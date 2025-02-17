Dr Thomas Cowan at his best: Medicine-Healthcare and the Implication of The Natural State Of Thing and Being!

In this webinar, we did a Q&A with questions previously submitted to us from our listeners.

Topics included:

1. Is it intelligent to put the request upon the Congress to make the production of Genetically Modified Foods punishable under the Law?

2. Why is vitamin A called a vitamin when it becomes retinol and retinoic acid in your body as it gets detoxed?

3. Is it possible to live without artificial testosterone, for people that are ex-transgender?

4. Please speak about the bluetongue disease in sheep and cattle ? There was a major outbreak in Europe last summer. It started in the preceding year in Holland and spread progressively southwards to France. The damage was considerable in some farms.

5. Are there any good scientific reasons to doubt the theory of evolution? Does it belong to that group of atomic bomb, virus/germ theories, or is this the ‘real one’?

6. Possible Mechanisms involved developing dysuria and purulent discharge symptoms 24-48 hrs after sexual intercourse Relieved with IM penicillin.

7. Do you or other researchers in your circle intend to work on a detailed critical examination of Genetics, Adn, double helix, since this discipline also seems to rest on flimsy foundations?

8. Do you think that genetic information is stored in electromagnetic vortici, as Konstantin Meyl thinks, or that we live in a panpsychism world, were we are antennas, or that there are morphic fields, a Rupert Sheldrake thinks?

9. If cancer tumors are “bags of garbage”, then why do they sometimes shrink when additional toxins (chemo and radiation) are added to the body?

10. If heart is not pumping, what are the other functions of heart?

11. Thoughts on the Buteyko Breathing method in which the emphasis is on shallow breath and holding CO2. Buteyko says that CO2 deficiency is fundamental in chronic disease as CO2 delivers oxygen charge to the tissues.

12. What is your view on consuming raw milk with Mycobacterium in it?

13. What exactly are heart murmurs from a new biology perspective?