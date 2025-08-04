Palestinian Resistance Force, please understand that we, many people around the word do care about Palestinians, and we have tried to support Palestinian cause in any way every way we can.

But the fact is that “rally” and “demonstration” and “protest” are just symbol of support and unity but cannot stop the Jewish genocide of Palestinians and their war crimes in Lebanon and Syria! You do know and understand this fact and this reality since 1948.

Only you and your heroic fighting back and sending more and more of their body bags back to their Jewish home, the only language the Jews understand, will decide the final outcome.