia và chính phủ tại Israel đã có kế hoạch “về nguồn” thứ hai tại khu vực hai quốc gia Georgia và Ukraine này. Đã có những phối hợp huấn luyện quân sự cũng như tình báo của Do Thái tại đây.

(hình bên, thủ tướng Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk đang bàn thảo với Ihor Kolomoyskyi, một “bố già mafia” được đề cử chức vụ thống đốc vùng Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, kẻ đã dùng “quân đội riêng-Dnipro” trong vụ tàn sát Odsessa The Odessa Massacre ngày 2-5-2014. Kẻ đã mời con trai phó tổng thống Mỹ J Biden, R.Hunter Biden và chủ tịch uỷ ban yểm trợ ngoại giao Mỹ, Devon Archer, làm thành viên quản trị đại công ty Hơi đốt của hắn)

Như Nhân Chủ đã từng giới thiệu đến quí độc giả vài lần về chủ thuyết Đại Do Thái (Zionism) cũng như nguồn tài liệu của Arthur Koestler (tác giả “Bóng Tối Giữa Trưa) cũng là người Hung gốc Ashkenazis Do Thái, và nhất là của giáo sư sử học của viện đại học Do Thái tại thủ đô Tel Aviv, Shlomo Sand đã khám phá và trình bày trong cuốn sách gây chấn động « Sự hư cấu về dân tộc Do Thái Giáo” (The Invention of the Jewish People») Nhân Chủ cũng đã tóm ý giới thiệu trước đây. Một kế hoạch “lớn” rất dài hạn đã và đang được Âu Mỹ Do Thái tiến hành để tiến chiếm toàn khu vực Levant mà THÁNH GIÁO CHỦ IBRAHIM của Thánh Quốc Hồi Giáo đang “ngự trị” và “mở mang” hiện nay. Và hiện nay lại song hành với hai cuộc “đổi đời” sau những cuộc “cách mạng mầu” tại Goergia và Ukraine. Cả hai cuộc cách mạng mầu này đều đưa đến “kết quả” thân Mỹ, hiệp ước quân sự với Do Thái, và chống nước Nga, một cựu “đồng bào, đồng chí” thời cùng tổ quốc Sô Viết. (Khủng Bố Là Gì và ISIS- ISIL ( Daesh) Thánh Quốc Hồi Giáo)

Tình hình Ukraine trở nên càng phức tạp, khi chính phủ mới do Âu Mỹ dựng lên lại “khơi khơi” phô diễn ủng hộ phát xít vối phù hiệu cờ quạt quốc xã. Trong khi đó lại một phong trào “kháng chiến” (partisan) tại Ukraine cũng đang nổi lên chống lại nhóm quốc xã phát xít này và chính phủ Ukraine do Âu Mỹ dựng lên. (Ukraine’s Anti-Nazi Partisans Confront US Sponsored Kiev Regime)

Nhưng như chúng tôi đã nhận định, kế hoặch là kế hoặch, đường dài tiến hành cứ tiến hành, còn thành công theo ý muốn hay không lại là chuyện khác. Vì Chính trị của chủ nghĩa quốc gia nó như bàn cờ gồm nhiều tay chơi. Bên này tính thì bên kia cũng toán (game theory). Duy một điều mà tất cả chúng ta cần hiểu như Franklin D. Roosevelt đã cảnh cáo khẳng định là

“Trong chính trị, chẳng có cái gì xảy ra ngẫu nhiên hết. Nếu nó xảy ra, bạn có thể đánh cuộc là nó đã được sắp xếp như vậy” (In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way).

Và cũng trong “nền chính trị kinh tế” của những sinh vật chính trị này, yếu tố và nhân tố “thiên nga đen” “(Black swan) -những dữ kiện bất thường nằm ẩn khiến các “tay chơi:” khó nhận ra hay định hình được lúc đó, cũng thường đóng vai quyết định vào phút cuối! Những yếu tố không phải là bất ngờ, có sẵn nhưng do nhìn không ra, đánh giá sai bỏ lướt mà thôi.

Ukraine sẽ là thuộc địa “kiểu mới” của Mỹ hay một nước Do Thái thứ 2! Hay thật ra cả hai là MỘT, vì hiện nay đúng như Pat Buchanaan và nhiều nhà nhận định chính trị đã thấy rõ, không chỉ “Chính phủ quốc hội Mỹ là lãnh thổ chiếm đóng của Israel” (The U.S. Congress is “Israeli-occupied territory) Pat Buchanan on Jews and Israel, mà ngay cả nền báo chí chính qui nữa, The Huffington Post: (Israeli-Occupied Territory).

