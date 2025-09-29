PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Twig's avatar
Twig
3h

Federal law superseded state law & what is happening is not illegal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by TheTaoOfAnarchy
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PhiQuyenChinh (TheTaoOfAnarchy)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture