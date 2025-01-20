Please, talk less, make as less comment as possible. Let the Jews KNOW as little about your preparation as possible. They are observing you, your moves, your people’s reaction, and taking note seriously . Learn from Hezbollah’s deadly mistake. It’s time to recoup, reorganize as much and as stealthy as possible. Do not expose yourself with what you have.

You already knew and understoond that you have been dealing with such non-human creatures that respect nothing and will stop at nothing.

Be vigilante! All the best Palestinians! Great sacrifice ..but not in vain!

Please, Learn from this REALITY of today world! This photo tells more about the West than trillion words