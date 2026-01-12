A conversation with Iurie Rosca

I am very pleased to welcome back to the blog Moldovan journalist-in-exile Iurie Rosca. My previous conversations with Iurie (“The fall from liberalism to global technocracy” and “Putin: An alternative perspective”) were both thought-provoking and wildly popular. Much has occurred since our last interview nearly two years ago. In fact, since then, Rosca was sentenced in absentia in his native land of Moldova as part of a politically motivated witch hunt. I am very grateful that Iurie agreed to answer a few questions, despite his difficult and precarious situation.

Iurie, in our last conversation from February 2024, you argued Putin was neither a bloodthirsty monster (as portrayed in the West) nor a fearless patriot (as presented by Kremlin-linked “alternative media”), but rather a mediocre careerist guided by a “merchant mentality”. Moscow paid Kiev to transit Russian gas across Ukraine right up until the start of 2025, and Russia continues to supply the United States with enriched uranium. (It still amazes me that Putin, bemoaning the possibility of losing the gas transit deal with Kiev, told Russian state media in December 2024: “War is war—but we supplied regularly and paid [Kiev], and still pay, money for [gas] transit [across Ukraine].” The phrase “war is war, but…” is simply awe-inspiring.) Do you see this same “merchant mentality” reflected in Russia’s approach to reaching a negotiated settlement with Washington to end the conflict in Ukraine?

What is important to remember in the case of Russia is that it is not the head of state who governs the country, but the private entities, big business, the clique of oligarchs who control the national economy, first of all the energy resources and the banking system. They are largely not Russian, but form the network of Israeli influence, which has also placed its people everywhere in state structures and in the Kremlin’s propaganda machine, “the media”.

The myth of Putin as a powerful personality, as a dictator, is just a smokescreen for this oligarchic and xenocratic regime that usurps power in Russia at the expense of the Russian people. Let us not confuse political theatre with the act of decision-making, the spectacle for the general public with real political power.

Over the last two hundred years, much has been written about the fact that with the rise of the merchant and usury class, especially after the French Revolution of 1789, politics itself died, being subordinated to the economic factor. And Russia, which was absorbed by the neoliberal paradigm of the collective West in 1991, is no exception to this rule. This is unlike the countries of the “axis of resistance” that the Kremlin betrays one after another: Libya, Iraq, Syria, Venezuela, Iran. And in Putin’s case the famous expression in the movie “The Godfather” fits perfectly: “Nothing personal, just business”.

Four years after the beginning of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, it is clear that the Kremlin is waging this war in a way diametrically opposed to a regime eager to win an unequivocal military victory. Otherwise there would have been a general mobilization of the economy for the necessities of war, as well as a massive mobilization of conscripts for military actions. But it should be noted that Russia’s economy works the same as before the war, and Russian society continues to exist as before 2022, including cultural, sporting, and touristic events, etc. Show-biz spectacles and entertainment are efflorescing in a country that is experiencing huge human losses, hundreds of thousands, destruction, and massive drone attacks daily. Remember, in Ukraine only mercenaries fight, not the regular Russian army. Each combatant has a contractual relationship with the Ministry of Defense and is paid a monthly salary for killing in this war. That being the case, can we talk about a patriotic war?

And the fact that the Putin regime accepted the role of the US president as a mediator to end the war demonstrates Moscow’s subordination to Washington. In this case, the whole bellicose Kremlin rhetoric about the infamous ”Collective West” becomes ridiculous. It is known that the US is behind the Zionist regime in Kiev, and is pursuing the destruction of Russia through this proxy war. The geopolitical constants of the USA have remained invariable in relation to Russia for a very long time. These geopolitical constants do not change depending on who gets to play the role of president—actually a puppet of banksters or the Deep State.

The strategy of the Americans in relation to Russia is taken from the British Empire and is motivated by the obsession of taking control of the huge natural resources of this country. But Washington cannot carry out a direct military aggression against Russia, as it did in the destruction of the countries of the Middle East and Venezuela. That is why in this case, the US operates through proxy and prefers some long-term military conflicts, which will totally deplete the target country.

The paradox of the situation in the case of Russia in recent years is that it is in a “double vassal” relationship. Since the imposition of Western sanctions in 2014, Russia has reoriented its exports of raw materials such as oil, gas, wood, metal, etc., to China, which has fully colonized the Russian market. In fact, Russia has become the banana republic of China. At the same time, the Kremlin accepting Trump as a mediator in the Ukrainian war betrays Moscow’s vassal position in relation to Washington.

At the same time, it is also worth noting who are the main negotiators from the US and Russia on the issue of ending the war in Ukraine. The US delegation is headed by ultra-Zionist Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, and Steve Witkoff, both of whom are “prominent American real estate developers” and affiliates of the fundamentalist Hasidic sect Chabad-Lubavitch. Neither could be called professional diplomats. Instead, they represent certain religious and economic interests.

Putin’s envoy is an equally interesting character—Kirill Dmitriev, who was educated in the United States and worked in large American corporations before returning to Russia. It is enough to take a brief look at his biography to understand that he represents the interests of American capital in Russia.

In addition, it seems that he is from the same tribe as the two US “diplomats” mentioned above. To assume that this triumvirate represents, respectively, the interests of the states that formally delegated them to those roles would be a grave mistake. They only represent big business, nothing more.

On the subject of Ukraine: There is a great deal of triumphalism in “alternative media” regarding the SMO. Apparently, Russia has already “won” and is just waiting for Kiev to surrender. In your opinion, what has Moscow accomplished in Ukraine since February 2022? Have the stated goals of the SMO been achieved?

The 2022 military intervention did not start from the national interests of the Russian state. Because if this were so, then Moscow should have started the war in 2014, when the Zionist regime in Kiev unleashed terror against the Russian population, using Ukrainian nationalists for this purpose. And if in 2022 the Kremlin wanted the military defeat of Ukraine, then it would not have withdrawn from Kiev, left the already conquered territories, and withdrawn from the Kharkov and Kherson regions. These strange maneuvers were determined by powerful factors of influence, which were able to dictate to Putin such major military failures.

Remember also that Zelensky remains a person that Moscow is not allowed to touch. In this sense you see the interview of former prime minister of Israel Naftali Bennett, who boasted that Putin had promised him at the beginning of the war that Zelensky would not be targeted by the Russians.

The goals officially declared by Moscow have not been achieved. Instead, the hidden goals of those who control this bloody game have been completely achieved. The main goal—the murder of as many Russians and Ukrainians as possible—has already been achieved. The war has also successfully led to the destruction of Ukraine’s economy and society. The massive exodus of the native population has also led to Ukraine’s depopulation—another goal complete. Yes, the war has already been “won”, but continues because it serves to help with the accelerated implementation of the satanist strategy called the UN 2030 Agenda, which aims to establish a world technocratic tyranny, a global digital GULAG. Beyond the macabre spectacle connected with this war and other wars now taking place is hidden the occult principle Solve et coagula (”dissolve and coagulate”) intended to establish the New World Order, in which transhumanist dystopia will become the norm.

Of course, “alt media” triumphalism is not limited to Ukraine: Every day there are fresh reports about how the “Axis of Resistance” is running circles around Washington/Israel/NATO, etc. And yet, over the past three years: 1. Gaza has been ethnically cleansed (again) and flattened (this time permanently?) by Israel, and is now occupied by the IDF, 2. Syria fell (and Putin gave the country’s new Al Qaeda president a warm welcome in the Kremlin) 3. The US military “kidnapped” Maduro from Caracas. (I still don’t know what to make of this bizarre episode.) Does the “Axis of Resistance” even exist?

Let us be direct in our approaches. One: President Donald Trump is a docile and cynical puppet of the all-powerful Israeli lobby. Two: Putin is also a spokesman and instrument of the same lobby.

As long as this reality is not understood in all its depth and tragedy, any attempt at geopolitical analysis will be partial and implicitly far from the truth.

We know very well the so-called “post-war consensus” that tabooed the subject, but the need to understand the major events in today’s world forces us to abandon them. To make it possible to destroy the “Axis of Resistance”, the Zionist mafia must first ensure that it eliminates any risk of strong reactions from Russia and China in support of countries that opposed the Tel-Aviv-Washington axis. To this end, immediately after the fall of the communist regime, Russia was heavily infiltrated by Zionist networks of influence.

They managed to penetrate massively into the structures of state power, the media, and especially the economy. In the case of Putin, his very promotion to the position of head of state was not foreign to that network. The name of Henry Kissinger is worth remembering in this regard.

And in Putin’s immediate entourage throughout his 25 years in power, it is worth mentioning at least a few key figures from that lobby: Anatoly Chubais, Sergei Kiriyenko-Izraitel, who served as Boris Yeltsin’s prime minister before becoming Putin’s chief of staff, the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Berel Lazar, of the Chabad Lubavich sect (who parachuted into Russia in 1990 from New York), and the oligarch Roman Abramovich, nicknamed “Putin’s wallet”, among others.

It is from this perspective that Russia’s impotence to support the countries under attack by the Israel-USA axis must be viewed. Moscow always limits itself to critical rhetoric, but in fact abandons the countries that rely on its support. And the duplicitous attitude towards the genocide in the Gaza Strip, as well as towards the terrorist policy of the state of Israel in relation to Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Palestine, etc., shows the subordination of Russia’s foreign policy to the cause of international Zionism.

You’ve paid a very high price for being an outspoken dissident journalist, who curries favor from neither Moscow nor Washington, in your home country of Moldova. Can you explain what has transpired since the Moldovan government brought cooked-up charges against you?

In fact, during my long career as a politician and journalist, I have always been the target of prosecution. I don’t even know how many criminal cases have been initiated against me since 1989. And the last case boils down to the following story: In 2017, power in Moldova was usurped by a group of criminals led by an oligarch, Vlad Plahotniuc, who ordered the opening of a criminal case against me under the pretext of “trafficking in influence”. The criminal prosecution lasted until May 2018.

And six years later, after three judges had changed, on August 2, 2024, I was sentenced by the first instance to 6 years in prison. This time, the order came from President Maia Sandu, who is the exponent of the SOROS mafia network in Moldova (they have all the power in the state). And on September 25, 2025, I was sentenced by the Court of Appeal to 4 years of imprisonment. This time the decision is enforceable.

However, I happen to be very far from my country and for the moment it is more difficult to be imprisoned. The situation is not simple at all, but I cannot give up my lifelong struggle. I am not accepted by any center of power, I do not seek anyone’s favors, I believe in God and I do my duty as a journalist and editor.