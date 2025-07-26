Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterDMSO The Medicine From NatureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDMSO The Medicine From NatureTheTaoOfAnarchyJul 26, 20251Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterDMSO The Medicine From NatureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareWhat is DMSO?dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a by-product of the paper making process. It’s a colorless liquid that has the ability to penetrate the skin and other biological membranes.1Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterDMSO The Medicine From NatureCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share