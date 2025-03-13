Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterDr Tom Cowan Tackles "SIT" and "SHIT" DirectlyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDr Tom Cowan Tackles "SIT" and "SHIT" DirectlyTheTaoOfAnarchyMar 13, 20251Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterDr Tom Cowan Tackles "SIT" and "SHIT" DirectlyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTom’s getting better and funnier and more humorous every day! That’s the way to go. Call each of them out directly and expose each of them big and small directly!1Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterDr Tom Cowan Tackles "SIT" and "SHIT" DirectlyCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share