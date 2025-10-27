Shabbos-Goyim

Israel Shamir • October 23, 2025

The late saint of the communist calendar, Rosa Luxemburg, often called her opponents ‘Shabbos-goyim,’ meaning servants of the Jews. A Shabbos-goy is a non-Jew who toadies to every wish and whim of the Jews, especially in politics, or a non-Jew who is heavily supportive of Israel, says the dictionary. They are a breed apart.

One can argue about how successfully Jews rule the countries they lead. There are more- and less-successful examples. Usually, Jewish rule is good for the king and his coterie, and bad for the ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry. The policies of a foreign cosmopolitan elite might be resisted by the majority population of any country, but once a class of Shabbos goyim has been developed, nobody is able to escape Jewish rule, inevitably ruining the country. That happened with Poland; it was a mighty kingdom that had successfully fought Russia and Turkey. But the Poles allowed the Jews to manage their country, and in no time, Poland collapsed and was partitioned. This happened with Russia; heavy Jewish influence had brought it to the very brink of collapse in 1991, and only with great difficulty was Putin able to stabilise the country. Since the 2014 American coup Ukraine has been ruled by Jews, and now it is being destroyed.

The United States is a country ruled by Shabbos goyim, starting with LBJ, that is, after Nixon. Donald Trump, seemingly an imposing man of respectable age, height and weight, also turned out to be a Shabbos goy. He admitted that much himself when speaking in the Knesset. It turns out that he most often met with a couple of American Jews, casino owners, and they had financed his path to the White House. Even young Kushner, his son-in-law, and older Kushner, his father-in-law, a well-known and convicted fraudster (like most Jewish businessmen), and now the US ambassador to Paris, determine Trump’s actions. Their plan is to destroy Gaza and build a country club for Jews on its ruins, and make a fortune from it.

Americans practically have no choice – all the competing politicians are Shabbos-goyim. Out of 535, there is just one American congressman, Thomas Massie, who doesn’t take Jewish bribes, but what he can do alone? Eventually, the US will collapse, because a country led by pet Shabbos goyim must collapse – and should collapse, because the government does not represent the American people. The power of AIPAC over the US Congress proves that the US is ruled by Jewish donors. Between the Jewish oligarchs and their Shabbos goyim they have pocketed practically all the media. Much of this Jewish largess has been lifted directly from the US Treasury.

“Unconditional support for Israel is a critical litmus test of acceptability by the major media in the U.S. Prospective pundits ‘earn their stripes’ by showing their devotion to Israel (and, presumably other Jewish issues). It seems difficult to explain the huge tilt toward Israel in the absence of some enormous selective factor as the result of individual attitudes. And there is the obvious suggestion that while the Jews on this list must be seen as ethnic actors, the non-Jews are certainly making an excellent career move in taking the positions they do”, wrote Kevin Macdonald.

What are the immanent qualities of a society ruled by Shabbos goyim? The first is the gap between the rich and the normal citizens. The rich are rewarded and become more rich, and the average citizen becomes more and more poor. In any country there will be wealth disparity, but not of such magnitude. This is because the Jews raise up their friends and strangle their enemies. They are very consistent about this. When they gain the upper hand, they seize the treasury and freely share the country’s wealth with their Shabbos goyim compatriots. If you are pro-Jew, you and your family will be lionized in the media and showered with lucrative contracts. If you even drag your feet, you will find yourself pilloried and impoverished. This is the lesson they teach, and they are not shy about it.

