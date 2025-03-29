Folks, this weekend I came across this very interesting article at UnzReview. The title caught my eyes straight away NOT because I resonated with such “superficial and shallow solution” but because I sensed the deadly omission of the most dangerous religion of all.

I was right! The author and all others he quoted are blind to statism! They must have missed the book “Most Dangerous Superstition” by Larken Rose

Throughout history of mankind, all normal religious differences even “conflicts” have been transformed into wars, massacres, and large scale genocide systemically and carried out by the power of the state/the authority of government! No exception at all, be it Abrahamic religions, Hinduism, or even Buddhism etc…

As a matter of fact, without statism/ government power and authority, religion regardless would have never been able to transform such “beliefs” into such perpetually destructive wars and large scale genocide a.k.a DEMOCIDE as mankind has experienced ever since.

DEMOCIDE VERSUS GENOCIDE

DEATH BY GOVERNMENT

Whoever wishes peace among peoples must fight statism. (Ludwig von Mises)

It’s statism that must be eliminated first and foremost!

Eliminate All Three Abrahamic Religions

A.J. Smuskiewicz • March 28, 2025

During my review of X posts this morning, I noticed a post by a user named Ryan Dawson, who is apparently an author and television personality. (I never heard of him.) Dawson posted a quote that he attributed to the Shawnee chief Tecumseh (1768-1813), reading “When Jesus Christ came to Earth you killed him. The son of your own god. And only after he was dead did you worship him and start killing anyone who did not.”

Scott Ritter, whom I follow on X, responded to this post by writing “Christianity in a nut shell. Hell, Islam in a nutshell. Judaism, too. What’s with this Abrahamic God that he wants to kill the very creatures he allegedly created in his own image?”

I agreed with Ritter’s sentiments, so I posted my own response: “I have long believed that the three Abrahamic religions are the cause of almost all of the world’s unhappiness and conflict. If they could somehow be eliminated, the world would be a much happier and more peaceful place. Religion should be nature-based, like Wicca or Amer Indian.”

Catholic perverts

I have no respect for Judaism, Christianity, or Islam. I suppose this lack of respect stems from my upbringing as a Catholic. Neither of my parents were particularly religious. In fact, my mom ended up becoming very anti-religion, like me. But I had to go to a Catholic elementary school and church as a kid during the ‘60s and early ‘70s. The nun teachers weren’t so bad, but everybody knew that a couple of the priests were sexual perverts, another priest eventually quit and ran off with one of the nuns (a good-looking blonde who used to wear miniskirts to class), and yet another priest was just a disgusting loudmouth Irish bullshitter.

Then there were my holy roller relatives—an aunt who was a lesbian nun and a cousin who was a gay brother. The aunt eventually quit to move in with her female lover, and the cousin eventually got caught in sex scandals and was repeatedly transferred to different parishes around the country.

All that crap just revealed the bullshit and hypocrisy of the Catholic Church to me.

Ignorance, hatred, violence, war

But I later learned that this kind of hypocrisy is the least of the Church’s problems. More serious problems have to do with the ignorance, intolerance, hatred, divisiveness, conflict, violence, killing, and war that form the fundamental foundations and characteristics of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam.

The foundation stories of all three Abrahamic religions are very disturbing, as well as very stupid. Judaism was supposedly founded by a guy who was eager to kill his own son and by another guy who went up on a mountain and got commandments from god magically etched into two tablets of stone. Then the Jews went out to their “promised land” and proceeded to kill the people who already lived there. That sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Then we have Christianity, which has a foundation story that has always seemed extremely illogical and downright dumb to me. The “son of god” is born to a woman and man who have never had sex. This “son of god” is also supposedly god himself, even though he prays to his “father,” who (I guess) is the “real god.” Then this son of god lets himself be crucified and killed, at the instigation of the Jews, so that he can “die for our sins.” I have never understood that part of the story at all! What the hell is that supposed to mean—“die for our sins”? What nonsense!

Next, this dead guy rises from the dead, which somehow proves that all our sins are forgiven—“sins” that haven’t even been committed yet, by people who haven’t even been born yet. Right! Finally, the dead-but-now-alive guy (a zombie?) vanishes into heaven to be with his “father,” the real god guy. So, these two god guys are now up there together in heaven, though the religion says they are actually the same single god guy. Whatever.

Then we come to Islam, which has its own wacky story. A story about an illiterate guy who got visited by an angel in a cave. The angel gave him special “revelations from god” that only this one guy was told about. He started preaching these divine revelations, which his followers supposedly memorized and wrote down perfectly in a book—so that this book is the precise and perfect “word of god,” just like those other books claimed by the two other Abrahamic religions. The followers of this illiterate fellow became so excited and inspired by these words of god that they proceeded to march around the world with armies to forcefully convert everyone they could to their new religion—and kill anyone they couldn’t convince.

Three very wacko and illogical stories, in my opinion. Yet millions of people around the world disagree with me and believe that these stories are “the gospel truth.” Emotion, not logic.

Total war

In contrast to Judaism and Islam, which were violent right from the start, it seems that Christianity started off peacefully. Then that changed about 300 years later, when the Roman Empire adopted Christianity as its official religion. Power corrupts, as we all know and as we have seen time and time again in countless examples. (Just look how Tulsi Gabbard has already become a corrupted compromised lying prostitute for her pimp Trump.) So, once the empire started proclaiming the virtues of Christianity, Christianity quickly became the bloodiest, most violent, most warmongering religion ever.