Theo Nhân Chủ nhận định, dù rất táo bạo, nhưng chúng cớ cho thấy, nước Mỹ chỉ là cái xác công kềnh to lớn, bị chủ nghĩa đại Do Thái tận dụng ít nhất là hơn 50 năm qua. Tài nguyên nhân lực hùng hậu của nước Mỹ đã đổ ra làm những tên sát nhân giết mướn cho chủ nghĩa đại Do Thái vô điều kiện. Quí độc giả suy ngẫm đối chiếu các DỮ KIÊN NỘI CHÍNH và NGOẠI GIAO của Mỹ từ sau 1945 cho hiện nay sẽ thấy rất rõ. Khó có một kết luận nào khác hơn được.

14-12-2014

NKPTC

Ukraine’s Finance Minister: “Made in the USA”: Kiev Government Giving Away Citizenships so “Foreigners Can Run the Country”

By Michael Krieger

Global Research, December 04, 2014

I hadn’t written a single piece on the U.S.-Ukraine-Russia quagmire for the entirety of 2014, until Monday when I published: Tensions Between the U.S. and Russia Are Worse Than You Realize – Remarks by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Now I can hardly think of anything else.

The reason the geopolitical hot zone has so captured my attention is because I think we are much closer to a serious escalation than most people want to admit. I hope I’m wrong, but when I take a step back and look at what is being said and done under the surface, an incredibly dangerous tinderbox is now firmly in place and ready to be lit. We know from history that relatively minor catalysts can lead to unimaginable horrors. I fear the stage is set for some real nastiness, and hope cooler heads can prevail on both sides.

Claims that the new government in Ukraine is nothing more than a Western puppet Parliament have been swirling around consistently since February. Nevertheless, I think it’s very significant that the takeover is now overt, undeniable and completely out in the open. Nothing proves this fact more clearly than the recent and sudden granting of citizenship to three foreigners so that they can take top posts in the government.

At the top of the list is American, Natalie Jaresko, who runs private equity fund Horizon Capital. She will now be Ukraine’s Finance Minister, and I highly doubt she will be forced to pay the IRS Expatriation Tax (one set of laws for the rich and powerful, another set of laws for the peasants). For Economy Minister, a Lithuanian investment banker, Aivaras Abromavicius, will take the reigns. Health Minister will be Alexander Kvitashvili of Georgia.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Ukraine’s parliament appointed a new, pro-Western government that includes a U.S.-born finance minister to take on the job of staving off financial collapse, overhauling the shrinking economy and ending the armed conflict in the country’s east.

The new cabinet includes Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko, the chief executive of a private-equity fund and a former U.S. diplomat, as well as two other nonnatives: Economy Minister Aivaras Abromavicius, a former investment banker from Lithuania; and Health Minister Alexander Kvitashvili, who held a similar post in Georgia.

Ukraine is dependent on the International Monetary Fund for financing, and officials and analysts say it will need more than the current $17-billion program from the lender.

Two senior EU officials said Tuesday that the IMF has in recent days shared a rough estimate of $15 billion in financing needs for Ukraine through the first quarter of 2016, although that could be revised as fund officials negotiate with the new government.

Shortly before the voting in Kiev, President Poroshenko signed a decree granting Ukrainian citizenship to the three foreign-born candidates. He said the dire economic situation meant Ukraine had to look for people outside the country with experience of dealing with “systemic crises.”

Valeriy Voshchevskiy, deputy prime minister for infrastructure and ecology, said he wanted to privatize state holdings such as the railway and road-building monopolies.

This is where American financial oligarchs will get paid. It’s all about looting at the end of the day, as always.

Some analysts praised the inclusion of outsiders in the government as a way to tap foreign experience, insulate against corruption and help push through unpopular economic overhauls. But opposition lawmakers slammed the decision.

“We don’t understand why from 300 coalition members and 40 million people [in the country], 10 minister candidates couldn’t be found who’d be Ukrainian citizens or at least ethnic Ukrainians,” said Yuriy Boiko, head of the Opposition Bloc and a former energy minister.

