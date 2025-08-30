DMSO Personal Experiment Directly on Eyes

Folks, As I am doing my research I found that some people have converted pure DMSO into some form of treatment for eyes- “eye drops” … I thought what a business of easy profit making!

But then I asked myself: Why not apply pure DMSO directly on eyes but in a minimum amount?

After having read all the property and possible “side-effects” of pure DMSO , I decide to try on my “own eyes.”

So here is my personal experiment on my eyes and how I have done for the last two days:

I closed my eyes and applied on each of my closed eyes one drop of DMSO right on the edge of the eyelids where it closed…so DMSO could leak directly into the eyes (cornea and all) in a minimum amount- and massage softly and lightly with the finger that carried a drop of DMSO.

-Heat and Sting occurred for just some seconds and some tears came out as expected ...but I felt fine, my eyes sight seem getting better… NO irritation, no redness and no discomfort at all!

That’s said… This experiment needs to be continued at least for some weeks to see some concrete result.

Point being there is no need to buy “third party” products” which you don’t know and cannot trust what they might add into DMSO.

You can apply DMSO direct locally and topically in a minimum amount without any problem!

Don’t trust “the experts” especially “government and pharma experts!” Do your own research, be confident, and be self responsible for your own health, folks!

It’s just me and my craziness, folks!