Folks, at this dire (but comical still) juncture, I have said all that needed to be said, the only thing I can say now is to repeat what I had said before the Ansar Allah Houthis first act of principle of righteousness:

“IF I were the Jews I must speed up my plot as fast and as swiftly as I can” since my most powerful minion- the Jewish-A ‘s economic and military strength, which is also my borrowed strength, has been diminishing faster than I expected.

And that

IF I were the Shia, especially the “silly” theocratic Iran, I would attack and finish the Jewish genocidal terrorist state in the stolen land right now with all my strength.

Can you see folks, which one is the smart one that would heed my words?

BTW, to err is human, I still feel sorry for Scott, a man with good heart but he is still unable to take the military out of himself.

“They can kick me out of the military but no one can kick the military out of me”

Apology folks! The above quote I had “heard” from my military friend before 1975 during the Vietnam War which was in Vietnamese:

“Người ta có thể tống tôi ra khỏi quân đội, nhưng không ai có thể tống quân đội ra khỏi Tôi”

To my best memory, my friend mentioned the name that had uttered such stupidity was a European General he admired. I cannot remember who was that idiot.

If you folks know and hear the same or similar saying, please correct me with the original quote and its author. My thanks in advance.