In a sign of early discontent, some lawmakers from the ruling coalition questioned the creation of a new Information Ministry, dubbed the “Ministry of Truth” by some journalists amid concerns that it could create another expensive layer of bureaucrats.

The newly appointed minister said earlier that it will be needed to counter Russian propaganda.

I don’t know much, but I know that people don’t like being ruled by foreigners. Ever.

Bearing that in mind, a bill known as H.Res.758 was recently introduced in the U.S. Congress. Here’s the full title: H.Res.758 – Strongly condemning the actions of the Russian Federation, under President Vladimir Putin, which has carried out a policy of aggression against neighboring countries aimed at political and economic domination.

Here’s how a summary of the bill starts off (click on the image for the full summary):

This isn’t well intentioned diplomacy, these are demands. The last bullet point is particularly laughable. The U.S. government admonishes Russia for interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs (a nation directly on its border), when Ukraine just granted an American private equity manager citizenship so that she can be Finance Minister. The hypocrisy will not be lost on Putin, or anyone else for that matter.

The danger of this bill was highlighted by former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich. Here are some excerpts via TruthDig:

U.S.-Russia relations have deteriorated severely in the past decade and they are about to get worse, if the House passes H. Res. 758.

NATO encirclement, the U.S.-backed coup in Ukraine, an attempt to use an agreement with the European Union to bring NATO into Ukraine at the Russian border, a U.S. nuclear first-strike policy, are all policies which attempt to substitute force for diplomacy.

The Western press begins its narrative on the Crimea situation with the annexation, but completely ignores the provocations by the West and other causal factors which resulted in the annexation. This distortion of reality is artificially creating an hysteria about Russian aggressiveness, another distortion which could pose an exceptionally dangerous situation for the world, if acted upon by other nations. The U.S. Congress is responding to the distortions, not to the reality.

Tensions between Russia and the U.S. are being fueled every day by players who would benefit financially from a resumption of the Cold War which, from 1948 to 1991 cost U.S. taxpayers $20 TRILLION dollars (in 2014 dollars), an amount exceeding our $18 trillion National Debt.

Based on all I have read and observed, I’d have to say I generally agree with the conclusions of Mr. Kucinich.

Finally, I want to end the post with some very important words from Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer. They were published in the article, Crumbling Oil Makes Putin More Dangerous:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being pushed “further into a corner” by falling oil prices, leaving him little option but to continue his aggression toward Ukraine and confrontation with the West, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer told CNBC on Tuesday. Putin has “gone all-in on an anti-U.S., must-keep-Ukraine nationalist engagement,” Bremmer said on “Squawk Box .” He said it’s “completely inconceivable” for Putin to back down. “This is what is behind all his approval ratings. It’s behind who he now is as a leader,” Bremmer said, adding that capitulation would “erode a lot of his power.” Russia’s currency and economy are crumbling along with oil prices, the country’s main export and revenue source. On Monday, the ruble suffered its worst one-day decline since 1998, and it looks like Russia’s economy will tip into recession next year. As the ruble tumbles, what will Putin do next? “I think that lower oil prices simply squeeze him harder, pushes him further into a corner. He feels he has to fight as a consequence.

This echoes sentiments I expressed in my piece Monday. I wrote:

Lavrov also describes the negative impact that this behavior has had on the Russian psyche generally. He expresses dismay that the U.S. status quo sees the world as unipolar, and attempts to tackle every problem from the perspective that might is right. In no uncertain terms, Lavrov makes it clear that Russia will not stand for this. I don’t think the Russians are bluffing, so this is a very dangerous situation.

The U.S. establishment is used to bullying around anyone it wants and getting its way. This will not happen with Putin. It appears that the U.S. is attempting to put so much pressure on Putin that he does something reckless and loses all support on the world stage. I can’t stress enough how important, and dangerous, the current situation is.

The THREE

It appears not all the government members approve of the new foreign-born members of the Ukraine parliament… as this fight just broke out…

And the result when other members discovered this…

The fight occurred after the majority of people’s deputies supported the draft resolution on the appointment of the number of (foreign) members of parliamentary committees.

After the vote, the People’s Deputy Vladimir Parasyuk began requiring word in explanation of vote, but the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Volodymyr Groisman refused it…

We don’t blame them for wanting to know how they just became the newest US State…

Here the 3 new (foreign-born) members of Ukraine’s parliament…

As RFERL reports,

Three foreigners — Natalie Jaresko, Aivaras Abromavicius, and Aleksandr Kvitashvili — were approved as ministers by Ukraine’s parliament on December 2.

