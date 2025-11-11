Folks, back in my days of PhiQuyenChinh.Org at WordPress.com I knew the Jewish orange clown was a Jewish clown when this clown ran a TV show called “Apprentice.” As an online-political commentator and political writer (I had entered this “slump” before the beginning of 21th Century -C 1999 and jumped out around 2015 or so) I did a little research. That’s how I knew this crook had been a Jewish clown (Kosha Nostra) from the start back then. Hence I have always called him the Jewish clown ever since despite protest from quite a few of my American readers at wordpress.com!

Anyway, the reason I re-post these old information is to remind all Arab/Muslims and those Americans who truly want to “do something about” this current absurdity, madness, and insanity within their country, and that the “plot” runs deeper than most of our “experts” could fathom!

With the benefit of hindsight, you and I have witnessed that almost 99% of the experts was wrong and still have been wrong about the whole thing especially on the Jewish orange clown! Except just some such as F. William Engdahl who was right about “the project for war” and the “theatrical play of left vs right red vs blue” to catapult the Jewish clown onto top position to do their bid.

There was no real fight of left vs right red vs blue behind the closed doors. There never will be! And never forget that most of the so-called “Leaked Info” have been “controlled leaks” by whom you know!

The only aspect, most important aspect that F. William Engdahl missed was the Jewishness of the Project for War!

So, as always, I am not going to repeat myself here. I let you folks, those who really want to understand the whole thing in front of you, hidden in plain sight, work out by yourselves and come to your own conclusion.

They have been successfully gone to this far without being detected without meaningful objection and challenge- not because THEY are clever, but because most people have never used their brain properly!

People have often just read the headlines then skim over.. believe the words of “leaders,” their “documents without scrutinise their actions, what they did, have done and are doing… then assume that they have already known everything!

Original sources:

https://journal-neo.su/2016/11/25/the-dangerous-deception-called-the-trump-presidency/

https://journal-neo.su/2017/01/09/is-trump-the-back-door-man-for-henry-a-kissinger-co/