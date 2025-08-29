DMSO: Just Reporting on Personal Self-Experiment

I increased my DMSO dosage to 10 full drops/ ½ tsp per day- 2 days a week for general health purpose.

Day 1: Swallowing 10 full drops/ (½ tsp) Pure Gum Turpentine -then Drink a cup of salted lemon tea at room temperature mixed with 10 full drops/ (½ tsp) DMSO.

Day 2: 10 full drops/ (½ tsp) DMSO in a cup of honey lemon tea at room temperature mixed with two smashed cloves of Garlic+ two smashed slices of ginger.

Well, feel better, taste better, food digesting better, sleep better.. so far has not been affected by weird weather :-)

Planning to increase to 1 tea spoon DMSO /day while still maintain moderate 2 days a week.

PS:

1/s tsp of Pure Gum Turpentine two mintue swishing around teeth and gum before brushinng teeth before bed time at least onece a week is so wonderful. Clean bright teeth healthy gum .

It’s just me and my craziness anyway. It’s your life , your body, your decision, folks!