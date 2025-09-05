Thank you for sharing my brave friend!

I would dare to recommend as rule of thumb go slow and pause for a while to let our body and eyes respond and adjust. Since DMSO got to the eyes but would travel the whole body’s blood stream!

That’s what I am doing now after about 5-6 treatments consecutively… (crazy of me!)

But For People in SAFETY and COMFORT:

I strongly recommend people should do it with cotton stick like you did Graf for a smaller amount of DMSO, say a half of a drop rather than full drop as I crazily did :-) :-) - in sandwiching manner (one treatment sandwiched in between days

-and up to THREE- or FOUR (4) treatments ONLY

- then must pause for a while to see its LONG TERM EFFECT – and to allow our body and eyes do their natural duty - since our BODY will tell us what to do next.

The good thing is “NO DRAMA!”

Anyway, take it easy and go slow folks! And you must know when to stop.

Thank you and all the best Graf!