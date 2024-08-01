98 year old and still sharp as razor! I have not seen many other Muslims as sharp as Dr Mahathir. I remember more than 30 years ago back the day Dr Mahathir would school and trash politicians and journalists of the arse end of the world just like playing sport!

I agree with most of his criticism but not all. One of the most serious disagreements I have with Dr Mahathir (as with most non-Western political/social commenters and critics on East-West relations) is he would always stop short at explaining WHY the whole Islamic world, as post colonialism nation states , has been poor and so weak despite being endowed with abundance of natural resources.

Anyway, such question needed answer from every single one of us regardless.

As always, the last word is yours.