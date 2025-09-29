Caveat: I am an anarchist who has no meat in statist circus. I just analyse the situation according to their “statist legal text-book” to warn the people of the Jewish-A about something NOT right! Something that is destroying their life and their Liberty.

==

Anyone in the USA who read the “Constitution” and understand the “State rights” can see that a State Governor is the sovereign of the State who has the power to arrest ICE agents or anyone who violates the sovereignty of the State, especially when the Federal Government violates the Constitution and act “unconstitutionally!”

But then why have these opposition Governors i.e California not done so… but just talk tough? Are they waiting for something else?