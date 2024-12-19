Xx-CoreRepair-xX
U da man, Tom. Good stuff, as usual.
···
6 hours ago
mickvaleur
I contracted Leshmenia parasite in Africa and I’m still dealing with it right now and a friend even though I knew this whole thing in my desperation, I started taking ivermectin prescribed by a doctor, it started affecting my eyes and I instinctively knew I wanted to get off it in the end How I’m curing this disease? pomegranates. My question is will the ivermectin I’ve taken the permanent damage to my reproductive organs, etc.. [show less]
Edited 6 hours ago
···
7 hours ago
Ницш Л'естранж (Фрэнни)
"black flies matter"
···
7 hours ago
Ницш Л'естранж (Фрэнни)
people who claim noble prize winning is anything positive meaningful forget that the american president that bombed more places than any before them won a nobel p[eace prize (obama)
···
9 hours ago
Kim Osbøl
Why dont you give source links Dr Tom so people can do their own research/read instead of sitt on their ASS listen to you talking for 50 min and you can NOT read it on your video, bebause you dont zoom in?
substack Agent131711 Ivermectin and Population Control Poison [show more]
···
5 hours ago
Xx-CoreRepair-xX
Thanks for the links, but you don't have to be such a cunt.
···
10 hours ago
sfgsdfgsdfgsfg
when I read up on the origins of ivermectin years ago it was derived from a fungus and nothing about a japanese scientist and a golf course
···
11 hours ago
vikinggirl79
Is shingles a way of your body getting rid of toxins? I fell for the vitamin d a few yrs ago and lost about 10 lbs in less than 2 wks (only weigh 120) and realize the only thing different was the d. A couple months later I got a rash. I no longer take any chemical pills and no longer have migraines which I suffered from since [show more]
···
9 hours ago
Alkaline777
The good vit D has been removed (dry vit D), and replaced with D3. Shingles I believe is from a vaccine or some shit from big pharma. Who knows. I know many females whom have had shingles, even one woman who eats fairly clean and maintained a raw vegen "diet" for several years. On the other hand, I know one woman who ate horrible [show more]
···
11 hours ago
PetrusMax
Some sayin the fertility info is bad info too:https://www.forbes.com/sites/victoriaforster/2021/09/10/does-taking-ivermectin-cause-male-infertility-and-sterilization/
···
11 hours ago
EricWilliam
Beware of the wolf in a wig, thanks for your insight Tom excellent exposé, Merry Christmas and happy new year
···
11 hours ago
mikejohn
Thank You Tom. We had this on the shelf for 2 years but was not sold on its use.
···
12 hours ago
crespi@iinet.net.au
As usual all their drugs are poisonous,and harmful to all that use them. Thank you Tom for your research.
···
13 hours ago
HELLOfromUSA
Dr. Yeadon says the same thing about Ivermectin.....
···
13 hours ago
TellTheTruth
Hidden history of this world. A must watch...
https://old.bitchute.com/video/VWzbqcDCkuoQ/
···
14 hours ago
GHenton
you cannot spray for a mosquito or a fly, you can spray for all insects indiscriminately, this will disrupt to eco-system. and the food chain it will also toxify the water
···
15 hours ago
IverMektinPsyop
Tom, prepare for the hate mail. I find those who swallowed hook, line, and sinker on the Ivermectin psyop will fight to the end to support their favorite drug. A rational discussion is lost on them. The THEY's have an army of bots who will write pages of testimony on how this toxin saved them and their children. You wouldn't say [show more]
Edited 15 hours ago
···
14 hours ago
Darz
I'm just reading your comment here, and to be honest, all I'm seeing are facts.
···
15 hours ago
FFSAKES
mickoski says hi
Canadian James Corbett....stephen kings book CELL..not fiction..book is now found in history section of your library..hmmmmmmmmmmm [show more]
···
15 hours ago
Alkaline777
Ivermectin is for horses, and fools. No one but equestrian people knew of "ivermectin" before the corona / crown pLandemic. Now every fool parrots it.
Funny, no one speaks about Irish sea moss for cleansing. Or burdock root, or colloidal silver. Sad species humans have become in such a short period of time.
···
15 hours ago
KingSlayerOne
The military has used ivermectin via prophylaxes' for it's soldiers in tropical environments since the drug was rolled out.. The drugs safety and effectiveness has been established for decades and until here of late, No one had a bad thing to say about the drug.. My point being.. Ask Yourself This Question? Who's Killed More People... [show more]
Edited 15 hours ago
···
View all 3 replies
14 hours ago
Alkaline777
LMAO. Trump advocated for the vaccine AND the booster. He put an Eli Lilly stooge as head of HHS.
Big pharma love Donald Trump, he is their useful idiot. [show more]
Edited 14 hours ago
···
4 hours ago
Brazen
Ivermectin IS The Pharma/Medical industrial complex. Miss that part, I take it?
···
16 hours ago
Young_Lingard
Both the people who are against Ivermectin for covid AND the people who promote Ivermectin for covid, both parties are promoting the idea that the covid disease really exists.
This is my personal experience with Ivermectin. [show more]
Edited 16 hours ago
···
View all 3 replies
13 hours ago
Young_Lingard
Darz
I never made any claims for Ivermectin on humans other than I've taken large doses myself without any adverse indications. My claims are only for the use of ivermectin in pork production and my personal experience of Ivermectin as a supremely effective treatment of sarcoptic mange in foxes, in humans sarcoptic mange is called scabies. [show more]
···
10 hours ago
IverMektinPsyop
Darz
The only thing of value is that the ivermectin 𝒔𝒆𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒅 to have no adverse effects YET.
···
16 hours ago
MalaclypseTheYoungest
Protozoa and helminths and parasights are done? Boo.