Folks! I was so happy to come across this OLD FINAL MESSAGES by Aaron Hawkins a.k.a the https://stormcloudsgathering.com/ who is living in France! At last I have found a person who dares call to overthrow government on... Youtube! I am so happy to know that at least there is one more person like me with strong conviction about the only solution for this crime against humanity, that is to overthrow governments. We both agree on the fear of death and the key to overcome that fear in order to defense life and freedoms : "The root of all fear is death. Coming to terms with death is the root of all courage"

Final Messages – Part 1 – How the Mandates End

by Aaron Hawkins a.k.a https://stormcloudsgathering.com/

OCTOBER 15, 2021

October 15th, 2021 was the date chosen to mark the dawn of a new iron curtain. All around the world the political, corporate and religious elites synchronized enforcement of employment mandates and health passport systems under the guise of public health. It didn’t matter that the official rationale for these measures had been thoroughly debunked. It didn’t matter that the risk benefit calculations for children were nonsensical. It didn’t matter that strikes and protests against the mandates were intensifying, and were already revealing cracks in the system. The elites would push forward because they were committed now, and this will be their undoing.

This date was not chosen at random. The full significance of this symbolic act can only be understood in the context of the ancient Roman tradition of the October horse. We’ll touch upon that later, but let’s be very clear and unequivocal about one thing right up front: those behind this scheme are evil. Most people still haven’t realized just how evil but something is definitely itching in the back of their minds. You knew the politicians were corrupt. You knew the revolving door between corporations and government had eroded the rule of law, but when humanity sees what these clowns try next it’s going to blow their minds.

For some this will spark a spiritual awakening. In times of great suffering, the veil grows thin. For others it will mark the descent into a mass psychosis. In their fear of death they will learn the hard way that some fates are far worse.

We’re going to describe how this ends in brutal terms. We’re not going to pander to the delusional, and we’re not going to sugar coat it for mass consumption. This message isn’t for the compliant; the sheep who line up willingly in the final hour. These are not the ones who will decide the outcome. Their propensity for self delusion seals their fate sooner than they could imagine.

For those with the courage to look this nightmare in the face and fight back against all odds, this will come as a message of hope. The elites have miscalculated. Their timing is off, but more importantly they underestimated the opposition. This will not end well for them at all.

For those on the fence this could be interpreted as a warning. For the complicit it will probably feel like a threat. In truth it is neither. The time for warnings has long since past. The rest of this story will be settled by lions. You know who you are, even if no one around you has a clue.

In this brief era that we refer to as The New Iron Curtain, those who refuse to hand over their bodily autonomy are to be banished from society, fired from their jobs, and barred from travel. It starts with medical apartheid, but it won’t stop there.

Many of the horrors that follow are avoidable but are almost guaranteed to unfold for the simple reason that the average person does not believe that a crime of this magnitude is possible in the modern age. They fail to realize that by accepting incremental violations of the Nuremberg code they are creating the precise conditions that gave rise to that tribunal. And in much the same way, their participation makes them complicit.

So how do we get to a Nuremberg 2.0? How do we get from point A (medical apartheid and coerced experimentation) to point B (justice with teeth)? The short answer is war. The elites have declared it on their own people. They marked it symbolically by choosing October 15th — The Sacrifice of the October horse. In Roman times this was an offering to Mars, the god of war. In this context the translation is simple. They are starting this war on purpose, and they intend to use it to their advantage.

But in their arrogance they have committed many grievous errors. Their invocations are corrupt and profane. They have transgressed Common Law, International Law and Spiritual law. The forces they have awakened cannot be bent to their will. They will reap no benefit by invoking the Red Horse. Nor will the black horse ride down the path they have planned, the scales do not find in their favor. They will get their war — a real war with all of its horrors. They will also get their famine to accompany their plague. They’ll even enjoy a brief moment where it seem as though they’ve won, but they will not like what comes next.

Even as the final cards in their tower were put into place the wind was already beginning to stir. Errors were compounding. The timeline was becoming less and less realistic, and the even the trick up their sleeve would go terribly wrong.

Rather than gain power, they would lose everything. They would run but find no refuge. The tribunals would be decisive, the executions public and brutal. Their names and crimes will live in infamy for generations.

You will hear of civil wars that cross borders in unexpected ways. You hear of monuments and strongholds toppled and burned. Even the evil that hides within the church will be given no quarter. This is how their story ends and a new era begins.