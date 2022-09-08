My two posts about Dr Rima Laibow were "disabled" by Bitchute! (just more than 8 months old)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bSlOlGHYsE5t/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7MAecmguvUgH/

So here is my new attempt to upload it again to serve as a reminder that WE ALL HAVE BEEN WARNED MANY TIMES BY MANY WISE INDIVIDUALS:

"At least for more than half of a century, People around the world, particularly the people of the USA have been warned about the evil PLAN of the CABAL and whose destructive Government system of Power by many wise and compassionate individuals such as this Doctor Rima Laibow. All have been ridiculed and brushed off as “conspiracy theories!” by the people themselves! Even Jesse Ventura obviously turned out he hadn't believed what he'd been doing back then! He has been kneed down by such obvious lies of this CovidFraud!

Thus, in a sense, yes, I do think the sheeple majority deserves every bit of their rulers and this scam. I know You would disagree with me! That’s fine! Just look around you! Even at your own family!

BTW, Deep inside, many many people do believe in their own racial and ethno chauvinism and Darwinism! Certain members of my Asian extended families do believe that many people are indeed “useless eaters” and should be culled! Even though they themselves are just “ordinary” Vietnamese (if not lower than average!) Like every retarded etho-nationalists, they believe that their “Kinh race” is somehow special if not superior than others! By the way, the so-called “Kinh race”, just like the “Han race”, and the Jewish race and any "race", is NOT a race! It’s just a stupid dangerous idea that is socially and politically constructed over the years with all bullshit propagandas!

So you folks should work out the solution for this stupidity and madness yourselves!