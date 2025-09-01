My dear friend, I am NOT a doctor or a professional healer. I am just a normal user like you… but with just a little bit more daring and crazy :-) You should go to Dr Tom Cowan and ask for any medical question/advice..

Here is two videos that will give you all basic information about DMSO and its application.

The Unbelievable Health Benefits of DMSO- Everything You Should Know

General Information about DMSO

However I am happy to tell you my own research and my own applications on my own body.

What I read is that DMSO would help to ease pain and heal injury since DMSO is VASODIALTOR which can stimulate blood circulation.

Thus I would apply 10 full drops of DMSO locally/topically on my arm and shoulder together with pure gum turpentine to treat join pain and injury three (3) times a week in sandwiching order - not consecutively . Says Mon, Wed, Fri. The reason is to let the body adjust especially the skin to be back to “normal” before absorbing the next round. It’s for my own comfort. So far it works beautifully for an old man like me.

Anyway, You should visit Dr Tom Cowan website and ask more for details.

All the best my friends.

