You see folks! The stench of the Yahweh chosen rats filling up the room but no one, not a single one even those so-called unmincing outspoken experts would not dare to call them out by their names!

I digress to let you folk do the thinking.

What I am more concerned with is the so-called new trend in Europe: “Nationalism!” which has been viewed as the antidote to the current “Globalism and Imperialism.” The new slogan seems “Europe for Europeans only!” Every social ill has been blame on “non european migrants!”

Really?

Globalism as it currently is (mis)understood actually not global or universal at all, but a new form of imperialism. Imperialism is nationalism on steroid writ large!

Remember that the 19 century European colonialism was carried by several European Nationalist Empires. These European christian nationalists/imperialists invaded many other countries with one hand holding a Crucifixion the other hand wielding a sword!

These “civilized enlightened” Europeans raped,the women murdered their men and children, enslaved them all, exploited them and stole their natural resources for hundreds of years...until these non-white european woke up, learned the European tricks and kicked these christian nationalist Europeans out!

But when they left, they took some colonial boys and girls with them. That’s how and why there are non Europeans in Europe at the first place.

Later these “civilized enlightened” Europeans were outsmarted, defeated, and controlled by the Jews. Since then these high “IQ” white Christians have been voluntarily roaming around the world again eating shit for the Jews by invading, bombing, destroying many countries, killing people stealing land and natural resources.. This total assault has forced these people to flee their home countries.. into “Europe” and the West as the whole.

Yes, I know that is a very simple version of modern history, but it is enough to expose the lies and hypocrisy of those “white Europeans” who are now trying to portray their “white european-ness” as saintly civilized and highly humanist!

My ass!

These “civilized enlightened” Europeans still keep whining about Australia, New Zealand, Canada. America as their White Christian ancestral land! These “civilized enlightened” Europeans must have learned this shamelessness from the Yahweh chosen rats who are Europeans but have shamelessly claimed the West Asia their ancestral promised land!

The problem is instead of solving problem right at its cause, the Jews, these “high IQ civilized enlightened Europeans” blame migrants for their stupidity and cowardice.

And now their solution is to bring back their destructive nationalism to fight their own nationalism writ large: the current Western imperialism/globalism!

Do these “high IQ civilized enlightened” Europeans remember the reason they fought one another and cut each other throats including during the so-called Great war?

Of course, there were many other factors involved in those wars, but the main factor is the newly invented nationalism mixed with each own version of Christianity.

That’s my take, folks!

The last word is always yours