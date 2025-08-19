Have you read this very very very thick book? Or even listen to Audio files? To be blunt, I guess you did not! You are alone. In this age of convenience and information overload, reading is extreme luxury just as walking on your own feet and cooking your own meals.. Let alone growing your own food! I do understand!

That’s why I just post the first segment of the book here, so you folks can have a quick read on some very first pages. IMHO, that’s just enough to see where and what is the root cause of human society’s problems.

As I discussed years ago and concluded: Don’t just blame all on the Jews!

Obviously the Jews are just the current dominant ones who have successfully defeated all the cabals before them and integrated all the remnants into their own: the Jewish controlled Cabal.

Our human society has always been controlled and ruled by a very group of minority people who are the worst of the worst of humanity!

These psychopaths live and operate beyond “law” and “morality!” To these “ruling class,” there is no law and no morality!

How do such worst minority of humanity just keep ruling all the rest despite all their crimes and atrocities against the people? Why have people just put up such criminality and absurdity for millenniums without end in sight?

Even the Author, Whitney Webb, when asked, she expressed that humankind still needs the system of government despite all of that! Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Judge Napolitano…etc almost every dissident … “somehow” still cling to "statism!” as solution!

Why is that?

You owe yourself the answer, folks!