ODDS AND ENDS

12 August 2024 by Observer

Folks, after reading this analysis, I just wonder HOW MANY people on this planet actually took the red-pill! Unfortunately, not many! Even the most well informed minority still refuse to see the chosen rats roaming around the room…still refuse to see Putin-Russia, China et all ARE NOT part of solution but part of the bigger problem… And worst still believe the statist system of government can provide solutions.

Why do such “smart people” stop using their brain when it comes to the Jews and statism? Espcially the so-called “Putinists.” Putin-Russia is just a shithole like every nation-state!

Have they ever condidered these “facts”:

The Muslim Arab world keeps sign “agreements” one after another with the rats and the West despite their records of lies and breaking their own words and agression!

The Muslim/Arab world stands strongly with the Palestinians by keeping export their oils and other stuffs to the Jewish genociders!

Putin-Russia has been fighting an “existential war” against the Jewish-kraine and the West by keeping exporting their oils and gas and other stuffs to… its own existential enemies!

Putin-Russia, a nuclear super-power, has been attacked right inside their own soil. In my own estimation, around 50 thousands Russians (soldiers and civilians) have been killed since the so-called SMO! (10 years war in Vietnam, (1963-1973) the Jewish-A lost only 58 thousands useful idiots)

Afganistan was accused of 911 and Iraq was accused of WMD both cases without any evidence at all. Look what happened to them!

People Lives Are Just Pawns in Their Chess Board of Power!

In Russia, the case of Wagner Group vs. Ministry of Defense appears to be coming to a close. Around eight deputy ministers of defense have been relieved of their jobs, with some of them being arrested. The general complaint seems to be corruption. Former Defense Minister General Shoigu was transferred to the position of Secretary of the Security Council following Putin’s re-election victory. The new defense minister, Belousov, is a civilian and comes from an economic and business background.

During the early stage of the Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine, the Wagner Group, a private, paramilitary organization, had entered the fighting and became famous for its siege and capture of Bakhmut, an industrial town on the shore of the Azov Sea. The leader/owner of Wagner, Prigozhin, became a celebrity in Russia. This success, however, was not appreciated by the regular Russian army due to a number of factors. In basic terms, the disagreement was also over funding and control, with the Shoigu & Co. enterprise competing with the Prigozhin & Co. enterprise. The Ministry began to squeeze Wagner to the extent that Prigozhin carried out a minor mutiny and decided to march on Moscow to seek relief. Pregozhin stated that his disagreement was with Shoigu and that the matter needed to be brought to Putin’s attention for a solution. This has been typical of Putin’s career, where he has acted more as a mediator, arbitrator, referee, and umpire during his long climb to the top in Russia. The Ministry vs. Wagner business tussle was similar in principle to the business feuds between oligarchs that broke out during the Yeltsin era.

Although Prigozhin was appealing to Putin for support, Prigozhin’s actions were an embarrassment to the Kremlin. It put Putin in a difficult spot, as he could not publicly side with Wagner and offend the Ministry which was in the middle of ramping up in a wartime situation. But he could not side publicly with the Ministry since Pregozhin was a celebrity in Russia due to his war exploits. As a result, the Kremlin held meetings with all concerned, issued various vacuous statements, moved people around, and essentially tried to get the whole mess out of the news. Another Russian general, Surovikin, famous for building the defensive line named after him, was caught up in the crisis reportedly due for being too closely associated with Prigozhin. Surovikin was removed from the Ukraine operation and ended up being transferred to a position with the Commonwealth of Independent States.

After a suitable length of time, it so happened that half of the case was closed when Prigozhin and many of his top staff were killed in an airplane crash. Wagner was reorganized and folded into other Russian organizations. Now it appears that the other half of the case is being closed. Shoigu & Co. has been shut down and the top staff of the business portion have been separated or jailed. Most likely the reason that it was not taken care of earlier was due to a wish to wait until after the presidential election and the normal re-shuffle of the cabinet, as well as waiting until it became clear that Ukraine was losing the fight. An interesting episode, but case essentially closed.

Another area where Russia has been in a tight spot is the case of Israel vs. Iran in the West Asia war. Russia has again acted more in terms of mediation, arbitration, refereeing, and a sort of impartiality in order to continue the Kremlin practice of diplomacy and talking to everyone on all sides of the issue. A million or so former Russians have been living in Israel, with relatives, friends, and business back home in Russia. These factors have had to be considered by the Kremlin. As a result, Russia did not let Syria shoot down Israeli planes, even though the Israelis continued to bomb locations in Syria, especially places where Israel claimed the Iranians were present. Also, Russia was not especially friendly to Iran in the early years of the current century. The question now is whether this approach is still the preference of the Kremlin.

After all, at one point Putin was talking about joining NATO and becoming closer to integration with the rest of Europe. In other words, becoming another regular, normal ‘Western’ country. Israel was still portrayed as a plucky group of religious refugees living in Kibbutz and making the desert bloom. All that is now defunct and Israel is widely viewed by the Global Majority as a rogue state and one committing war crimes. NATO is now at war with Russia in all domains, killing Russian soldiers on the battlefield in Ukraine, and bombing civilians in Russia. Russia has left Europe behind and is now engaging with Asia and Africa instead. In addition, Iran has joined the SCO and BRICS, and has become a key transit player with Russia, China, and India. In contrast, Israel and the United States (US) are joined at the hip, so to speak, as evidenced by the positive reception afforded Netanyahu when he addressed the US Congress last month. There is little or no evidence that Israel is doing anything to get the US to dial down its war against Russia. No apparent neoconservative, Zionist, or Israel Lobby action to remove the sanctions on Russia, or to bring the fighting in Ukraine to a halt by ending support for the Ukrainian government. It is kind of strange that the prime minister of the Zionist government of Israel did not use the opportunity before Congress to call for a halt to US support for the neoNazi government of Ukraine. It does not now seem that Russia owes Israel anything, since Israel is locked in an embrace with the US.