President Petro Poroshenko said their appointment, which has raised some eyebrows in Ukraine, was part of an effort to find “innovative solutions in the government” due to the “extraordinary challenges facing Ukraine.”

Poroshenko naturalized all three hours before their confirmation by parliament.

All have given up their citizenships to comply with Ukraine’s constitutional ban on dual citizenship.=

Natalie Jaresko, United States — Finance Minister

Jaresko, who has Ukrainian roots, has lived in the country for more than two decades.

She moved to Kyiv in 1992, just months after Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union, to head the economic department of the newly opened U.S. embassy.

Prior to her relocation, she held various economic positions in the U.S. State Department.

She holds a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor of science degree in accounting from DePaul University in Chicago.

In 1995, she left the U.S. Embassy to work for the Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), an equity fund financed by the U.S. government, where she rose to the position of chief executive officer.

She established her own fund, Horizon Capital, in 2004.

During the Orange Revolution, Jaresko made no secret of her sympathies for the pro-Western uprising. She went on serve on then-President Viktor Yushchenko’s Foreign Investors Advisory Council.

With the United States facing accusations of political meddling in Ukraine, Jaresko’s new role has raised eyebrows.

U.S. State Department deputy spokeswoman Marie Harf has already denied Washington had any hand in her appointment.

Jaresko says the new cabinet of ministers intends to “change the country, improve transparency and eliminate corruption.”

Speaking to parliament on December 2, she declared her readiness to “take on challenges.”

Jaresko faces a tough job warding off economic collapse, battling corruption, and reforming Ukraine’s economy as the country continues to fight an armed insurgency in the east.

Aivaras Abromavicius, Lithuania — Economy Minister

Like Jaresko, Abromavicius is no newcomer to Ukraine.

Born in Vilnius, Lithuania, the investment banker has lived in Kyiv since 2008 and has a Ukrainian wife.

He is a partner and fund manager at the East Capital asset management group.

The group is a major player in Ukraine, where it invested almost $100 million in 2012.

Abromavicius describes himself as a Ukrainian patriot and has pledged “radical measures” to overhaul the country’s battered economy.

He claims he hasn’t yet discussed his ministerial salary, which he said he expected to be “very small.”

He has voiced hope that his “efforts and experience will help Ukraine reach a totally different level of economic development, bring transparency and openness to government’s work.”

Aleksandr Kvitashvili, Georgia — Health Minister

Kvitashvili served as health minister in his native Georgia between 2008 and 2010, under then-President Mikheil Saakashvili.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Tbilisi State University and a master’s degree from the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service in New York.

After graduating in 1993, he did a brief stint working in the United States at the Atlanta Medical Center as an administrative and finance officer.

He returned to Georgia the same year to work for the United Nations Development Program.

He has since held positions at a number of healthcare-related organizations, including the United Methodist Committee on Relief, the Curatio International Foundation, the East/West Institute in New York, and the Transatlantic Partners Against AIDS organization.

Kvitashvili was rector of Tbilisi State University between 2010 and 2013.

Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk has tasked Kvitashvili with introducing sweeping reforms to tackle rampant corruption among health authorities.

Despite his recent arrival in Ukraine, Kvitashvili, who does not speak Ukrainian, professes “deep respect for Ukraine and its people.”

“I’ve been working on reforms in Ukraine for the past three months, but my love [for] this country has a much longer history,” he said on December 2.

Israel’s Secret Plan for a “Second Israel” in Ukraine

by Wayne Madsen

The role of Jewish figures and that of the State of Israel in the Ukrainian crisis has not gone unnoticed considering that this community represents less than 1 percent of the population. However, a secret report in the hands of the Netanyahu administration confirms that Ashkenazi Jews do not originate from the Levant, but are the descendants of the Khazars. This little-known population founded a Jewish empire in the tenth century on the banks of the Black Sea. Therefore, some Zionists see in Ukraine a possible second Israel.

Voltaire Network| Washington D. C. (États-Unis)| 8 December 2014

Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, OT-6 (Operative Thetan Level 6) within the Church of Scientology, in conversation with Mafia boss Ihor Kolomoyskyi whom he appointed governor of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The latter was involved in the organization of the Odessa massacre on 2 May 2014, with his private army, the 1st Dnipro Battalion. He hired the son of US Vice-President Joe Biden, R. Hunter Biden, plus Secretary of State John Kerry’s support committee chairman, Devon Archer, as board members of his gas holding.

The Times of Israel, an independent Israeli newspaper that counts among its staff a number of former reporters for the Israeli daily Ha’aretz, published a fascinating but largely overlooked story datelined Jerusalem and Zhitomir, Ukraine, March 16, 2014, and which was written by its respective Russian and Ukrainian correspondents, Hirsh Ostropoler and I. Z. Grosser-Spass, citing a secret report provided to the Israeli government [1]. The report, written by a select panel of scholars of Jewish history drawn from academia and other research centers, concluded that that European Jews are in fact descended from Khazars, a war-like Mongol-Tatar group that ruled over Ukraine and southern Russia, which mass-converted to Judaism in the eighth century AD.

Zionists have long argued that the land claimed by Israel was the biblical birthright of the Jewish people who were forced from the land in a so-called «diaspora» after repeated conquests by various empires. Proof that Ashkenazi Jews, which make up a majority of the Israeli Jewish population, have no historical link to Palestine would call into question the entire premise of Israel as the historical «5,000-year old» homeland of the Jewish people.

The Israeli journalists noted that any conversation of the Khazars and modern Israel has always been met with disdain by Israeli leaders. They quote Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir as once saying, «Khazar, Schmazar. There is no Khazar people. I knew no Khazars. In Kiev. Or Milwaukee. Show me these Khazars of whom you speak». DNA proof that a migratory Khazar population from Europe is now claiming ancient roots in Palestine largely eliminates Zionist claims to the region.

The evidence that eastern and central European Jews have no historical claim to Palestine has resulted in a flurry of activity in Israel and abroad. The Israeli Knesset will soon vote on a bill passed by the Israeli Cabinet that legalizes Israel as a Jewish «national state». Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who read the secret report on the Khazars, has declared that «Israel is the Jewish, nationalist state for the Jewish people». With the Ashkenazi claims to Israel tenuous, at best, Netanyahu, his Likud Party, and his Jewish Orthodox and West Bank settler party allies have no other choice but to aggressively stake their nationalist claims to not only Israel but also to the West Bank – which the nationalists refer to as «Judea and Samaria».

However, some Israelis and Jews abroad are not taking any chances. One of the main reasons why Ukrainian Jewish billionaire tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky, the governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk province and citizen of Ukraine, Israel, and Cyprus, is spending tens of millions of dollars on the recruitment of right-wing Ukrainian nationalists and neo-Nazis from other parts of Europe to fight against the Russian-speaking majority in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, is a fear that plans to turn Ukraine into a «second Israel» will be derailed. Russia’s protective measures for the Donbass, as well as its incorporation by referendum of Crimea, the latter prized by the resurgent Khazarian Jewish nationalists, threaten the transformation of Ukraine into a second homeland for Ashkenazi Jews who are finding their hold on Israel prime tenuous, at best.

The Times of Israel’s explosive story about the Khazarian roots of the Ashkenazis also revealed that Israel, knowing that a Palestinian state is inevitable considering the increasing pressure for it from Europe, is preparing to resettle Ashkenazi settlers in the West Bank to Ukraine. Israel’s advanced research in genetics resulted in a direct DNA line being established between Israel’s Ashkenazis and the Khazars who were dispersed across eastern and central Europe after Russia conquered the Khazarian Empire in the 11th century.

Israelis and their Zionist allies around the world have always accused proponents of the Khazarian-Ashkenazi genetic connection of deep-rooted anti-Semitism. However, the genetic research contained in the secret Israeli report confirms what Israeli historian Shlomo Sand revealed in his book, «The Invention of the Jewish People». The concept of the Khazarian bloodline was first broached by Hungarian historian Arthur Koestler in his 1976 «The Thirteenth Tribe».

The Times of Israel reporters quoted an unnamed aide to Netanyahu who revealed the plans for Israeli emigration to Ukraine: «We first thought that admitting we are really Khazars was one way to get around [Palestinian President Mahmoud] Abbas’s insistence that no Jew can remain in a Palestinian state. Maybe we were grasping at straws. But when he refused to accept that, it forced us to think about more creative solutions. The Ukrainian invitation for the Jews to return was a godsend. Relocating all the settlers within Israel in a short time would be difficult for reasons of logistics and economics. We certainly don’t want another fashlan like the expulsion of the settlers in the Gaza Hitnatkut [disengagement]».

Ostropoler and Grosser-Spass also quoted an anonymous Israeli intelligence source as saying: «We’re not talking about all the Ashkenazi Jews going back to Ukraine. Obviously that is not practical. The press as usual exaggerates and sensationalizes; this is why we need military censorship».

The Israeli and Ukrainian Jewish plan is to resettle the Ashkenazis from the West Bank in the Russian autonomous republic of Crimea after what they see will be an eventual retrocession of the peninsula to Ukraine. The ultimate plans of Ukrainian Zionists such as Kolomoisky, in addition to such American allies as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, is to establish an autonomous Jewish region of Crimea and restore to the peninsula the original Khazarian name of Chazerai. Although the Tatars who live in Crimea and elsewhere today are largely Muslims, the plans to create a Khazar nation in Ukraine will also likely involve global proselytization by Israelis and Ukrainians who are bent on restoring Khazaria as an alternative to Israel. Current Jewish proselytization efforts among «crypto-Jewish» Catholic mestizos in Mexico; Christians, Hindus, and Buddhists in India; Russian Orthodox and Buddhists in Birobidzhan, Siberia; Muslims in Pakistan and Afghanistan; and Christians, Muslims, and animists in Uganda, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi; and among small pockets of alleged Jewish descendants in China, Sao Tome and Principe, Tahiti, Suriname, Vietnam, Brazil, and Peru point to an Israeli plan intent on increasing Jewish numbers for the purpose of settlement in a number of locations outside the illegally-occupied West Bank and the Golan Heights. In addition to Ukraine, northern Iraq, eastern Libya, Alexandria in Egypt, parts of Turkey, Patagonia in Argentina, and Uganda are all being considered for potential Jewish settlements to complement the West Bank or replace it. The so-called «Lost Tribe of Israel,» the Bnei Menashe of Mizoram and Manipur states of northeast India are viewed by many Indians as not actually Jewish but desperate economic migrants looking for better lives in Israel. So desperate are the Israeli expansionists to increase their numbers, dubious Jewish DNA studies have attempted to classify the Sorbs of eastern Germany; the Bantu Lemba people of Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique; and certain groups of southern Italians, Armenians, and Greeks as «lost tribes» of Israel in order to increase Judaism’s numbers and geographical land claims.

Map of the Khazar Empire in the 10th century, contained in Koestler’s book.

In Ukraine, the so-called «second Israel,» Kolomoisky and Kiev have enlisted a number of ex-Israel Defense Force members in their volunteer battalions, including the Azov Battalion, One of the Israeli units is known as the «Blue Helmets of Maidan» and is commanded by an Israeli using the pseudonym «Delta». If Israel did not have a vested interest in expanding its influence in Ukraine it could easily prevent these units from going to Ukraine.

There are also Sephardic Jewish settlers in the West Bank who are descended from the Jewish Marranos of Moorish-ruled Spain who were expelled from the Iberian Peninsula during the Spanish and Portuguese inquisitions of the 15th century who have no ties to Ashkenazis or Khazaria. Recently, in a move similar to Ukraine’s invitation to the Ashkenazis from the West Bank to settle in Ukraine, Spain and Portugal have enacted legislation that would permit any Sephardic Jew anywhere in the world who can prove their descent from the Marranos expelled during the Inquisition to obtain citizenship in the two countries.

Some Russian speakers in the Donbass are wary of the intentions of pro-Israelis in the Kiev government. Oddly, Kolomoisky has recruited a number of neo-Nazis from western Ukraine and Europe to fight in his battalions whose right-wing organizations have always subscribed to the notion of a future «battle royale» between Russia and the remnants of Khazaria in Israel, Ukraine, Poland, and the Republic of Georgia to avenge Khazaria’s defeat in the 11th century by the Russian Empire.

Israel provided the Georgian government of President Mikheil Saaakashvili, which included a number of dual Israeli-Georgian nationals of Khazar descent, with military and intelligence assistance in its 2008 war against South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Similarly, the Israelis have established close ties with Azerbaijan, a country, which like Georgia and Ukraine, has ancient links to Khazaria through an indigenous group of Azeri Jews known as Subbotniks.