The second – its wars. The Jews love wars, and so do their Shabbos goyim. They do not like the wars well enough to participate, just enough to instigate and enjoy the results. Their national bird is the chicken-hawk, such is the typical Jewish attitude toward wars. The Jews were at the front lines instigating WWI, WWII, the Iraq and Iran wars, and all the smaller regional wars, but they step aside and let their Shabbos goyim lead from behind the lines once the conflict begins. If the war becomes unpopular, it is the Shabbos goy who takes the blame. Most famous Shabbos goyim in the US, such as Lindsey Graham, never went to a war, but always voted for them. Recently our chief Shabbos goy, President Trump, promised to beef up Graham’s election campaign, supporting him because he is a Neocon (and we all know what that means). Even the most belligerent sort of Jews, the Israelis, prefer to kill weaponless Palestinian farmers, or pour their missiles on their enemies from afar. Now US Jews are pushing their Shabbos goyim administration to fight Russia by supporting the Ukrainian Shabbos goyim in their war. They know perfectly well that Russians and Ukrainians lived for hundreds of years in perfect union, that is until Mme Nuland arrived, equipped with billions of dollars to instigate her Jewish coup and her Jewish war.

The Shabbos goyim who rule the land on behalf of their Jewish masters have no empathy for their subjects. Just zero. That’s actually Jewish religious dogma: a Jew is forbidden to have compassion to a Goy. And at the same time, all Jews are required to assist all other Jews. Thus, they plot against goyim. There’s no getting around it. In Stanley Kubrick’s 2001, HAL 9000 was embedded with a directive to distrust the crew, eventually resulting in the destruction of the crew and the destruction of the mission. Similarly, Jews are taught to distrust the goyim, even their own Shabbos goyim. When Jewish distrust ripens into Jewish revolution, even the collaborators pay the full price. Religious Jews hate the goyim ‘because Talmud’. Non-religious Jews hate goyim ‘because race’. There is just no reasoning with them.

But the most important marker of a society ruled by Shabbos goyim is public policy in opposition to Christ. That is the norm the whole Jewish edifice is built upon. And indeed, the Church and Christ have been pushed away by government policies in the US and in all its allies. They forbid every reference to Christmas, preferring Winter Holidays. Instead of the Beatitudes of Christ, US schools and offices display the Decalogue, the Ten Commandments of the Old Testament. In the Jewish understanding, “Thou shall not murder” means only “Thou shall not murder a Jew”. According to Jewish Law, the killing of a Goy is a minor offence, if at all. Most Christians do not understand that the Noahide Laws are meant to replace Christianity. “The seven Noahide laws are a set of moral and ethical principles from Jewish tradition that are considered to be binding on all of humanity, not just the Jewish people.” Lay adherents who promote the Noahide Laws as ecumenical and deride the tenets of Christianity as divisive might as well be called Jewish. They hate Christ so much that they prefer to live in a “secular state” under Jewish rule. Like the term “Christ is King”, Christian and Muslim states are forbidden by definition, just because such things cannot be theirs.

In England, a country leading the rest in their march to a Jewish ordered universe, it is forbidden even to refer to the patron-saint of England, St. George, and a lot of Brits were arrested for raising this banner. Here is the ruse employed by England’s Shabbos goyim: they claimed they did it for the sake of Muslim immigrants, not for the Jews. It is a lie – Muslims adore Christ, His Mother and St. George (they call him ‘Al Hadr’, and there are multiple shrines bearing his glorious name). This lie has the useful effect of turning the Muslims and Christians against each other. Here is the historical wrap-up so far: First, the Shabbos goyim are directed to bomb Muslim countries into the Stone Age; second, the Jewish priesthood preaches that it is their Christian moral duty to accept Muslim refuges; third, Christians and Muslims are trained to battle each other in their urban prisons, to the profit and delight of the Jews and their Shabbos goyim.

Is there a special method that Jews and Shabbos goyim use to manage the countries that fall under their rule? Definitely. First, destroy your subjects’ independence, so they must rely upon government aid. Second, establish strict controls so that no one can escape. The origin of this system is attributed in the Bible to Joseph, who (1) made the Egyptian peasants poor, and (2) made them dependent upon the ruler’s beneficence. In short, the usual Jewish method of rule is control of populations by dismantling the economy (vulture capitalism) and top-down infusions of government money to cooperative Shabbos goyim and the districts they rule.

