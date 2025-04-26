Yes, they might believe such stories, but still the critical point is WHY none of them ever mention the fact of the Promised land Yinon Plan in any serious “public conversation?” While, Jews, settlers and their Rabbis have always bragged about this.

I once listened to Sheikh Imran Hosein explaining about this story. Sheikh Imran Hosein is the only Muslim scholar I consider knowledgeable and wise since I first heard about him through his conversation with the Saker at his home in Trinidad and Tobago.

https://x.com/trtworld/status/1803499237235195930