Today, we did a Q&A with questions previously submitted to us from our listeners. Tom also intro's the webinar w/ a fitness update as well as a brief discussion on Noam Chomsky.

Q&A topics included:

1. How can you improve your white blood cell count, if you have chronic low white blood cell counts and bruise easily?

2. The heart is not a pump. do you have any different thoughts about the main function of the other organs of the body (what is the liver, the kidneys etc)

3. What do you think of philosophies that lump all medicine offering to cure/alleviate symptoms into one bucket and that both the "truther" or "alternative" group and the allopaths are perpetuating the myth that healing comes from without? That both groups are keeping people sick?

4. Is it possible that all plagues and epidemics throughout history were just a result of a malevolent conspiracy by some individuals which used some sort of poisonous agent on populations? And then offered remedies that exacerbated symptoms from the poison?

5. Why do 1000s of people get viral infections from live virus vaccines? 6. What is your view on the Trump assassination?

Well, Tom’s touch of anarchism, reminds me this humble opinion of mine: