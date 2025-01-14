UPDATED (19h00 Tues 14-Jan-2025 Aust-Mel-Time)
I have to give credit to the Jews for what they have uniquely unprecedentedly achieved: successfully killing humanity in people around the world, and making the whole world cowardly and stupid... shamelessly!
Look around you know and tell me how many persons you know and talk to are really disturbed by the Jewish genocide of Palestinians and by the images/videos of Palestinian children being shot in the head? How many persons you know and talk to are aware of the cold blood murder of Hind Rajab?
I rest my case!
===
It’s not just ONLY futile but completely stupid trying to arouse sympathy and pity from a “world community” and “world institutions” which have NOT ONLY been doing nothing but cowardly being complicit and even participating with the Jews as Palestinian children have been being shot in the head while playing outside, burned to death while sleeping… Not just one child, not ten, not one hundred, not just one thousand… not even tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands … but millions Palestinian children have been bombed, burned alive, shot in the head, and being starved to death right now…since 1948…
Don’t ever be brainlessly deceived by using 7 October 2023 as the “beginning of the genocide”
And for such prolonged genocide… no one lifted a finger to stop such unprecedented demonic genocide by the demonic Jews. Still counting as we speak!
You see, who would give a fuck about journalists? Especially Palestinian journalists? Even Americans have been murdered by the Jews and … nothing burger at all! Everyone just cowardly moved on!
These Palestinian journalists, whilst being brave doing their noble calling… but are so silly in playing such stupid “racial card” and “victim card”
To the Jewish slavery cowardly Abrahamic West. Simply not working! Worse in the Abrahamic Muslim/Arab world!
Remember USS Liberty?
Remember Rachel Corrie (Bulldozed by Jews on March 16, 2003)
James Henry Miller (murdered by Jews on 2 May, 2003)
Tom Hurndall was shot in the head by Jewish sniper on 13 January, 2004
Turkish Solidarity Ship, ‘Mavi Marmara’
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi (shot on6 September, 2024)
And… NOTHING burger at all!
The “world community” and “world media” will cry with their tear of blood when Jewish children are shot in the head and burned to death while sleeping the same way the Jews have done to the Palestinian! (Remember the short-lived 40 beheaded Jewish babies?)
But who would dare to carry out such “Justice?” Abrahamic mindset peoples? Not a chance!
They would cut each others’ throats, kill each others’ children.. but would never dare to touch the demonic Yahweh chosen rats!
Of course, unless the Jews will do it again to their own Jews as they did during 1940s -1950s... But back then Jews and the West all blamed those falseflags-terrorism on ArabMuslims! They still shamelessly do it now!
Please, Palestinians, please... You have been suffering it all! No one in the world has endured of such horrible atrocity and unprecedented plight you have been enduring ever since 1948!
But please … don’t fall into such nativity and waste your precious energy and time at this juncture of humanity’s history, particularly at your own existential moment!
I am with you all the way from the beginning to the day you are free. But I cannot be with you in your silliness and naivety, especially your cowardice if any!
That’s me!
The Earth is rife with herd animals. You understand the mentality. You're one. You complain of those you're 100% dependent on BY CHOICE with 0 willingness-ability to even contemplate HOW ALL CREATURES DEAL WITH PARASITES ONCE THEY ARE SEEN! You even deny how "the jew" owns you though you're well aware, aren't you*? MONEY IS YOUR CHOSEN GOD! (IN FACE OF WHICH NO OTHER GOD MAY EXIST!*) NOT MORALITY, NOT JUSTICE and certainly not Love! YOU VENERATE WHAT YOU SUPPORT AND YOU SUPPORT "THE JEW"! Out of sheer laziness and childish fear of abandoning eternal childhood!
"THE JEW" CREATES AND CONTROLS YOUR GOD SO "THE JEW" MUST BE HELD WELL ABOVE ALL JUSTICE FOR CAPITOL CRIMINALITY IN THE HERDS COLLECTIVE "JUDAIC MIND LOCK"! OR YOU WOULD BE DOING AS I AM! This is what the behavior of all shows rather clearly. You et all are denied liberals, denied herd animals I am coming to see are not unwilling but incapable. You cannot comprehend what is meant in these as you're suffering the internal havoc and spoiled blood "the jew" has made you et al BY YOUR ACQUIESCENCE OF THE CREATIONS OF LIVING EVIL IN YOUR POCKETS AND YOUR BANK ACCOUNT! You et all reflect these perfectly; "You have not begun to appreciate the real depth of our guilt. We are intruders. We are disturbers. We are subverters. We have taken your natural world, your ideals, your destiny, and played havoc with them.”- Marcus Eli Ravage, Jewish author, quote from January 1928 issue of Century Magazine
"We Jews have spoiled the blood of all races. We have tarnished and broken their power. we have made everything foul, rotten, decomposed and decayed." (The Way To Zion, Munzer)
Can spoiled blood be made Right again? Like spoiled milk can be? Can those who no longer comprehend what our Natural World is return to what is not comprehended and feared more than death? Does it matter that you et al have exactly 0 ability to vocalize that fear realistically since efforts at peoples growing up has been https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrPBdLiqMb0?
Your fear of Adulthood is an aspect of the judaic mind lock. That mind lock being the wall you keep in repair to prevent any growing into WHAT YOU DEMAND GOVERNMENT AND CURRENCIES BE IN YOUR HERD MENTALITY! You want to be ruled and since "power corrupts" you demand to be ruled by 'the jew"! You et al simply deny reality.
I've been screaming we must kill all who comprise "the jew" as humanity moves away from eternal childhood (shown by dependence and allowing authorities to exist) into the Adulthood YOU et al fear more than death!
This Manly, this Adult effort must be engaged in worldwide or all must accept AND ARE accepting continued warfare, poison as medicine, lies as education-law and government geared to rob not protect! YOU KNOW THIS but the alternative YOU CLAIM TO BE (Anarchist) is so far outside your CHOSEN reach you believe living as Adults is; in the words of Jim Risoli, "undoable"!
This because you, et al DEMAND TO REMAIN HERD ANIMALS NOT GROW UP AND TAKE AND HOLD YOUR POWER OF FORCE** YOURSELF! You et al refuse to understand THAT OUR RIGHT IS THE SAME AS "THE JEW"S AND ONLY ONE RIGHT EXISTS OR CAN EXIST! ALL ELSE ARE THE PRIVILEGES HANDED BY FARMERS TO THE HERD! THAT RIGHT IS THE WILLINGNESS TO KILL OUTLAWS ON SIGHT COMBINED WITH THE ADULT COMPREHENSION TO KNOW WHAT CONSTITUTES AN OUTLAW! You et al voluntarily and by lying to yourselves and all you encounter support capitol criminality because doing so allows you et al to be free from Adult Responsibility!
*“Money is the universal, self-constituted value of all things. Hence it has robbed the whole world... of its proper value. Money is the alienated essence of man's labour and life, and this alien essence dominates him as he worships it.”―Karl Marx, On the Jewish Question
"What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly God? Money.…. Money is the jealous god of Israel, in face of which no other god may exist. Money degrades all the gods of man – and turns them into commodities…. The bill of exchange is the real god of the Jew. His god is only an illusory bill of exchange…. The chimerical nationality of the Jew is the nationality of the merchant, of the man of money in general." Karl Marx
**"Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild