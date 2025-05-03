White European Hitler and his party claimed to be “Aryan” supreme race!

Yellow Japanese Togo and his Shintoists claimed to be “Aryan” supreme race!

Brown Hindustanis and their Hinduists claim to be “Aryan” supreme race!

The European Jews (Ashkenazim) and their Judaists claim to be chosen by an evil vindictive genocidal idiot called Yahweh to rule over the rest of mankind, the Goyim!

(IF you disagree with those facts above about the Jews, just READ the Hebrew fictional books (a.k.a bibles) and its interpretation, the Talmud.

However if you don’t have time and patience to read such long filthily perverted books, you only need to read 100 page book written by the late Jewish professor Israel Shahak “Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of Three Thousand Years”

These destructive foolishness and dangerous stupidity are not unique to any particular “people.” But it’s a disease caused by statism and its by products racism and nationalism. Both of which are inventions or rather imagination of power hunger psychopaths!

When will these destructive foolishness and dangerous stupidity end?

I don’t know!