It is not surprising then, that reports are surfacing that Russia is beginning to provide more military aid to the Axis of Resistance. The details are murky and controversial, but the aid allegedly focuses on air defense systems for Iran and anti-shipping weapons for Yemen. Such aid would be in line with Putin’s statement about Russia providing more assistance to proxy fighters in order to counteract the US practice. Aid to Yemen is very pertinent since recent articles in the US mainstream press are raising questions about the viability of aircraft carriers in modern wartime. The Yemen Resistance has already said that it will attack US aircraft carriers, the question is what weapons they have that would be successful? The US sent the USS Eisenhower home after Yemen claimed to have attacked it in the Red Sea (denied by the US) and now the USS Truman is being sent home to America. The latter will be replaced by the USS Lincoln. We may find out if the carriers are truly unsinkable.

The world is currently awaiting the Iranian response to the assassination of the Hamas diplomat in Tehran last month. Various scenarios are possible and the US is beefing up its military forces in the Middle East in order to protect Israel. The thought seems to be that Iran will do something similar to the strike it made against Israel following the assassination of the Iranian general in Damascus last April. The US general in charge of CENTCOM visited the countries surrounding Israel to arrange cooperative efforts to intercept Iranian weapons heading toward Israel. The last time several countries declined the honor and claimed to remain neutral. The US is increasing its military forces in Syria and Iraq, despite both countries having asked the US to leave their territory. The US appears oblivious to the viewpoint that their forces in these countries could be considered hostages of the Resistance, rather than useful protectors of Israel. If serious large-scale fighting broke out, the Resistance could attack the US bases with a multitude of drones and missiles, and mobilize many thousands of fighters. The Americans would be too busy trying to save themselves to worry about whatever was happening elsewhere. The US strategy is more for a limited or demonstration attack by Iran against Israel and not for a regional war that Israel appears to be trying to evoke. The real question is whether the US could really protect Israel if Bibi gets the war he is provoking.

The Axis of Resistance has a problem in deciding how to respond to the provocations by Israel. A symmetrical response of assassinating Israeli officials and bombing Israeli schools and hospitals is not considered a good idea. Yet allowing Israel to continue its actions is not a good idea either. The difficultly is how to come up with an asymmetrical response that really hurts Israel, but does not cause worse damage to the Axis or set off some sort of nuclear blowup. The previous Iranian response of a demonstration strike against Israeli airbases and spy headquarters showed that Iran could get its more sophisticated missiles past the Israeli and US defenses, but it failed to stop additional Israeli provocations. Some possibilities range from having the Resistance in Syria and Iraq step up their attacks on US bases in those countries and make it really unpleasant for the US forces, to the Yemen Resistance getting even more serious about attacking ships bound to or from Israeli ports. This would be part of an intensified effort to damage the Israeli economy and encourage domestic discord inside Israel. Even the limited fighting so far has caused business failures, reduced tourism, and discouraged foreign direct investment in Israel. Yemen might also put a much higher effort and intensity into attacks on US and other NATO naval vessels supporting Israel, especially since NATO continues to bomb Yemen. Iran’s direct action might be to aim its response at the Israeli warplanes that continue to bomb Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. Direct strikes with no warning on the airfields, hangers and planes would be a step up from the previous demonstration strikes.

The difficulty for the Resistance is that Israel is heavily backed by one superpower, the US, while the superpower backing for the Resistance has been tenuous at best. China has recently moved to provide greater support for the Palestinians by getting the 14 different factions to agree on a common front. While this amounts to an increase in diplomatic support, there is little news about any military or economic support from China. Current events suggest that Russia might be stepping up its support for the Resistance as a fallout from NATO activities involving Ukraine. The cross-border attacks by Ukraine into the Russian Kursk area and the Ukrainian claim of support for the attacks on Russian interests in Mali certainly aggravate the situation.

It is clear that the US is stepping up its war against Russia and China, rather than calming down and seeking some sort of peaceful coexistence. Assassinations, coups, and color revolutions are taking place all over the world, and the US appears to be going for broke. The US has even managed to offend India by using a coup in Pakistan and a color revolution in Bangladesh to place governments less friendly to India in power in both countries. The US also reportedly supported the opposition in the recent Indian elections. In light of all this, it is difficult for India to continue with the Quad grouping and the US meddling makes it more difficult for India to achieve its desired role in the Non-Aligned Movement. Perhaps Bush the Younger was correct in stating that ‘you are either with us or against us’ and India is now caught in the trap. India has the same problem as Russia: Does it side with Iran and the Global Majority, or with Israel and the Western Minority? The US does not respect neutrality.

China, India, and Russia are facing the same problem with the US as Iran faces with Israel: Should they follow the US example of assassinations, coups, color revolutions, and election influencing or not? The three countries are mixed up in a deadly fight with “one hand tied behind their backs,’ so to speak. The three countries make a show of not meddling in other countries’ affairs, but this stance puts them at a grave disadvantage in competing against a country that is an expert at such meddling and does it all the time. More attention needs to be placed on ways to solve this conundrum.