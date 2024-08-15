Share this postDr Tom Cowan Goes Anarchism Quietly!thetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDr Tom Cowan Goes Anarchism Quietly!TheTaoOfAnarchyAug 15, 20244Share this postDr Tom Cowan Goes Anarchism Quietly!thetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareAt last, from No Virus to No Government! Love you Tom! I knew you would come out to say these most important message of all since my first came to your Bitchute and post my first comment at your Seminar at Bitchute!4Share this postDr Tom Cowan Goes Anarchism Quietly!thetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
All good questions. All with the same answer. That answer is not seen or dealt with and will not be until Adults refuse to be eternal children. Children must be parented for obvious reasons. Governments are parens patriae's. https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/parens_patriae
Organizations that PARENT the people. https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/parent
Do Adults require parenting? Do Adults tolerate being parented? What is an adult who believes he does? Not an Adult but a ward.
"We institute governments to protect us from what only governments machinate". J.I.
Is it rational to "motion" beg a parens patriae to no longer be what those who comprise parens patriae are? Would it be rational to ask murderers, thieves, liars etc to stop being what they are when what they are places t.h.e.m. (T=the H=hebrews E=enslaving M=mankind) far above the murdered, the stolen from, the lied to? What method is required to stop parens patriae from being what they are? Voting? Fealty to a sky Daddy? Belief over reality?
What is the alternative? What path will work to Liberate humanity from being murdered?
"If my son's did not WANT wars there would be NONE". Gutle Schnaper Rothschild wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild on her deathbed 1849
What path will work to Liberate humanity from being stolen from? "Capitalist production, therefore, develops technology, and the combining together of various processes into a social whole, only by sapping the original sources of wealth, the soil and the laborer." Karl Marx
"Our goal is to win ultimate control of the wealth, natural resources and manpower of the entire world." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
What path will work to Liberate humanity from being lied to about what government is? “The role of the President of the United States is to support the decisions that are made by the people of Israel.”— Ann Lewis, speaking for Hillary Clinton, at the meeting for Jewish Leadership sponsored by the United Jewish Communities on March 18, 2008 (Jewess Ann Lewis is sister to Congressman Barney Frank).
“The U.S. has no longer a government of goyim [Gentiles], but an administration in which the Jews are full partners in the decision making at all levels. Perhaps the aspects of the Jewish religious law connected with the term ‘government of goyim’ should be re-examined, since it is an outdated term in the U.S.“— The major Israeli newspaper, Maariv, “The Jews Who Run Clinton’s Court” on September 2, 1994.
“Politics in America has become a Jewish profession, just like arts and the law…”— Ira Forman, executive director of the National Jewish Democratic Council, quoted in The Jewish Daily Forward on March 20, 2008
"The power of our resources must remain invisible until the very moment when it has gained such strength that no cunning or force can under mine it" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
Is emplacing another concentration of power above humanity a valid alternative? Or more "checks and balances" that have proven time and time again to not work?
Is Anarchy valid? What is Anarchy? What does it demand? Is Anarchy possible when written law is seen as not what it is? Which are the rules of tyranny, the method of control by psychopaths bowed to by eternal children out of the fear of Adulthood-Anarchist Action?
What is the main method of control of the masses by these psychopathic criminals collectively called government? Is it possible to continue to use, base life on, see as inert that main method of control AND rid ourselves of parens patriae? "Give me control of a nations currency and I care not who makes its laws." Mayer Amschel Rothschild
"What is the worldly religion of the Jew? Huckstering. What is his worldly God? Money.…. Money is the jealous god of Israel, in face of which no other god may exist. Money degrades all the gods of man – and turns them into commodities…. The bill of exchange is the real god of the Jew. His god is only an illusory bill of exchange…. The chimerical nationality of the Jew is the nationality of the merchant, of the man of money in general." Karl Marx
"The bankers own the earth. Take it away from them, but leave them the power to create money, and with the flick of the pen they will create enough deposits to buy it back again. However, take away from them the power to create money and all the great fortunes like mine will disappear and they ought to disappear, for this would be a happier and better world to live in. But, if you wish to remain the slaves of bankers and pay the cost of your own slavery, let them continue to create money." -- Josiah Stamp, Former Director of the Bank of England
All good questions refused to be answered because Adulthood is not WANTED!
When and IF Adulthood is wanted the path to Adulthood becomes clear. The method Adults employ to eliminate psychopathic control and literal bleeding to death of humanity will be taken and wielded openly against all who Adults know are outlaws.
Adults know all who claim authority are outlaws. Where does this place all religionists folks? Those who create currencies? Those who write laws? Those who "enforce" such?
The ONLY Adults now are the psychopaths eternal children bow to by the method refused to be taken back and wielded against those Adult psychopaths who now deserve to rule because they know only one Right exists and they have the temerity to use that as eternal children believe The One Right is in itself a crime to wield. "Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
Humanities path is clear IF Adulthood is wanted. That is "the sword". "We jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which Gentiles have fallen into our hands. Woe be unto us if they (gentiles) see the futility of it, lay down the pen and take up the sword. We will never be deposed by words, only force." Harold Wallace Rosenthal. Assistant to jewish senator jacob javits who spearheaded the open immigration policy in 1965.
There you have our reality. Reality refused to be accepted out of no more than childish fear. "The jew" deserves to call you what you are and to take all you produce. "Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
We Jews glory in the fact that the stupid goy have never realized that we are the parasites consuming an increasing portion of production while the producers are continually receiving less and less. Harold Wallace Rosenthal, The Harold Wallace Rosenthal Interview, 1976, by Charles A. Weisman, published June 1992 (See chapter 9, ‘Jews about Financial and Political Power)
"The jew" will Rightly rule right up until the time YOU grow up, cast off cowering in fear and kill all outlaws on sight and go as Adults into the Life of real Sovereigns without subjects. https://pacinlaw.us/pdf/Sovereigns_without_Subjects.pdf
Anarchy is not comprehended and cannot be by those who demand others take and wield your power to kill outlaws and or who believe currencies are not the main method of control and are inert. This singular and only Right that exists is what Adulthood demands be taken and held individually only. It is what Anarchy demands. Refusal is in itself the crime the existence of governments, written laws and commerce are. All three believed to be what they are not, believed to be the path to what these prevent. Health, wealth and peace.