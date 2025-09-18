Don't just blame the Left/Right and the Jews! It's Your statist belief that has been destroying your freedoms and your human dignity.

It’s statism 101. And soon, every nation-state will be the same regardless of their labels!

Westerners, especially the Five Jewish Eyes nations, namely the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand! Do you still remember the time you pointed your finger at China, Vietnam, North Korea etc.. and condescendingly laugh at their servitude to their “police state?”

Have you look at yourselves in the mirror yet?

It’s you and your own thugs have been destroying your freedoms and your human dignity. No one else!