Folks, I have no way to verify this “news”. Arabic used to be my “aunty tongue” so I just couldnot understand what the Houthis’ spokeperson said!

Although I truly wanted this to be true. I got the feeling that this could be a pretext to clear the Houthis before the Jews and the seppos attack to clear the Iranian Mullahs. As I said with due respect to the Iranian people, I have no sympathy for idiots and cowards. That’s why I rarely mention Putin-Russia for the same reason.

I wish I am wrong again … As I wished the Iranian generals would have waken up and realize their existential reality and act swiftly and decidesively. It’s still NOT too late!

The seppos has been internally in crisis. Without the seppos, the chosen rats are just rats! Iran should have realized that IRAN, ONLY IRAN, not anyone else, could turn the table! And CAN TURN the table right now!

Given all the info I ‘ve had, I wish the chosen rats would attack Iran soon with all force. Because only such attack would wake the Iranian up to act with all strenght and forces.

That’s just me again!

As always, the last word is yours.