The anonymous Netanyahu aide is also quoted by The Times of Israel journalists as revealing why the Israeli government in making a play for large Israeli settlements in Ukraine: «As the Prime Minister has said, no one will tell Jews where they may or may not live on the historic territory of their existence as a sovereign people. He is willing to make painful sacrifices for peace, even if that means giving up part of our biblical homeland in Judea and Samaria. But then you have to expect us to exercise our historical rights somewhere else. We decided this will be on the shores of the Black Sea, where we were an autochthonous people for more than 2000 years. Even the great non-Zionist historian Simon Dubnow said we had the right to colonize Crimea. It’s in all the history books. You can look it up».

The aide revealed to the two Israeli journalists that Netanyahu appreciates the strength of the ancient Khazars and quote Netanyahu as saying, «we are a proud and ancient people whose history here goes back 4,000 years». But the aide added, «The same is true of the Khazars . . . in Europe and not quite as long. But look at the map: the Khazars did not have to live within ‘Auschwitz borders.’»

To the uninformed, which apparently includes President Barack Obama and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, the current Israeli desire to create a new nationalist Israeli identity is tied directly to the activities of the Ukrainian leadership of Petro Poroshenko, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Kolomoisky, and their American supporters, Nuland and Pyatt, in creating a safe haven, temporary or not, for the Ashkenazi settlers of the West Bank. Thanks to The Times of Israel exposé of the secret Israeli report on the Khazars and modern-day Israel, the machinations behind the American and European Union destabilization of Ukraine becomes all the more apparent.

Wayne Madsen

Source

Strategic Culture Foundation

[1] “Leaked report: Israel acknowledges Jews in fact Khazars; Secret plan for reverse migration to Ukraine”, Jim Wald, The Times of Israel, March 16, 2014.

Wayne Madsen

Investigative journalist, author and syndicated columnist. His columns have appeared in a wide number of newspapers and journals. Madsen is a regular contributor on Russia Today. He has written The Handbook of Personal Data Protection (London: Macmillan, 1992); Genocide and Covert Operations in Africa 1993-1999 (Edwin Mellen Press, 1999); Jaded Tasks: Big Oil, Black Ops & Brass Plates and Overthrow a Fascist Regime on $15 a Dayand co-authored America’s Nightmare: The Presidency of George Bush II (Dandelion, 2003).

Ukraine’s Anti-Nazi Partisans Confront US Sponsored Kiev Regime

By Eric Zuesse

Global Research, December 13, 2014

Region: Russia and FSU

In-depth Report: UKRAINE REPORT

Just as happened when nazism (racist fascism — then in the form of Germany’s Nazi Party) conquered Europe in the 1940s, today’s Ukraine is seeing sabotage by courageous anti-nazi partisans against the country’s nazi Government, the regime that was installed by the United States in a coup on February 22nd. U.S. State Department’s Victoria Nuland had selected Ukraine’s new ruler or Prime Minister, “Yats” Yatsenyuk, just weeks before the coup, on February 4th.

As soon as he came to power, he appointed nazis to all top national security posts, and to many other posts, including the central bank, which promptly shipped $5 billion in gold to the U.S. Federal Reserve vault in NYC, to reimburse the $5 billion that the U.S. had spent to bring Ukraine’s nazis to power.

Dedicated partisans against the resulting genocide in the east of Ukraine are now carefully targeting for bombings the most devoted nazis. Members of Ukraine’s ultra-nazi Azov Battalion, which was formed right after the coup (and is heavily subsidized by billionaire Ihor Kolomoysky, who has hired Joe Biden’s son and a friend of John Kerry), are especially being targeted. Many members of the Azov Battalion are openly admirers of Adolf Hitler, and some even publicly display their swastika tattoos. For example, a social spot for Azov members was recently blown up by partisans. In Ukraine, not only Christian nazis but also Jewish ones are united in their shared hatred of Russia and of ethnic Russians. Perhaps Jewish and Christian nazis are postponing their ultimate religious war against one-another in order first to bring about their shared hope for a U.S.-Russia nuclear Armageddon. But in any case, Barack Obama and his CIA and State Department are pushing for it, and the U.S. Congress are virtually united in their drive to bring it about.

Ukraine’s anti-nazi partisans are trying to defend themselves and their families from, above all, the U.S. and European aristocracies, who crave control over Russia and its resources, and who apparently don’t care how many people must die in order to bring it about. These aristocrats are willing to employ even overt nazis to do it.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.