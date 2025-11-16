Today I was browsing around the net to see what our “experts” saying about the financial and economic situation for the last quarter and their “forecast” on the near future… As usual, these so-called “experts” don’t have a clue, except beating around the mainstream narrative based on government “policies!”

The global ruling class- not just in one nation- has been wrecking the whole thing on purpose! They goal is to push everyone on the edge in order to subdue the masses and tighten their control over the masses more effectively.

IF I HAD a little bit more fiats- I would buy some more BTC, BCH and XMR for medium and long term future financial survival.

For short term hedging against the nose dive inflation of fiats, I would buy some small amount of gold so that I will convert back to fiats when I need to buy some necessary thing,

One minute Real-Time cryptos trading and BTC- BCH transacting