Wars throughout the centuries have been waged in the name of the Christian god. Millions of people have been tortured and slaughtered in the name of this Christian god. Millions of people have been kept in poverty and enslavement in the name of this Christian god. Barbaric genocidal depraved global “total war” was eventually invented by the European believers of this Christian god.

In American history, Christianity was used to justify the enslavement of abducted Africans and their descendants—and the genocide of American Indians, along with the confiscation of the Indians’ lands. Those evil crimes against humanity are precisely how the United States of America was established.

Christian nationalists and Jewish neocons

Today, the evangelical Christian supporters of Trump are the most enthusiastic MAGA advocates for sending endless amounts of American money and weapons to the Jewish state of Israel, so that this Jewish state can continue its genocide against the Palestinian people and its confiscation of ever more of their lands. These crazy Christians (or “Christian nationalists”)—including many members of Trump’s government (such as Hegseth and Huckabee)—firmly believe that American support for Israel is necessary for Jesus to “come back” and for “the rapture” to happen. Fucking Zionist morons.

The American Zionist “Jewish lobby”—AIPAC—has long been a huge force behind the many “endless wars” that the United States provokes or gets involved in all over the planet, not only in the Middle East. AIPAC had been a big pusher of U.S. support for Ukraine. It is in Israel’s interest to keep the U.S. in constant conflict against Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and any other perceived enemy, because all these conflicts can be spun as geopolitical battles against “authoritarians” and wars for “democracy”—battles and wars for which Israel will always be on America’s side. After all, Israel is America’s “greatest ally” and “the only democracy in the Middle East.” Right?

Moreover, the more America feels threatened by the dark “undemocratic” global forces of “authoritarianism” or “terrorism,” the more Americans will think they need Israel as a stable friend in an unstable world. Very effective bullshit, especially when it is backed up by bountiful amounts of cash from AIPAC to American politicians and by overwhelming Jewish influence over corporate media.

Even if the Jewish neocon warmongers who constantly push the United States into foreign conflicts are not particularly religious themselves, they are surely still motivated by the tenets of Judaism. They have been taught that they are god’s “chosen people,” and they come from a culture characterized by extreme ambition and notions of superiority over other people. Combine those inherently Jewish characteristics with the mythology of “American exceptionalism” and you get the perfect recipe for the endless neocon wars of the American Empire. See Victoria Nuland and Anthony Blinken for examples.

All three are guilty

Thus, it is clear that even in our modern so-called secular age, Judaism and Christianity remain powerful forces for hatred, violence, and war. But Islam is certainly no saint either. I understand that Hamas and other Islamic/Arab militant groups can claim honest justifications for their violent actions, given the fact the Israel and the United States have left them with few, if any, peaceful “legal” options. Nevertheless, Islamic terrorism against innocent civilians is a real thing, and it is based on the foundational principles of Islam, and there is no fucking way that it can all be justified as the righteous actions of oppressed people! Furthermore, there have been numerous examples of Muslims using their religion to wage wars against each other, such as the recurring Sunni-Shia conflicts.

It is clear that there is plenty of blood on the hands of Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

Alternative belief systems

I imagine a world without Judaism, Christianity, or Islam. A world in which all three of these perverted religions, with all of their numerous offshoots and divisions, have been eliminated. I have no idea how this elimination could happen. But I know it has to start with regular people. People must get educated about the evil nature of these religions. Then they must reject all of these religions en masse. Education is the key. This essay is a tiny part of that effort.

Alternative belief systems must be substituted for the Abrahamic religions. There are other, less violent, less intolerant religions, such as Buddhism and Hinduism. My personal preference are religions that are strongly attached to nature and that consider humans as equal to—not superior to—all other forms of life. Human unity with—not dominance over—nature. Examples are Wicca and many traditional American Indian belief systems. In most American Indian cultures, warfare was common but highly ritualistic and designed to limit casualties. There was certainly no concept of “total war”!

Regarding Wicca, I am unaware of any “Great Wiccan War.” There is a “Wiccan, or Witches’, Rede” that states “Live and let live. Fairly take and fairly give. … Eight words the Wiccan Rede fulfill: An ye harm none, do what ye will.” Okay, I don’t think we have to worry about Wiccans starting wars in the name of The Goddess.

But honestly, I don’t understand why any “religion” is necessary. I suppose some kind of personal spirituality is good, such as feelings of connections to nature. But there is no logical reason for that personal spirituality to be connected to some official organized religion. No reason at all. Just think whatever you want to think yourself, and be happy about it. You don’t need some official book to tell you what to do or what to think to glorify some mythological god.

Science—sober observations followed by logical conclusions, in other word— offers the best alternative belief system. Logical, rational thinking combined with deep respect for nature, other living beings, and the planet Earth will naturally inspire respectful dialogue about differences, rather than arguing and fighting. Logical thinking will also lead to understanding and helping other people with problems, rather than subjugation and discrimination.

Unfortunately, human societies will not be able to achieve this necessary level of logic until they fully sever their ties to the illogical, emotional, divisive beliefs of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Earth is a very beautiful planet, whether it is seen as a blue-and-white orb from the distant perspective of space or it is seen close-up in the living lushness of a rain forest or coral reef. Earth could also be happy and peaceful place for all humans. But we first have to eliminate all three Abrahamic religions.