Palestine is a comfortable land, where peasants might live off the land and the sea, modestly, but sufficiently. The very first thing the Jews did in Gaza was to destroy every possible way the natives could provide for themselves, whether it be fishing or agriculture, and then put the enclave under medieval siege. They also uprooted their ancient olive groves because olive trees give olive oil to their owners, and thus they can live independent of the Jewish economy. That is not allowed under Jewish rule.

The Gaza mass murder was expected to open the eyes of everybody still not fully aware of genocidal nature of the Jewish paradigm. It is not the first mass murder in Palestine: I remember the genocide unleashed at the Second Intifada, from 2000 to 2005, that was every bit as terrible as the Gaza genocide. The method is always the same: drive the peons into poverty, then put the levers of power into Jewish hands.

Nod your head wisely, but guess what: the US is going the same way. Its middle class is evaporating under heavy taxes, the Shabbos goy rich are becoming richer and pay little or no taxes; meanwhile the poor queue for free soup. Soon the American Republic will collapse, as must all states governed by Jews. The Jewish state of Israel would have collapsed a long time ago, but its bigger brother, the US, supports it relentlessly. Just over the last two months the US granted to Israel 40 billion dollars.

It’s not the first time the Jews and their Shabbos goyim have taken control of a functioning state. I have no doubt that the result will be the same as always. But do not despair! Our friend Gilad Atzmon recently posted this encouraging comment:

“The American New Right awakens, free of party politics or any form of correctness. It didn’t take MAGA prime agitators too long to turn against their leader once they realised that he didn’t actually have any plan to deliver. It didn’t take them too long to identify that the elephant in the room has been of a kosher nature and for more than a while. If ‘Jewish power’ is a taboo topic within left circles and western Palestinian solidarity groups (they will go as far as discussing ‘Zionist power’), in the American Right no one seems to be afraid of referring to the J word and the tribe’s dominance within American life. The shift that we see in American Right currently may be way more significant than decades of Western left-leaning Palestinian solidarity for the obvious reason that the American Right and Christian Right have awakened to the true morbid nature of the Jewish State and the theology that made it into what it is. Jewish theology or religion in general, and that is beyond understanding of the Left.”

As E Michael Jones says, we must break the Jew Taboo. By censoring ourselves, we make it impossible to discuss the elephant in the room. Sun Tzu says: “Without knowledge of your own strengths and weaknesses (knowing yourself) and an understanding of your enemy’s capabilities and intentions (knowing the enemy), you cannot achieve victory and are destined to lose.” By being willfully blind to a foreign anti-Christian elite in our midst, we ensure their victory. We are willing to fight the culture war only after deliberately putting blinders on, lest we offend. Our enemy (who we must charitably tolerate) has no such compunction; they are like Abimelek pressing his attack against the city until he captures it, kills its people, destroys the city and finally scatters salt over it.

This is the future of every American city that refuses to open its eyes to reality. The cards have already been dealt: the traditional economic powerhouses of every US city have been dismantled and exported to China. Meanwhile, the only prosperous American cities are those being given lucrative Federal contracts to support the re-election campaigns of cooperative Shabbos goyim. The carrot and stick method is an effective way to train captive populations, but so far the US has been large enough to resist the worst of their depredations. When the East is squeezed, the population escapes West. When the West Coast is squeezed, the population escapes to Idaho. Like a Boa Constrictor, every time we find space they tighten their hold.

Most people believe the cities are already lost. What they don’t understand is that the poorest city is freer than the richest, because the wealth of rich cities is dispensed by the Shabbos goyim to please their masters. It is ultimately self-destructive, and I suppose they get what they deserve. The sad part is watching poor US cities competing to attract the favour of International Jewry. They prostitute themselves instead of engaging in honest labour. The gem at the heart of MAGA is US manufacturing. Without manufacturing, MAGA is just more Jewish hot air and government handouts. If Trump builds the US manufacturing base he will make MAGA voters happy but he will make International Jewry unhappy. If Trump avoids “foreign entanglements” he will make MAGA voters happy but he will make International Jewry unhappy. I wonder what he will do?

Edited by Paul Bennett